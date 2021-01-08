Civics 101

Thursday 7

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19TH AMENDMENT CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION Contemporary Texas women photographers share photos commenting on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Online. www.elisabetneymuseum.org.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS: TEMPO 2021 Art in Public Places' TEMPO program seeks proposals from practicing visual artists or artist teams for short-term, outdoor art installations. Deadline: Tue., Jan. 26, 2021, 5pm Online. www.publicartist.org/austinaipp.

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

TRAVIS COUNTY CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING Give your natural holiday tree new life by recycling it at one of the following locations: West Service Center (4501 FM 620); Del Valle Adult Softball Complex (3614 FM 973, Del Valle); Collection Center (2625 Woodall Dr., Leander); and East Service Center (6011 Blue Bluff). Remove decorations, and trees taller than 6 feet must be cut in half. Flocked trees not accepted. Through Jan. 10. 7am-5pm Multiple locations. Free. www.austintexas.gov/treerecycling.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

DISTRICT 1 REIMAGINING PUBLIC SAFETY COMMUNITY CONVERSATION Learn more about Austin's ongoing police reforms and share your thoughts and ideas on what it means to reimagine public safety in Austin. Thu., Jan. 7, 5pm Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov/publicsafety.

MEXICAN AMERICAN CULTURAL CENTER ADVISORY BOARD SPECIAL CALLED MEETING Presentations will cover the Waterloo Greenway project and an audit of cultural centers, among other agenda items. See agenda for details. 6-7:30pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 8

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS: TEMPO 2021 Art in Public Places' TEMPO program seeks proposals from practicing visual artists or artist teams for short-term, outdoor art installations. Deadline: Tue., Jan. 26, 2021, 5pm Online. www.publicartist.org/austinaipp.

COMMISSION FOR WOMEN SPECIAL CALLED MEETING Ellen Richards from Integral Care will provide a briefing regarding issues related to mental health in Austin. See agenda for details. 9am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

MAYOR'S COMMITTEE FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES MEETING Presentation and discussion regarding wheelchair-accessible restrooms at Waterloo Park, among other new business on the agenda. See agenda for details. 5:30-7pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 9

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS: TEMPO 2021 Art in Public Places' TEMPO program seeks proposals from practicing visual artists or artist teams for short-term, outdoor art installations. Deadline: Tue., Jan. 26, 2021, 5pm Online. www.publicartist.org/austinaipp.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

Sunday 10

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS: TEMPO 2021 Art in Public Places' TEMPO program seeks proposals from practicing visual artists or artist teams for short-term, outdoor art installations. Deadline: Tue., Jan. 26, 2021, 5pm Online. www.publicartist.org/austinaipp.

2021 MOBILITY ANNUAL PLAN FEEDBACK The MAP provides an annual “look ahead” at planned work across Austin that is made possible through 2016 Mobility Bond resources. Projects outlined in the MAP include sidewalks, Safe Routes to School, bikeways, urban trails, Intersection Safety/Vision Zero improvements, and more. View the interactive project map, read the plan, and provide feedback through Feb. 7, 2021. Deadline: Feb. 7, 2021 Online. www.austintexas.gov/transportation.

Monday 11

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

CAMPO TRANSPORTATION POLICY BOARD MEETING See agenda for details. 2pm. Online. www.campotexas.org.

AUSTIN ORGANIC GARDENERS CLUB MEETING John Dromgoole, founder of the Natural Gardener, will discuss why it's important now more than ever to grow our own food. He’ll explain the differences between a kitchen garden and a food garden, how to start a food garden, and ways to encourage others to do the same. Second Mondays, 7pm Online via Zoom. www.fb.com/austinorganicgardeners.

BALCONES CANYONLANDS PRESERVE’S FOREST RESTORATION SERIES: SOIL BIOLOGY & GEOLOGY WEBINAR Join Austin Water’s Balcones Canyonlands Preserve program as they discuss how to rebuild soil biology and structure on degraded landscapes to create resilient ecosystems. 6-7:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/content/austin-water.

Tuesday 12

87TH TEXAS LEGISLATURE OPENING DAY It's the opening day for the 2021 legislative session, which runs until May 31. Legislators have until March 12 to file bills, but you can check out what's already been filed here. Tue., Jan. 12 Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. capitol.texas.gov.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott provides his weekly update on COVID-19 to commissioners typically around 10am. See agenda for details. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

LIVELY MIDDLE SCHOOL'S EVENING OF WONDER This is Lively Middle School's annual showcase for prospective families. Meet the teachers, students, and staff and learn all about Lively's programs during this virtual and interactive event. 5:30-7:30pm. Online. Free. lively.austinschools.org.

AISD COMMUNITY BOND OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE MEETING The CBOC oversees all of AISD's bond projects. See agenda for details. 6-8pm. Online. www.austinisd.org/advisory-bodies/cboc.

Wednesday 13

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION WEBINAR This course provides a general overview of opening a small business or re-evaluating an existing business during its growth. 10-11am. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

DISTRICT 3 REIMAGINING PUBLIC SAFETY COMMUNITY CONVERSATION Learn more about the city's ongoing police reforms and share your thoughts and ideas about what it means to reimagine public safety in Austin. 5:30pm. Online. Free (RSVP required). www.austintexas.gov/publicsafety.

AUSTIN ISD LEGISLATIVE PRIORITIES DEEP DIVE Learn more about the Austin ISD Board of Trustees’ priorities for the 87th Texas Legislature (which runs Jan. 12-May 31) and what they mean for public education in Austin. 5:30-6:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austinisd.org.

Thursday 14

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

INTERVIEWS AND HIRING EMPLOYEES WEBINAR This course covers how business owners can develop structured interviewing techniques and questions to ask when interviewing potential employees. 9am-Noon. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS WEBINAR This webinar provides a general overview of the potential steps in the City of Austin's development process. The material will cover development assessment, land use, zoning, site plan review, building plans and permits, inspections, and certificates of occupancy. 10-11am. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

"THE PATH TO RACIAL EQUITY" SERIES A coalition of 17 Central Texas orgs hosts this six-part virtual series examining different issues surrounding racial inequity in Austin. The series – which runs every Thursday, 5:30-6:30pm, between Jan. 14-Feb. 18 – aims to offer practical steps we can all take in our communities toward racial equity and opportunity. See website for schedule and guest lineup. Jan. 14-Feb. 18. Thursdays, 5:30-6:30pm Online. Free (registration required). www.ctcracialequity.org.