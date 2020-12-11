Suspect in 2019 Assault of Gay Couple Arrested for Bond Violation

Frank Macias, a Georgetown man who was charged in the brutal assault of a gay couple in Downtown Austin last year, has been arrested for bond violation. The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force apprehended Macias on Dec. 4 in a small East Texas town following Macias' failure in September to appear in court in connection to the 2019 charge.

Macias is one of four suspects who were arrested in an attack that hospitalized Spencer Deehring and Tristan Perry in January 2019 and is being investigated as a hate crime. Deehring and Perry had told the Chronicle that the two were leaving Rain on 4th, a popular gay bar Downtown, when a group of men began verbally assaulting them, calling them a homophobic slur, before beating both men unconscious. Deehring and Perry were both hospitalized for their injuries, with Perry suffering a major concussion with minor internal bleeding. Macias, his brother Miguel Macias, Quinn O'Connor, and Kolby Monell were arrested less than a month after the 2019 attack and charged with two counts each of second-degree aggravated assault.

The Austin Police Department, working with the Travis County District Attorney's Office, had asked the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force for assistance with locating Macias, according to a task force press release. Macias was transported and booked into the Polk County Jail, and he currently awaits further judicial proceedings with a bond set at $150,000.