News

Will the Texas Lege Roll the Dice on Gambling This Session?

The gambling caravan is back, but it’s losing momentum

By Mike Clark-Madison, Fri., Jan. 15, 2021


Via Getty Images

Alongside legal weed (and healthier stuff like, say, Medicaid expansion), the gambling caravan parades through every revenue­-challenged Legislature, each session shinier and noisier than the last. This session was to be no different, but the death of gambling tycoon and ultra-Zionist Repub­­lican megadonor Sheldon Adelson this week may slow that roll; his Bally's enterprises had been positioned to fuel and fund the aggressive lobbying and public engagement accompanying this session's casino proposals.

As veteran Lege-watchers can attest, gaming campaigns – including those behind the Texas Lottery, semilegal eight-liners, lightly regulated "charity" bingo, and pari­-mutuel wagering at Texas' mostly­ deceased horse and dog tracks – forge unusual coalitions. Some legislators representing less affluent communities of color, particularly those in proximity to the tourist trade from Galveston to the Rio Grande Valley, as well as those with connections to recognized native tribes, are really into it. These are almost all Democrats and almost all men, who ally with Republicans in the shadow of Adelson, Steve Wynn, and other casino bosses. On the other side are many of the BIPOC women in the Lege, who care about social services and equitable justice, allied with religious groups; unlike most God-infused topics under the pink dome, gaming unites leaders of all faiths and levels of orthodoxy in opposition. That side usually wins.

With the pandemic throttling the usual high-touch chicanery of the Lege, and with the state budget being less bruised and sore and in need of a loving massage than was anticipated, the gambling drive may be over before it started, but at least some of the weaponry for a high-stakes campaign has already been assembled and may still be deployed. That's also true for sports betting; legislation defining daily fantasy sports (DraftKings, FanDuel) as games of skill, and thus legal in Texas, passed the House but not the Senate in 2019. Nobody from Texas has been busted for playing fantasy sports yet, but the option is there, so state Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, has brought the bill back. It wouldn't create a real pathway, through regulation or taxation, to a legal sportsbook in Texas, but it would be a significant baby step.

Lastly, the decrepit state of racing in Texas means the Racing Commission, which is funded by now-vanished track fees, barely functions, and Sunset staff have recommended abolishing it and folding what little it needs to still do (mostly protecting animal health and welfare) into the Texas Department of Agriculture.

A version of this article appeared in print on January 15, 2021 with the headline: Is It Finally Time to Roll the Dice?

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Mike Clark-Madison
Austin at Large: Forget the Alamo
Austin at Large: Forget the Alamo
It’s strike three for Texas in the white-power rebellion game. Time to call folks out.

Jan. 15, 2021

A Surprise Gift Boosts Meals on Wheels
A Surprise Gift Boosts Meals on Wheels
MacKenzie Scott offers an $8 million gift

Jan. 8, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

87th Texas Legislature, gambling, Texas Lottery, Sheldon Adelson, sports betting, racing, Joe Moody, Racing Commission

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Ivester Contemporary: Songs with Creature
Ivester Contemporary
Big Medium: The Contemporary Print: 5 X 5 at Big Medium
The Femme Abstract
at 979 Springdale
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  