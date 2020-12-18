Red in a Sea of Blue: District 10 Council Member Alison Alter will see another term on the dais, while her fellow incumbent, D6 CM Jimmy Flannigan, was defeated by Mackenzie Kelly in the Dec. 15 run-offs. Kelly will be the first Republican to serve on City Council since 2018. Read more.

Meet Your New Board: Noelita Lugo and Lynn Boswell won their run-off races for the AISD Board of Trustees District 5 and At-Large Place 8 seats, respectively, in Tuesday's election. Lugo and Boswell are two of four new trustees to join the board alongside D1 Trustee Ofelia Maldonado Zapata and D3 Trustee Kevin Foster. Read more.

V-A Day in ATX: The first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Austin were administered to front-line health care workers at UT-Austin on Tue., Dec. 15. UT Health Austin, the clinical practice for UT Dell Medical School, was among the first four sites in Texas to receive the vaccine on Dec. 14. Seven additional providers in Travis County are slated to receive initial doses of the vaccine.

Walker Walks Off: Local concert promotions company Margin Walker has closed. Founded in 2016, it was one of the largest independent show stagers in Texas, having booked and promoted over 3,500 shows in Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, and Houston. See more online.

First Fed Funds: Capital Metro has been awarded a $900,000 grant from the Federal Transit Administration to support transit-oriented development and anti-displacement efforts for Project Connect. The grant funds will be used to study the N. Lamar/Guadalupe/Riverside Fixed Guideway Corridor – which includes the Orange and Blue light rail lines to provide recommendations for anti-displacement strategies and affordable housing projects along the corridor.

New Year, New Traditions: The annual Polar Bear Plunge at Barton Springs Pool, a New Year's Day tradition, has been canceled out of health and safety precautions, announced the Austin Parks and Recreation Department this week. The city also announced that Austin's official New Year's Eve celebration, Austin New Year, will be virtual. The special will feature prerecorded performances from eight local bands recorded at local venues. Visit www.austintexas.gov/any for broadcasting details.

Expiration Waiver Expires: The waiver on expiration dates for Texas driver licenses and identification cards ends on April 14, 2021, per a Texas Department of Public Safety announcement this week. The waiver, granted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, applied to DLs and ID cards that expired on or after March 13, 2020. Make a renewal appointment at www.dps.texas.gov/driverlicense/appointments.htm.