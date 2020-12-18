News

Top 10 Local Quotes of the Year

We cull our quotes of the week to only the best (and worst) words

Fri., Dec. 18, 2020


Austin Public Health and students of Dell Medical School set up a display Thu., Oct. 29, outside of the Long Center for the Performing Arts with 450 candles to remember Austin-Travis County residents who had died from COVID-19 as of Oct. 29. On Dec. 15, APH reported 507 Austinites had died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. (Photo by Jana Birchum)

1) "It's almost ipso facto – the more that you have people out there the greater the possibility there is for transmission."

– Gov. Greg Abbott in a leaked recording, reportedly of a May 1 call with Texas lawmakers about reopening businesses amid the COVID-19 crisis (May 8)

2) "This ruling is certainly not a vindication for any of the Defendants or for the systems in Travis County that continue to fail survivors."

– Attorney Elizabeth Myers, in a statement to the Chronicle regarding U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel's Feb. 10 dismissal of a sexual assault class action lawsuit filed against the APD and Travis County D.A.'s Office. (Feb. 14)

3) "Stay home, watch Netflix and cable, rest, and help us prevent others from getting infected."

– Austin Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott (March 20)

4) "The Court finds the Grim Reaper's scepter of pandemic disease and death is far more serious than an unsupported fear of voter fraud in this sui generis experience."

– U.S. District Judge Fred Biery in his May 19 ruling legalizing Texas vote by mail during pandemic (May 22)

5) "Today is about us being seen."

– Austin Justice Coalition Founder Chas Moore addressing Black members of the crowd at Austin's historic Black Austin Rally and March for Black Lives on June 7 (June 12)

6) "People all across this community, across this state, and across the country have made it resoundingly clear that they are ready for the kind of transformative change we've promised."

– José Garza, after defeating incumbent Margaret Moore in the July 14 Democratic primary run-off for Travis County district attorney (July 17)

7) "No confidence, no confidence, no confidence in you/ The Austin City Council said to the chief with the eyes of blue."

– Austin Justice Coalition and Just Liberty's jingle, "No Confidence in You," calling for Police Chief Brian Manley's removal (Aug. 14)

8) "Gerrymandering sucks."

– Julie Oliver, in a statement on her loss to Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Roger Williams in Texas' 25th Congressional District (Nov. 6)

9) "Ho, ho, ho, let the money flow!"

– Shinyribs frontman Kevin Russell at the "Come and Save It" rally outside City Hall on Nov. 19 (Nov. 27)

10) "Someone could look at me and say, 'He traveled.' But what they could not say is that I traveled at a time when I was telling other people not to travel."

– Mayor Steve Adler in a Dec. 2 Austin American-Statesman article defending his early November vacation to Cabo San Lucas (Dec. 4)

