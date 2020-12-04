Public Notice: The Season That Keeps On Giving

If you've managed to clear your inbox of Giving Tuesday solicitations, congratulations. You're ahead of me.

The giving season extends through the end of the year, of course, but the date of that Tuesday kickoff moves around some due to the calendar. And then this year is a doozy, and everyone's sense of time is out of whack. So that's probably why Anthropos Arts' Giving Bluesday comes a week late this year, on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Blue Starlite Drive-In, 2015 E.M. Franklin Ave., in East Austin. For over 20 years now Anthropos Arts has been providing music mentoring and support for local at-risk youth – "high-quality music education for low-income students" – and this year's event will be a double feature with the homegrown AnthroKids and the Aretha Franklin concert film Amazing Grace. Gates open at 5:45pm; show starts at 6:45. See www.anthroposarts.org for more info or to donate.

Earlier that same day, People's Commun­ity Clinic presents an encore presentation of their 50th anniversary celebration, "There's No Such Thing as a Free Lunch," Tuesday at noon, with appearances by Kirk Watson, Ray Benson, Marcia Ball, Alejandro Escovedo, Sarah Bird, and U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala, plus a retrospective film on the clinic's 50-year history. A $50 donation is suggested – $1 for each year People's has provided affordable health care for Central Texans in need. Tune in Tuesday, Dec. 8, at noon at app.mobilecause.com/e/Z-KeKA?vid=ewlgt.

The following Tuesday, Dec. 15, is the absolute last deadline for the last open enrollment period to get coverage through the Affordable Care Act Health Insurance Marketplace. And the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM) is doing all it can to get local musicians enrolled, providing "a one-stop shop" with personalized navigation and even financial support to help musicians afford monthly premiums. So give yourself and loved ones the gift of reliable health coverage; see www.myhaam.org ASAP to set up a virtual appointment.

And lest we forget our furry friends: There are two major pet food drives going on this month. Tomlinson's annual Pound 4 Pound Pet Food Drive is going on through Christmas Eve; donations at any Tomlinson's store or online will be matched pound for pound and distributed to various Central Texas shelters; see our Community listings for more. Meanwhile, the Austin Humane Society will distribute thousands of pounds of food at its fifth Pet Food Pantry event, this Saturday, Dec. 5, 9am-1pm at AHS, 124 W. Ander­son Ln. It's first come, first served, but if you're planning to attend, RSVP at www.austinhumanesociety.org to make sure they have enough for everyone in need.

Next Wednesday, Dec. 9, is the deadline for local businesses and institutions to apply to become a material supplier in the city of Austin's sixth annual [Re]Verse Pitch Competition, which matches businesses who produce byproduct waste with entrepreneur business plans that can use that waste as raw material for a new product (e.g., dog biscuits made out of spent brewer's yeast, plastic planters made from vinyl record scraps). See details at www.reversepitch.org.

