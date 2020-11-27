News

Voter Information for December 15 Run-Off Election in Travis County

Early Voting Dec. 3-11 • Election Day Dec. 15

Travis County voters may vote at any "vote center" (where you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign).

VOTER ID: Texas law requires registered voters to show one of seven forms of photo ID (current or expired within 4 years) issued by the Texas Dept. of Public Safety or U.S. government. If a voter doesn't have photo ID, they may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and providing supporting documentation. Visit www.traviscountyelections.org for a list of acceptable forms of photo ID and supporting documentation. No photo ID is required when voting by mail.

Additional Election Info:

Travis Co.: countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections.html or 512/238-VOTE (8683)

Williamson Co.: www.wilco.org/elections or 512/943-1630

Hays Co.: www.hayscountytx.com or 512/393-7779

Early Voting Locations

Open Mon.-Sat., 7am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm

Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second

Dan Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove

Dove Springs Rec Center, 5801 Ainez

Gus Garcia Rec Center, 1201 E. Rundberg

Indeed Domain, 10721 Domain Dr.

Lions Municipal Golf Course, 2901 Enfield

Manchaca Road Library, 5500 Menchaca Rd.

Millennium Youth Complex, 1156 Hargrave

Old Quarry Branch Library, 7051 Village Center

Peace Lutheran Church, 10625 RR 620 N.

Riverbend Church, 4214 Capital of Texas Hwy. N.

RRISD Hartfield Performing Arts Center, 5800 McNeil

South Austin Senior Activity Ctr., 3911 Menchaca Rd.

Southpark Meadows, 9600 S. I-35 #500

Unity Church of the Hills, 9905 Anderson Mill

