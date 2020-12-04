Civics 101

Thursday 3

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19TH AMENDMENT CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION Contemporary Texas women photographers share photos commenting on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Online. www.elisabetneymuseum.org.

EARLY VOTING FOR DEC. 15 RUN-OFF Vote early for the run-off elections in City Council districts 6 and 10 as well as the Austin ISD Board of Trustees District 5 and Place 8 seats. Get more info on the candidates, voting by mail, and early voting locations at austinchronicle.com/elections. Dec. 3-11 Citywide. countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

[RE]VERSE PITCH COMPETITION: MATERIAL SUPPLIER APPLICATIONS Businesses are invited to pitch their surplus material to competing innovators and entrepreneurs, who will then create a new product or business venture using the material. Deadline: Dec. 9, 5pm Online. www.reversepitch.org.

DOWNTOWN CIRCULATOR STUDY SURVEY The Downtown Austin Alliance seeks community feedback on two conceptual circulator routes through Downtown. Conceptual Route A would run between the Market District to Rainey and would primarily operate along Fourth Street, while conceptual Route B would run between S. Congress to Plaza Saltillo along Congress and E. Sixth and Seventh streets. For more information on the Downtown Circulator Study, visit here. Through Dec. 11 Online. www.downtownaustin.com.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

COATS FOR KIDS The Junior League of Austin will distribute over 30,000 coats at the annual Coats for Kids Distribution Day event. To receive a coat, AISD students who qualify for free and reduced lunch services can register by filling out this form. If you've got a coat to donate, you can drop it off at any Jack Brown Dry Cleaners. Monetary donations can be made online at www.jlaustin.org. See website for volunteer registration. Request a coat deadline: Nov. 20; coat distribution: Dec. 1-12 Citywide. www.jlaustin.org/coats.

ATXELERATOR 2021 APPLICATION The ATXelerator aims to provide aspiring public officials with an experiential education on how Austin city government functions. This year's program will incorporate a hybrid learning model offering socially distanced, in-person activities as well as having all activities be available virtually. Deadline: Dec. 7 Online. Application, free; tuition (if admitted), $195. ward.tisdale@atxelerator.org, www.atxelerator.org.

FOUNDATION COMMUNITIES OPEN ENROLLMENT ASSISTANCE The deadline to access coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace for a 2021 plan is Dec. 15. Complete Foundation Communities' intake form online, or call or email to schedule an intake appointment for help with enrollment. Deadline: Dec. 15 Remote. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.foundcom.org.

FINAL CALL FOR RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Applications due Tue., Dec. 8, noon Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING Council returns for its first meeting after Thanksgiving to an agenda that addresses the Austin Legacy Business Relief Grant and the Austin Live Music Venue Preservation Fund, both of which aim to support Austin's live music venues impacted by the pandemic. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

SUPPORTING YOUR MENTAL HEALTH THIS WINTER When we combine pandemic stress and depression with winter blues and a very different holiday season, this winter may be difficult for many. The good news: There are evidence-based strategies to boost mental health during these unprecedented times. Integral Care and NAMI Central Texas present a panel discussion on how to manage seasonal and situational depression, navigate a different type of holiday season, and stay connected with loved ones. Noon-1pm. Virtual. Free. integralcare.org/en/2020winterforum.

COLONY PARK LOOP DRIVE PUBLIC MEETING The Colony Loop Drive project team shares design updates and next steps in creating a continuous connection between Loyola Lane and Decker Lane through the Colony Park Sustainable Community project site and existing adjacent neighborhoods. 5:30pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 4

FOUNDATION COMMUNITIES OPEN ENROLLMENT ASSISTANCE The deadline to access coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace for a 2021 plan is Dec. 15. Complete Foundation Communities' intake form online, or call or email to schedule an intake appointment for help with enrollment. Deadline: Dec. 15 Remote. Free. enroll@foundcom.org, www.foundcom.org.

FINAL CALL FOR RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Applications due Tue., Dec. 8, noon Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

CENTRAL HEALTH DEMOGRAPHIC REPORT Q&A SERIES Join Central Health for a series of Q&A sessions on its 2020 Demographic Report to learn more about specific findings. Dec. 4-18. Fridays, 11:30am-noon Online. Free (registration required). www.centralhealth.net.

PARKS AND RECREATION BOARD SPECIAL CALLED MEETING The board discusses making a recommendation to the Parks and Recreation Director regarding support for a Vietnam War veterans memorial at Holly Shores. 1pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 5

DOWNTOWN CIRCULATOR STUDY SURVEY The Downtown Austin Alliance seeks community feedback on two conceptual circulator routes through Downtown. Conceptual Route A would run between the Market District to Rainey and would primarily operate along Fourth Street, while conceptual Route B would run between S. Congress to Plaza Saltillo along Congress and E. Sixth and Seventh streets. For more information on the Downtown Circulator Study, visit here. Through Dec. 11 Online. www.downtownaustin.com.

COATS FOR KIDS The Junior League of Austin will distribute over 30,000 coats at the annual Coats for Kids Distribution Day event. To receive a coat, AISD students who qualify for free and reduced lunch services can register by filling out this form. If you've got a coat to donate, you can drop it off at any Jack Brown Dry Cleaners. Monetary donations can be made online at www.jlaustin.org. See website for volunteer registration. Request a coat deadline: Nov. 20; coat distribution: Dec. 1-12 Citywide. www.jlaustin.org/coats.

ATXELERATOR 2021 APPLICATION The ATXelerator aims to provide aspiring public officials with an experiential education on how Austin city government functions. This year's program will incorporate a hybrid learning model offering socially distanced, in-person activities as well as having all activities be available virtually. Deadline: Dec. 7 Online. Application, free; tuition (if admitted), $195. ward.tisdale@atxelerator.org, www.atxelerator.org.

KEEP AUSTIN BLUE! WEEKEND OF ACTION Sign up to lit-drop or canvass ahead of the Dec. 15 run-offs for City Council's District 6 and District 10 races. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 5-6 Citywide. www.travisdems.org.

FINAL CALL FOR RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Applications due Tue., Dec. 8, noon Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

PPE DISTRIBUTION EVENT Austin Public Health, CommUnityCare, and Central Health will be distributing hand sanitizer, masks, and educational materials. 9am-Noon. Mendez Middle School, 5106 Village Square, 512/414-3284. Free. www.austintexas.gov/ppe.

Sunday 6

KEEP AUSTIN BLUE! WEEKEND OF ACTION Sign up to lit-drop or canvass ahead of the Dec. 15 run-offs for City Council's District 6 and District 10 races. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 5-6 Citywide. www.travisdems.org.

FINAL CALL FOR RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Applications due Tue., Dec. 8, noon Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

BLUE ACTION DEMOCRATS SWATX MEETING Join the Blue Action Dems (SW Austin) for monthly meetings. This month's meeting will cover the latest info on voting by mail and Austin ISD Board of Trustees candidates on the ballot this November. First Sundays, 2-4pm Online. www.fb.com/blueactionswatx.

Monday 7

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

EARLY VOTING FOR DEC. 15 RUN-OFF Vote early for the run-off elections in City Council districts 6 and 10 as well as the Austin ISD Board of Trustees District 5 and Place 8 seats. Get more info on the candidates, voting by mail, and early voting locations at austinchronicle.com/elections. Dec. 3-11 Citywide. countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections.

FINAL CALL FOR RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Applications due Tue., Dec. 8, noon Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES INFORMATION SESSION Check here for agenda posting. Agendas are posted at least 72 hours before the start of meetings. 5:30pm. AISD.TV; AISD FB page. www.austinisd.org/board.

Tuesday 8

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

EARLY VOTING FOR DEC. 15 RUN-OFF Vote early for the run-off elections in City Council districts 6 and 10 as well as the Austin ISD Board of Trustees District 5 and Place 8 seats. Get more info on the candidates, voting by mail, and early voting locations at austinchronicle.com/elections. Dec. 3-11 Citywide. countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections.

FINAL CALL FOR RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Applications due Tue., Dec. 8, noon Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION Check website for agenda posting. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

AISD TEACHER AND STAFF MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT GROUPS Austin ISD's school-based mental health partner, Vida Clinic, offers group conversations weekly. Email for more info. Dec. 1-22. Tuesdays, 5-6pm Online. vidacare@vidaclinic.org, www.austinisd.org.

AUSTIN ISD VIRTUAL MIDDLE SCHOOL FAIR Current and future middle school students and their families can learn about AISD programming and hear from current students and faculty. Tue.-Fri., Dec. 8-11, 6:30-7pm Facebook Live. Free. www.fb.com/austinisd.

Wednesday 9

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING Briefings will address menstrual equity as well as a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis. 2pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

REINDEER GAMES State Senator Sarah Eckhardt introduces her team going into the 87th Texas Legislature at this virtual fundraiser. Expect a few holiday games, too. 5:30-6:30pm. Online. $25 donation. www.saraheckhardt.com.

CELEBRATING DIVERSITY IN CONTRACTING Recognizing small, minority- and women-owned businesses for their contracting efforts for the city. 6-7:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

AUSTIN ISD VIRTUAL MIDDLE SCHOOL FAIR Current and future middle school students and their families can learn about AISD programming and hear from current students and faculty. Tue.-Fri., Dec. 8-11, 6:30-7pm Facebook Live. Free. www.fb.com/austinisd.

Thursday 10

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

AUSTIN ISD VIRTUAL MIDDLE SCHOOL FAIR Current and future middle school students and their families can learn about AISD programming and hear from current students and faculty. Tue.-Fri., Dec. 8-11, 6:30-7pm Facebook Live. Free. www.fb.com/austinisd.