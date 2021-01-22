Civics 101

Thursday 21

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS: TEMPO 2021 Art in Public Places' TEMPO program seeks proposals from practicing visual artists or artist teams for short-term, outdoor art installations. Deadline: Tue., Jan. 26, 2021, 5pm Online. www.publicartist.org/austinaipp.

EMERGENCY RELIEF FOOD DISTRIBUTION This distribution is primarily designed as a drive-through event, but you're also able to receive groceries via walk-up if you don't have a vehicle. 9am-Noon. Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker, 512/854-4900. Free. www.centraltexasfoodbank.org/food-assistance/get-food-now.

HISTORIC LANDMARK COMMISSION: PRESERVATION PLAN COMMITTEE The committee will consider nominations for the Historic Landmark Commission appointee to the Austin Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) board. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN CONVENTION ENTERPRISES, INC. MEETING Former City Council Member Jimmy Flannigan will be appointed to the office of treasurer of the Austin Convention Enterprises, Inc., among other items. 10am. Online. www.austinconventionenterprises.com.

MOBILITY COMMITTEE MEETING Briefings will cover the implementation of the 2020 Proposition B mobility bonds (60 minutes) and a Red Line Parkway update. 1pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

SAVE HISTORIC MUNY DISTRICT MEETING The agenda includes an update and possible action on city initiation of zoning on portions of the Brackenridge tract, including Lions Municipal Golf Course and several other UT tracts. 2-4pm. Online (see agenda for Zoom details). www.austintexas.gov.

ARTS COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING Staff briefings include updates on Austin's Hotel Occupancy Tax and cultural funding. 5:30-8:30pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

"THE PATH TO RACIAL EQUITY" SERIES A coalition of 17 Central Texas orgs hosts this six-part virtual series examining different issues surrounding racial inequity in Austin. The series – which runs every Thursday, 5:30-6:30pm, between Jan. 14-Feb. 18 – aims to offer practical steps we can all take in our communities toward racial equity and opportunity. See website for schedule and guest lineup. Jan. 14-Feb. 18. Thursdays, 5:30-6:30pm Online. Free (registration required). www.ctcracialequity.org.

Friday 22

HI, HOW ARE YOU DAY Jan. 22 would've been Daniel Johnston's 60th birthday, and this event honors the dearly departed musician and raises funds for nonprofit Hi, How Are You Project's mental health initiatives. This year's HHAYD extends beyond his birthday and takes the form of a "Happy Habit-a-Thon," wherein a digital bingo card leads participants through activities designed to reinforce healthy habits, guide conversation, and reduce the stigma around mental illness. In addition, landmarks (like Johnston's beloved Hi, How Are You mural on the Drag) and sponsor American Campus Communities' West Campus properties will be illuminated in green, the hue of mental health awareness. Jan. 22-31 Online. Free; donations encouraged. www.bit.ly/hhayday2021.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS: TEMPO 2021 Art in Public Places' TEMPO program seeks proposals from practicing visual artists or artist teams for short-term, outdoor art installations. Deadline: Tue., Jan. 26, 2021, 5pm Online. www.publicartist.org/austinaipp.

Saturday 23

CITYWIDE REIMAGINING PUBLIC SAFETY COMMUNITY CONVERSATION Learn more about Austin's ongoing police reforms and share your thoughts and ideas about what it means to reimagine public safety for our communities. 11am. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/publicsafety.

Sunday 24

2021 MOBILITY ANNUAL PLAN FEEDBACK The MAP provides an annual “look ahead” at planned work across Austin that is made possible through 2016 Mobility Bond resources. Projects outlined in the MAP include sidewalks, Safe Routes to School, bikeways, urban trails, Intersection Safety/Vision Zero improvements, and more. View the interactive project map, read the plan, and provide feedback through Feb. 7, 2021. Deadline: Feb. 7, 2021 Online. www.austintexas.gov/transportation.

Monday 25

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES MEETING Agenda will be posted at least 72 hours before the meeting, or end of business on Friday, Jan. 22. 5:30pm. AISD.TV; AISD FB page. www.austinisd.org/board.

BALCONES CANYONLANDS PRESERVE’S FOREST RESTORATION WEBINAR SERIES Learn more about what fungi are doing to keep ecosystems in balance and how we can use them in restoration efforts. 6-7:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/department/balcones-canyonlands-preserve.

Tuesday 26

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

HOW TO GET INVESTORS WEBINAR This class explores a wide spectrum of opportunities in seeking venture capital or risk capital investors. 9am-Noon. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott provides Austin Public Health's weekly COVID-19 update. 10am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

AISD TEXAS LEGISLATURE 101 INFO SESSION This event will focus on how exactly the legislative process works and how you can get involved in the decisions that affect your students. 5:30-6:30pm. Online. Free. www.austinisd.org.

COMMUNITY BOND OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE MEETING The AISD Board of Trustees appoints individuals to the CBOC to ensure that bond projects remain faithful to the scope of work approved by voters. 6-8pm. Online. www.austinisd.org/advisory-bodies/cboc.

Wednesday 27

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

UNDERSTANDING BUSINESS TAXES WEBINAR Gain familiarity with the tax forms, due dates, and the financial information required to accurately complete various business tax returns. This is a two-day class; registration automatically registers you for both days. Wed.-Thu., Jan. 27-28, 9am-noon Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING Among Council's 82-Item agenda is the election of Austin's new mayor pro tem. 10am. ATXN. www.austintexas.gov.

#BLACKLIVESMATTER SURVIVOR PEER SUPPORT GROUP Led by the SAFE Alliance, one of Austin's nonprofits working to end sexual violence, abuse, and harassment. Email for details. Last Wednesdays, 5:30-7pm Online. DHarris@safeaustin.org, www.safeaustin.org.

COLONY PARK AQUATICS PUBLIC MEETING Meet the Project Team behind Colony Park's future pool and share your design ideas. 5:30-7:30pm. Facebook Live. www.fb.com/cpsci.

Thursday 28

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

UNDERSTANDING BUSINESS TAXES WEBINAR Gain familiarity with the tax forms, due dates, and the financial information required to accurately complete various business tax returns. This is a two-day class; registration automatically registers you for both days. Wed.-Thu., Jan. 27-28, 9am-noon Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CITYWIDE REIMAGINING PUBLIC SAFETY COMMUNITY CONVERSATION Learn more about Austin's ongoing police reforms and share your thoughts and ideas about what it means to reimagine public safety for our communities. 5:30-7:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/publicsafety.

"THE PATH TO RACIAL EQUITY" SERIES A coalition of 17 Central Texas orgs hosts this six-part virtual series examining different issues surrounding racial inequity in Austin. The series – which runs every Thursday, 5:30-6:30pm, between Jan. 14-Feb. 18 – aims to offer practical steps we can all take in our communities toward racial equity and opportunity. See website for schedule and guest lineup. Jan. 14-Feb. 18. Thursdays, 5:30-6:30pm Online. Free (registration required). www.ctcracialequity.org.

CURBSIDE COMPOSTING VIRTUAL TOWN HALL Learn more about what you need to know about compostable materials, and ask any questions you have about the city's curbside composting program and its expansion. 6-7pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/curbside-composting-collection.