Civics 101

Thursday 10

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

FOUNDATION COMMUNITIES OPEN ENROLLMENT ASSISTANCE The deadline to access coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace for a 2021 plan is Dec. 15. Complete Foundation Communities' intake form online, or call or email to schedule an intake appointment for help with enrollment. Deadline: Dec. 15 Remote. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.foundcom.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

EARLY VOTING FOR DEC. 15 RUN-OFF Vote early for the run-off elections in City Council districts 6 and 10 as well as the Austin ISD Board of Trustees District 5 and Place 8 seats. Get more info on the candidates, voting by mail, and early voting locations at austinchronicle.com/elections. Dec. 3-11 Citywide. countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections.

SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19TH AMENDMENT CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION Contemporary Texas women photographers share photos commenting on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Online. www.elisabetneymuseum.org.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS: TEMPO 2021 Art in Public Places' TEMPO program seeks proposals from practicing visual artists or artist teams for short-term, outdoor art installations. Deadline: Tue., Jan. 26, 2021, 5pm Online. www.publicartist.org/austinaipp.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

DOWNTOWN CIRCULATOR STUDY SURVEY The Downtown Austin Alliance seeks community feedback on two conceptual circulator routes through Downtown. Conceptual Route A would run between the Market District to Rainey and would primarily operate along Fourth Street, while conceptual Route B would run between S. Congress to Plaza Saltillo along Congress and E. Sixth and Seventh streets. For more information on the Downtown Circulator Study, visit here. Through Dec. 11 Online. www.downtownaustin.com.

COATS FOR KIDS The Junior League of Austin will distribute over 30,000 coats at the annual Coats for Kids Distribution Day event. To receive a coat, AISD students who qualify for free and reduced lunch services can register by filling out this form. If you've got a coat to donate, you can drop it off at any Jack Brown Dry Cleaners. Monetary donations can be made online at www.jlaustin.org. See website for volunteer registration. Request a coat deadline: Nov. 20; coat distribution: Dec. 1-12 Citywide. www.jlaustin.org/coats.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT SPECIAL VOTING SESSION Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott will provide his weekly update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Austin-Travis County. 1:30pm. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

SCHOOL FINANCE 101 INFO SESSION This event is the first in a series that will educate families about how their tax dollars work for students and provide the tools to engage through every step of the process – from your local school’s budget to the Texas Legislature. 5:30-6:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austinisd.org.

AUSTIN ISD VIRTUAL MIDDLE SCHOOL FAIR Current and future middle school students and their families can learn about AISD programming and hear from current students and faculty. Tue.-Fri., Dec. 8-11, 6:30-7pm Facebook Live. Free. www.fb.com/austinisd.

Friday 11

CENTRAL HEALTH DEMOGRAPHIC REPORT Q&A SERIES Join Central Health for a series of Q&A sessions on its 2020 Demographic Report to learn more about specific findings. Dec. 4-18. Fridays, 11:30am-noon Online. Free (registration required). www.centralhealth.net.

AFRICAN AMERICAN RESOURCE ADVISORY COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 1-5pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

MAYOR'S COMMITTEE FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES MEETING New business includes a presentation and discussion regarding an update on the Hate Crime Taskforce by Renee Lafair, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League. 5:30-7pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN ISD VIRTUAL MIDDLE SCHOOL FAIR Current and future middle school students and their families can learn about AISD programming and hear from current students and faculty. Tue.-Fri., Dec. 8-11, 6:30-7pm Facebook Live. Free. www.fb.com/austinisd.

Saturday 12

PPE DISTRIBUTION EVENT: DELCO CENTER Free hand sanitizer, masks, and educational materials regarding COVID-19. 9am-1pm. Delco Center, 4601 Pecan Brook, 512/841-8323. Free. www.austintexas.gov/ppe.

Sunday 13

Monday 14

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES REGULAR VOTING MEETING Check here for agenda posting. 5:30pm. AISD.TV; AISD FB page. www.austinisd.org/board.

AUSTIN ORGANIC GARDENERS CLUB MEETING John Dromgoole, founder of the Natural Gardener, will discuss why it's important now more than ever to grow our own food. He’ll explain the differences between a kitchen garden and a food garden, how to start a food garden, and ways to encourage others to do the same. Second Mondays, 7pm Online via Zoom. www.fb.com/austinorganicgardeners.

Tuesday 15

DEC. 15 RUN-OFF ELECTION It's election day for the run-offs in City Council districts 6 and 10 as well as the Austin ISD Board of Trustees District 5 and Place 8 seats. Get more info on the candidates at austinchronicle.com/elections. 7am-7pm. Citywide. countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov.

TEMPO 2021 ARTIST INFORMATION MEETING Interested in applying to the city's Art in Public Places' short-term, outdoor art program TEMPO? Here's your chance to get more info and application assistance. Noon-1pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.publicartist.org/austinaipp.

AISD TEACHER AND STAFF MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT GROUPS Austin ISD's school-based mental health partner, Vida Clinic, offers group conversations weekly. Email for more info. Dec. 1-22. Tuesdays, 5-6pm Online. vidacare@vidaclinic.org, www.austinisd.org.

Wednesday 16

Thursday 17

TRAVIS COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY CELEBRATION OF SERVICE The Travis County Dems honor public servants in Travis County who are retiring (or have already retired) this year, including former state Senator Kirk Watson, former county judge Sam Biscoe, County Attorney David Escamilla, 167th Criminal District Court Judge David Wahlberg, former County Court at Law No. 4 Judge Mike Denton, and Constable Danny Thomas. 5:30-7pm. Online. Donation based. www.traviscountydemocrats.org.