Civics 101

Thursday 17

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19TH AMENDMENT CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION Contemporary Texas women photographers share photos commenting on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Online. www.elisabetneymuseum.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS: TEMPO 2021 Art in Public Places' TEMPO program seeks proposals from practicing visual artists or artist teams for short-term, outdoor art installations. Deadline: Tue., Jan. 26, 2021, 5pm Online. www.publicartist.org/austinaipp.

TRAVIS COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY CELEBRATION OF SERVICE The Travis County Dems honor public servants in Travis County who are retiring (or have already retired) this year, including former state Senator Kirk Watson, former county judge Sam Biscoe, County Attorney David Escamilla, 167th Criminal District Court Judge David Wahlberg, former County Court at Law No. 4 Judge Mike Denton, and Constable Danny Thomas. 5:30-7pm. Online. Donation based. www.traviscountydemocrats.org.

Friday 18

AISD STUDENT HOLIDAY/PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT DAY Some (not all) schools don't have class today. The following campuses will have one of their "District of Innovation" staff development days today, which means no in-person or virtual classes for students: Austin High School; O. Henry and Small middle schools; and Barton Hills, Bryker Woods, Casis, Mathews, Oak Hill, Patton, and Zilker elementary schools. Fri., Dec. 18, all day Multiple locations. www.austinisd.org.

CENTRAL HEALTH DEMOGRAPHIC REPORT Q&A SERIES Join Central Health for a series of Q&A sessions on its 2020 Demographic Report to learn more about specific findings. Dec. 4-18. Fridays, 11:30am-noon Online. Free (registration required). www.centralhealth.net.

WILD NEIGHBORS: WHO'S AMONG OUR BACKYARD FEATHERED FRIENDS? Texas Nature Trackers biologist Craig Hensley will give you tips on how to tell one bird species from another and what you can do to attract them to your yard. Noon-1pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.fb.com/austinwildlandconservation.

Saturday 19

Sunday 20

TX FOR GEORGIA AAPI COMMUNITY DAY OF ACTION Asian American Democrats of Texas and other orgs are organizing to call Asian American Pacific Islander voters in Georgia to turn out for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Ralphael Warnock. Phonebank shifts at 2pm and 4pm. 2-6pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.texasasiandemocrats.org.

Monday 21

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CENTRAL TEXAS FOOD BANK EMERGENCY RELIEF FOOD DISTRIBUTION Food will be distributed primarily via a drive-through but groceries are also available via walk-up. 9am-Noon. 7105 Berkman. www.centraltexasfoodbank.org/food-assistance/get-food-now.

Tuesday 22

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION See agenda for details. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

AISD TEACHER AND STAFF MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT GROUPS Austin ISD's school-based mental health partner, Vida Clinic, offers group conversations weekly. Email for more info. Dec. 1-22. Tuesdays, 5-6pm Online. vidacare@vidaclinic.org, www.austinisd.org.

Wednesday 23

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

Thursday 24

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

