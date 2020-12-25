Headlines / Quote of the Week

Christmas (Baby, Please Stay Home): As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Austin-Travis County, Austin Public Health officials are urging residents to avoid nonessential travel and gatherings outside of their households during the holiday season. At press time, Austin remains in Stage 4 of APH's risk-based guidelines, though the seven-day moving average for COVID-related hospitalizations has now reached the qualifying threshold for Stage 5. Read more.

All Aboard the ATP: Board Last week City Council and Capital Metro appointed three community experts to the Austin Transit Partnership Board of Directors, including transportation financing professional Tony Elkins, Huston-Tillotson University President Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette, and Veronica Castro de Barrera, owner of local design consulting practice VCdB Architecture & Art. The independent board, the governing body of the agency created to build out Project Connect, will oversee funding, designing, and implementing the $7.1 billion mass transit overhaul.

COVID at AISD: Education Austin has filed more than 100 grievances on behalf of teachers who've been denied medical accommodations requests. Read more.

Casar Eyes Mayor Pro Tem: District 4 Council Member Greg Casar has announced his ambition to be Austin's next mayor pro tem. Casar said he's received support from CMs Pio Renteria, Ann Kitchen, Leslie Pool, and CM-elect Vanessa Fuentes. Mayor Steve Adler has said he would support Casar in the role. Council appoints the MPT by majority vote, which would be taken in January. Austin's current MPT Delia Garza leaves the dais come January to be Travis County's next county attorney.

Keep Austin Boring: Elon Musk's tunnel construction company, The Boring Co., is seeking permission for a $130,000 renovation project at an industrial building in Pflugerville, according to documents filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. The company hasn't announced publicly any projects in Texas, but its website has listed Austin-area job openings since early November.

Get Food Now: The Central Texas Food Bank will host two more emergency food distributions before the new year: Tue., Dec. 29, 9am-noon at Del Valle High School (5301 Ross Rd., Del Valle), and Wed., Dec. 30, 9am-noon at Nelson Field (7105 Berkman). More info at www.centraltexasfoodbank.org/food-assistance/get-food-now.

Don't Get Pricked: The Austin Police Department is currently conducting a No Refusal DWI initiative that runs 10pm-5am nightly until Jan. 3, 2021. It allows officers to more easily obtain search warrants for blood samples from suspected drunken drivers who refuse to take a blood test or Breathalyzer test.

"One way or another we will pass a law to keep Austin safe."

– Gov. Greg Abbott in a Dec. 21 fearmongering tweet announcing that a proposal that would put the Austin Police Department under the Texas Department of Public Safety’s control had been drafted “just in time for Christmas”