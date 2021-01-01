Civics 101

Wednesday 30

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19TH AMENDMENT CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION Contemporary Texas women photographers share photos commenting on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Online. www.elisabetneymuseum.org.

DRAFT TRANSPORTATION CRITERIA MANUAL REVIEW The draft defines the rules, requirements, and technical guidelines for building mobility infrastructures. Feedback can be made on transit systems, bike and urban trails, and pedestrian zones, among other items in the manual. Deadline: Dec. 31 Online. www.speakupaustin.org/transportation-criteria-manual.

CITY UTILITY PAYMENT CENTERS TEMPORARY CLOSURES In response to Stage 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the walk-in utility payment centers located at 8716 Research Blvd. #115 and 1901 W. William Cannon will temporarily close. Customers who pay their utility bill at these locations are urged to pay online, at authorized pay stations/drop boxes, or by mail. Effective: Mon., Dec. 28 Multiple locations. www.coautilities.com.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS: TEMPO 2021 Art in Public Places' TEMPO program seeks proposals from practicing visual artists or artist teams for short-term, outdoor art installations. Deadline: Tue., Jan. 26, 2021, 5pm Online. www.publicartist.org/austinaipp.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

HOLIDAY TRAVELING RISK Traveling is a high-risk activity due to COVID-19. Austin Public Health encourages the community to safely celebrate virtually during the holiday season. Ongoing www.austintexas.gov/covid19.

TRAVIS COUNTY CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING Give your natural holiday tree new life by recycling it at one of the following locations: West Service Center (4501 FM 620); Del Valle Adult Softball Complex (3614 FM 973, Del Valle); Collection Center (2625 Woodall Dr., Leander); and East Service Center (6011 Blue Bluff). Remove decorations, and trees taller than 6 feet must be cut in half. Flocked trees not accepted. Through Jan. 10. 7am-5pm Multiple locations. Free. www.austintexas.gov/treerecycling.

CENTRAL TEXAS FOOD BANK EMERGENCY RELIEF FOOD DISTRIBUTION Food will be distributed primarily via a drive-through but groceries are also available via walk-up. 9am-Noon. 7105 Berkman. Free. www.centraltexasfoodbank.org/food-assistance/get-food-now.

YWCA GREATER AUSTIN WARMLINE Call 512/548-9922 for support amidst the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mondays-Thursdays, 9am-8pm; Fridays, 9-5pm; Saturdays, noon-4pm Citywide. www.ywcaaustin.org.

FREE COVID-19 NEIGHBORHOOD TESTING No insurance or doctor's referral is needed. Scheduling an appointment ahead of time is strongly recommended (make one here), but no one will be turned away. Immigration status is not asked. Wed., Dec. 23, 3-7pm; Sat., Dec. 26, 8am-1pm; Mon., Dec. 28, 8am-1pm; Wed., Dec. 30, 3-7pm Givens Recreation Park, 3811 E. 12th, 512/972-5560. Free. www.austintexas.gov/health.

FREE COVID-19 NEIGHBORHOOD TESTING No insurance or doctor's referral is needed. Scheduling an appointment ahead of time is strongly recommended (make one here), but no one will be turned away. Immigration status is not asked. Wed., Dec. 23, 3-7pm; Sat., Dec. 26, 8am-1pm; Mon., Dec. 28, 8am-1pm; Wed., Dec. 30, 3-7pm Southeast Branch Library, 5803 Nuckols Crossing, 512/972-5560. Free. www.austintexas.gov/health.

FREE COVID-19 NEIGHBORHOOD TESTING No insurance or doctor's referral is needed. Scheduling an appointment ahead of time is strongly recommended (make one here), but no one will be turned away. Immigration status is not asked. Wed., Dec. 23, 3-7pm; Fri., Dec. 25, 8am-1pm; Sat., Dec. 26, 8am-1pm; Mon., Dec. 28, 8am-1pm; Wed., Dec. 30, 3-7pm Little Walnut Creek Library, 835 W. Rundberg, 512/972-5560. Free. www.austintexas.gov/health.

Thursday 31

CAPITAL METRO NEW YEAR'S EVE SERVICE Capital Metro will offer regular service on New Year's Eve, with free rides after 5pm on all its services, including MetroBus, MetroRapid, Pickup, and MetroExpress. Thu., Dec. 31 Citywide. www.capmetro.org.

Friday 1

FIRST DAY HIKE: BASTROP STATE PARK Celebrate the outdoors (and this new year) on a self-guided hike. Fri., Jan. 1 Bastrop State Park, 100 Park Rd. 1A, Bastrop, 512/321-2101. tpwd.texas.gov.

CAPITAL METRO NEW YEAR'S DAY SERVICE Capital Metro will run Sunday-level service with no MetroRail, Pickup, UT Shuttle, Night Owl, E-Bus, or MetroExpress service. Fri., Jan. 1 Citywide. www.capmetro.org.

Saturday 2

Sunday 3

2021 MOBILITY ANNUAL PLAN FEEDBACK The MAP provides an annual “look ahead” at planned work across Austin that is made possible through 2016 Mobility Bond resources. Projects outlined in the MAP include sidewalks, Safe Routes to School, bikeways, urban trails, Intersection Safety/Vision Zero improvements, and more. View the interactive project map, read the plan, and provide feedback through Feb. 7, 2021. Deadline: Feb. 7, 2021 Online. www.austintexas.gov/transportation.

Monday 4

ARTS COMMISSION: ART IN PUBLIC PLACES PANEL There will be a staff briefing on the current open artist call for AIPP's temporary public art program TEMPO, among other agenda items. 6-7:30pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 5

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION See agenda for details. Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott will provide an update on the state of COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

LEGALLINE Call in for free legal advice the first Tuesday of every month. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

Wednesday 6

CITY COUNCIL INAUGURATION Newly elected council members for Districts 2 and 6, as well as our re-elected CMs of D4, 7, and 10 will take the oath of office. The new dais will also elect a mayor pro tem. 6pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.