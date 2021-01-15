Civics 101

Thursday 14

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19TH AMENDMENT CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION Contemporary Texas women photographers share photos commenting on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Online. www.elisabetneymuseum.org.

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS: TEMPO 2021 Art in Public Places' TEMPO program seeks proposals from practicing visual artists or artist teams for short-term, outdoor art installations. Deadline: Tue., Jan. 26, 2021, 5pm Online. www.publicartist.org/austinaipp.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

GET FREE MULCH Holiday trees recycled at Zilker Park will be turned into mulch and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Bring your own tools and containers for loading and transporting mulch. Beginning Thu., Jan. 14, 9am Zilker Park, 2100 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-6700. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

INTERVIEWS AND HIRING EMPLOYEES WEBINAR This course covers how business owners can develop structured interviewing techniques and questions to ask when interviewing potential employees. 9am-Noon. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS WEBINAR This webinar provides a general overview of the potential steps in the City of Austin's development process. The material will cover development assessment, land use, zoning, site plan review, building plans and permits, inspections, and certificates of occupancy. 10-11am. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

AUSTIN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION MEETING Items include the AEDC's budget and financial report, among others. See agenda for details. 3:30pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

"THE PATH TO RACIAL EQUITY" SERIES A coalition of 17 Central Texas orgs hosts this six-part virtual series examining different issues surrounding racial inequity in Austin. The series – which runs every Thursday, 5:30-6:30pm, between Jan. 14-Feb. 18 – aims to offer practical steps we can all take in our communities toward racial equity and opportunity. See website for schedule and guest lineup. Jan. 14-Feb. 18. Thursdays, 5:30-6:30pm Online. Free (registration required). www.ctcracialequity.org.

VACCINE TOWN HALL: SPANISH Local public health officials discuss COVID-19 vaccine safety, efficacy, and distribution. Speakers include Austin Public Health Director Stephanie Hayden; Dr. Mark Escott, interim health authority; Dr. Guadalupe Zamora from the Central Health Board of Directors; and Dr. Kimberly Avila Edwards from Dell Children's. 6pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov/health.

MLK ORATORY COMPETITION Listen to young speakers compete by delivering personally written speeches commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s ideals and principles. 6:30pm. FB Live. Free. www.mlkcelebration.com.

Friday 15

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN COMMUNITY COURT ADVISORY BOARD MEETING New business covers an update on DACC relocation efforts and the court's operations status during the pandemic. See agenda for details. 8am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

CONSTITUENT CONVERSATIONS WITH REP. GOODWIN State Rep. Vikki Goodwin discusses the COVID-19 vaccination and distribution plan. See FB for Zoom info. 9-10am. Online. Free. www.fb.com/vikkigoodwintx.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

Saturday 16

THE MORAL ROOTS OF LIBERALS & CONSERVATIVES Join Common Ground for Texans on Zoom to watch Jonathan Haidt's TED talk, then break up into small groups for discussion of the country's polarization and how to better understand the other side. 2-4pm. Online. www.cg4tx.org.

Sunday 17

2021 MOBILITY ANNUAL PLAN FEEDBACK The MAP provides an annual “look ahead” at planned work across Austin that is made possible through 2016 Mobility Bond resources. Projects outlined in the MAP include sidewalks, Safe Routes to School, bikeways, urban trails, Intersection Safety/Vision Zero improvements, and more. View the interactive project map, read the plan, and provide feedback through Feb. 7, 2021. Deadline: Feb. 7, 2021 Online. www.austintexas.gov/transportation.

Monday 18

NATIONAL DAY OF SERVICE In honor of MLK Day, the Biden-Harris Presidential Inaugural Committee is partnering with service leaders and orgs nationwide to organize safe volunteer events focusing on COVID-19 relief. Learn more and sign up to volunteer in the Austin community here. Mon., Jan. 18 Multiple locations. Registration required. www.bideninaugural.org/day-of-service.

MLK DAY LIVESTREAM AND IN-CAR RALLY Although the Austin Area Heritage Council's annual MLK Day in-person march and festival are canceled, the group will livestream a celebratory car parade on FB Live. 10:30am. FB Live. Free. www.mlkcelebration.com.

Tuesday 19

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION See agenda for details. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

REORGANIZATION STRATEGIES TO COUNTER THE COVID-19 RECESSION The Austin Independent Business Alliance invites local business owners and managers to this conversation about restructuring options that also help retain equity. 10-11am. Online. Free (registration required). www.ibuyaustin.com.

DETERMINE YOUR BUSINESS STRUCTURE WEBINAR The class covers the concept of business entities, business law, CPAs and accountants, and business attorneys. 1-4pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

IMAGINE AUSTIN SPEAKER SERIES The Housing & Planning Department and Austin Resource Recovery invite the community to participate in this webinar covering minimalism and zero-waste practices. 5-6pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 20

THE 59TH PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION CEREMONY Watch the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris livestreamed from the U.S. Capitol. 11am-5pm. Online. www.bideninaugural.org.

Thursday 21

EMERGENCY RELIEF FOOD DISTRIBUTION This distribution is primarily designed as a drive-through event, but you're also able to receive groceries via walk-up if you don't have a vehicle. 9am-Noon. Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker, 512/854-4900. Free. www.centraltexasfoodbank.org/food-assistance/get-food-now.

MOBILITY COMMITTEE MEETING Briefings address the implementation of the 2020 Proposition B mobility bonds and an update on the Red Line Parkway. See agenda for details. 1pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

"THE PATH TO RACIAL EQUITY" SERIES A coalition of 17 Central Texas orgs hosts this six-part virtual series examining different issues surrounding racial inequity in Austin. The series – which runs every Thursday, 5:30-6:30pm, between Jan. 14-Feb. 18 – aims to offer practical steps we can all take in our communities toward racial equity and opportunity. See website for schedule and guest lineup. Jan. 14-Feb. 18. Thursdays, 5:30-6:30pm Online. Free (registration required). www.ctcracialequity.org.