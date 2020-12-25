Civics 101

Wednesday 23

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

DRAFT TRANSPORTATION CRITERIA MANUAL REVIEW The draft defines the rules, requirements, and technical guidelines for building mobility infrastructures. Feedback can be made on transit systems, bike and urban trails, and pedestrian zones, among other items in the manual. Deadline: Dec. 31 Online. www.speakupaustin.org/transportation-criteria-manual.

SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19TH AMENDMENT CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION Contemporary Texas women photographers share photos commenting on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Online. www.elisabetneymuseum.org.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS: TEMPO 2021 Art in Public Places' TEMPO program seeks proposals from practicing visual artists or artist teams for short-term, outdoor art installations. Deadline: Tue., Jan. 26, 2021, 5pm Online. www.publicartist.org/austinaipp.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

HOLIDAY TRAVELING RISK Traveling is a high-risk activity due to COVID-19. Austin Public Health encourages the community to safely celebrate virtually during the holiday season. Ongoing www.austintexas.gov/covid19.

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES SPECIAL VOTING MEETING The board certifies the Dec. 15 run-off results, including District 5 Trustee Lynn Boswell and At-large Position 8 Trustee Noelita Lugo. 10:30am. AISD.TV; AISD FB page. www.austinisd.org/board.

FREE COVID-19 NEIGHBORHOOD TESTING No insurance or doctor's referral is needed. Scheduling an appointment ahead of time is strongly recommended (make one here), but no one will be turned away. Immigration status is not asked. Wed., Dec. 23, 3-7pm; Fri., Dec. 25, 8am-1pm; Sat., Dec. 26, 8am-1pm; Mon., Dec. 28, 8am-1pm; Wed., Dec. 30, 3-7pm Little Walnut Creek Library, 835 W. Rundberg, 512/972-5560. Free. www.austintexas.gov/health.

FREE COVID-19 NEIGHBORHOOD TESTING No insurance or doctor's referral is needed. Scheduling an appointment ahead of time is strongly recommended (make one here), but no one will be turned away. Immigration status is not asked. Wed., Dec. 23, 3-7pm; Sat., Dec. 26, 8am-1pm; Mon., Dec. 28, 8am-1pm; Wed., Dec. 30, 3-7pm Southeast Branch Library, 5803 Nuckols Crossing, 512/972-5560. Free. www.austintexas.gov/health.

FREE COVID-19 NEIGHBORHOOD TESTING No insurance or doctor's referral is needed. Scheduling an appointment ahead of time is strongly recommended (make one here), but no one will be turned away. Immigration status is not asked. Wed., Dec. 23, 3-7pm; Sat., Dec. 26, 8am-1pm; Mon., Dec. 28, 8am-1pm; Wed., Dec. 30, 3-7pm Givens Recreation Park, 3811 E. 12th, 512/972-5560. Free. www.austintexas.gov/health.

Thursday 24

HOLIDAY CITY OPERATIONS City administrative offices and other municipal facilities will be closed in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. If your normal residential trash, recycling, compost, and yard trimmings collection day falls on or after Christmas Day, or if it falls after the holiday in the same week, your collection will “slide” by one day. So Fri., Dec. 25, collection slides to Sat., Dec. 26, and Sat., Dec. 26, collection slides to Sun., Dec. 27, and so on. Thu.-Fri., Dec. 24-25 Citywide. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 25

HOLIDAY CITY OPERATIONS City administrative offices and other municipal facilities will be closed in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. If your normal residential trash, recycling, compost, and yard trimmings collection day falls on or after Christmas Day, or if it falls after the holiday in the same week, your collection will “slide” by one day. So Fri., Dec. 25, collection slides to Sat., Dec. 26, and Sat., Dec. 26, collection slides to Sun., Dec. 27, and so on. Thu.-Fri., Dec. 24-25 Citywide. www.austintexas.gov.

FREE COVID-19 NEIGHBORHOOD TESTING No insurance or doctor's referral is needed. Scheduling an appointment ahead of time is strongly recommended (make one here), but no one will be turned away. Immigration status is not asked. Wed., Dec. 23, 3-7pm; Fri., Dec. 25, 8am-1pm; Sat., Dec. 26, 8am-1pm; Mon., Dec. 28, 8am-1pm; Wed., Dec. 30, 3-7pm Little Walnut Creek Library, 835 W. Rundberg, 512/972-5560. Free. www.austintexas.gov/health.

Saturday 26

FREE COVID-19 NEIGHBORHOOD TESTING No insurance or doctor's referral is needed. Scheduling an appointment ahead of time is strongly recommended (make one here), but no one will be turned away. Immigration status is not asked. Wed., Dec. 23, 3-7pm; Sat., Dec. 26, 8am-1pm; Mon., Dec. 28, 8am-1pm; Wed., Dec. 30, 3-7pm Givens Recreation Park, 3811 E. 12th, 512/972-5560. Free. www.austintexas.gov/health.

FREE COVID-19 NEIGHBORHOOD TESTING No insurance or doctor's referral is needed. Scheduling an appointment ahead of time is strongly recommended (make one here), but no one will be turned away. Immigration status is not asked. Wed., Dec. 23, 3-7pm; Fri., Dec. 25, 8am-1pm; Sat., Dec. 26, 8am-1pm; Mon., Dec. 28, 8am-1pm; Wed., Dec. 30, 3-7pm Little Walnut Creek Library, 835 W. Rundberg, 512/972-5560. Free. www.austintexas.gov/health.

FREE COVID-19 NEIGHBORHOOD TESTING No insurance or doctor's referral is needed. Scheduling an appointment ahead of time is strongly recommended (make one here), but no one will be turned away. Immigration status is not asked. Wed., Dec. 23, 3-7pm; Sat., Dec. 26, 8am-1pm; Mon., Dec. 28, 8am-1pm; Wed., Dec. 30, 3-7pm Southeast Branch Library, 5803 Nuckols Crossing, 512/972-5560. Free. www.austintexas.gov/health.

CAT ADOPTION EVENT WITH THUNDERING PAWS Stop by, say hello, and meet adoptable cats. Thundering Paws is a no-kill, nonprofit animal sanctuary serving the Dripping Springs, Hays County, and Central Texas communities. 11am-2pm. Tomlinson's Feed & Pets, 164 Belterra Village Way Ste. Y-400. www.thunderingpaws.org.

Sunday 27

2021 MOBILITY ANNUAL PLAN FEEDBACK The MAP provides an annual “look ahead” at planned work across Austin that is made possible through 2016 Mobility Bond resources. Projects outlined in the MAP include sidewalks, Safe Routes to School, bikeways, urban trails, Intersection Safety/Vision Zero improvements, and more. View the interactive project map, read the plan, and provide feedback through Feb. 7, 2021. Deadline: Feb. 7, 2021 Online. www.austintexas.gov/transportation.

Monday 28

FREE COVID-19 NEIGHBORHOOD TESTING No insurance or doctor's referral is needed. Scheduling an appointment ahead of time is strongly recommended (make one here), but no one will be turned away. Immigration status is not asked. Wed., Dec. 23, 3-7pm; Sat., Dec. 26, 8am-1pm; Mon., Dec. 28, 8am-1pm; Wed., Dec. 30, 3-7pm Southeast Branch Library, 5803 Nuckols Crossing, 512/972-5560. Free. www.austintexas.gov/health.

FREE COVID-19 NEIGHBORHOOD TESTING No insurance or doctor's referral is needed. Scheduling an appointment ahead of time is strongly recommended (make one here), but no one will be turned away. Immigration status is not asked. Wed., Dec. 23, 3-7pm; Sat., Dec. 26, 8am-1pm; Mon., Dec. 28, 8am-1pm; Wed., Dec. 30, 3-7pm Givens Recreation Park, 3811 E. 12th, 512/972-5560. Free. www.austintexas.gov/health.

FREE COVID-19 NEIGHBORHOOD TESTING No insurance or doctor's referral is needed. Scheduling an appointment ahead of time is strongly recommended (make one here), but no one will be turned away. Immigration status is not asked. Wed., Dec. 23, 3-7pm; Fri., Dec. 25, 8am-1pm; Sat., Dec. 26, 8am-1pm; Mon., Dec. 28, 8am-1pm; Wed., Dec. 30, 3-7pm Little Walnut Creek Library, 835 W. Rundberg, 512/972-5560. Free. www.austintexas.gov/health.

Tuesday 29

CENTRAL TEXAS FOOD BANK EMERGENCY RELIEF FOOD DISTRIBUTION Food will be distributed primarily via a drive-through but groceries are also available via walk-up. 9am-Noon. Del Valle High School, 5301 Ross Rd., Del Valle, 512/386-3000. Free. www.centraltexasfoodbank.org/food-assistance/get-food-now.

Wednesday 30

CENTRAL TEXAS FOOD BANK EMERGENCY RELIEF FOOD DISTRIBUTION Food will be distributed primarily via a drive-through but groceries are also available via walk-up. 9am-Noon. 7105 Berkman. Free. www.centraltexasfoodbank.org/food-assistance/get-food-now.

FREE COVID-19 NEIGHBORHOOD TESTING No insurance or doctor's referral is needed. Scheduling an appointment ahead of time is strongly recommended (make one here), but no one will be turned away. Immigration status is not asked. Wed., Dec. 23, 3-7pm; Fri., Dec. 25, 8am-1pm; Sat., Dec. 26, 8am-1pm; Mon., Dec. 28, 8am-1pm; Wed., Dec. 30, 3-7pm Little Walnut Creek Library, 835 W. Rundberg, 512/972-5560. Free. www.austintexas.gov/health.

FREE COVID-19 NEIGHBORHOOD TESTING No insurance or doctor's referral is needed. Scheduling an appointment ahead of time is strongly recommended (make one here), but no one will be turned away. Immigration status is not asked. Wed., Dec. 23, 3-7pm; Sat., Dec. 26, 8am-1pm; Mon., Dec. 28, 8am-1pm; Wed., Dec. 30, 3-7pm Southeast Branch Library, 5803 Nuckols Crossing, 512/972-5560. Free. www.austintexas.gov/health.

FREE COVID-19 NEIGHBORHOOD TESTING No insurance or doctor's referral is needed. Scheduling an appointment ahead of time is strongly recommended (make one here), but no one will be turned away. Immigration status is not asked. Wed., Dec. 23, 3-7pm; Sat., Dec. 26, 8am-1pm; Mon., Dec. 28, 8am-1pm; Wed., Dec. 30, 3-7pm Givens Recreation Park, 3811 E. 12th, 512/972-5560. Free. www.austintexas.gov/health.