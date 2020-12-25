Public Notice: Two More Years!

Mayor Steve Adler heads into his fourth biennium as Austin's top official, about to lead his fourth different City Council, having accomplished a lot. Under his leadership, the city has reworked its budget process and sharpened its focus on social services. His grand Downtown Puzzle initiative centered on a Convention Center expansion is currently stalled by the pandemic, but many pieces are in place anyway, and Downtown is booming. He's steered a steady course through 2020's two cataclysmic upheavals – Mike Ramos and COVID-19 – and somehow in the midst of all that got a rail transit plan passed, after prior leaders had failed for decades.

That last one alone is probably enough of a legacy, but there's one big hole in Adler's résumé: the failure to pass a revised Land Development Code. It's the issue Council has spent the most time on throughout his tenure, causing the most rancor and split votes, and has been immune to his brand of consensus-building.

Two years ago, Adler hailed Natasha Harper-Madison as "the cavalry" arriving to push through a vote on the LDC. That metaphor was not taken lightly; a 7-4 Council majority expected to take no prisoners, make no compromises, and show no mercy to the natives. Two years later, with the resultant plan tossed out in court and two of the most strident pro-development voices gone from Council, that 7-4 majority is gone, and Adler is left to try and forge a new majority and perhaps a kinder, gentler path to a genuine LDC Revision.

The two flipped seats are on opposite ends of town, literally and figuratively – Delia Garza's District 2 in the low-income Southeast, and Jimmy Flannigan's D6 in the upscale Northwest – but both contests turned on a repudiation of Council's scorched-earth LDC policy, even though it's not clear how the two new members will line up on land use cases. Vanessa Fuentes, succeeding new County Attorney Garza as the D2 rep, has cited Pio Renteria and Ann Kitchen as members she'll likely find common ground with, which is certainly a mixed message. But her decisive upset of Renteria's popular aide David Chincanchan – without even a run-off – would seem to signal a resistance among her constituents to the developer­-friendly status quo Renteria rep­re­sents. Mackenzie Kelly, the new Republican on the dais, will likely support single- family zoning, but make no mistake: This seat was Flannigan's to lose, and he bullied his way right out of it with his pugnacious attitude on land development issues.

All three of his opponents highlighted his dogmatic and confrontational stances on density, and in the end one zoning case cost him his seat: He brokered a deal last year to upzone a wildfire-prone canyon off of RM 2222 in the River Place neighborhood to a density nearly double what staff recommended or the developer requested, over fierce opposition from residents. In last week's run-off, Kelly (endorsed by Jennifer Mushtaler, the River Place neighborhood leader who finished third) got 78% of the vote in that one precinct (which voted for Biden), accounting for more than 80% of her overall margin of victory.

That's the hand Adler has been dealt for his last years in office, with the goal clearly in sight and both wings of Council likely motivated to make concessions. The time seems ripe for Adler to flex his vaunted mediation skills and find that sweet spot that pisses off 10% of the extremists at both ends, but that works for the 80% of residents who aren't ideologues, but actually do need a more flexible, progressive, and user-friendly LDC.