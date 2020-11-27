Voter Information for December 15 Run-Off Election in Travis County
Early Voting Dec. 3-11 • Election Day Dec. 15
Fri., Nov. 27, 2020
Travis County voters may vote at any "vote center" (where you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign).
VOTER ID: Texas law requires registered voters to show one of seven forms of photo ID (current or expired within 4 years) issued by the Texas Dept. of Public Safety or U.S. government. If a voter doesn't have photo ID, they may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and providing supporting documentation. Visit www.traviscountyelections.org for a list of acceptable forms of photo ID and supporting documentation. No photo ID is required when voting by mail.
Additional Election Info:
Travis Co.: countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections.html or 512/238-VOTE (8683)
Williamson Co.: www.wilco.org/elections or 512/943-1630
Hays Co.: www.hayscountytx.com or 512/393-7779
Early Voting Locations
Open Mon.-Sat., 7am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm
Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second
Dan Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove
Dove Springs Rec Center, 5801 Ainez
Gus Garcia Rec Center, 1201 E. Rundberg
Indeed Domain, 10721 Domain Dr.
Lions Municipal Golf Course, 2901 Enfield
Manchaca Road Library, 5500 Menchaca Rd.
Millennium Youth Complex, 1156 Hargrave
Old Quarry Branch Library, 7051 Village Center
Peace Lutheran Church, 10625 RR 620 N.
Riverbend Church, 4214 Capital of Texas Hwy. N.
RRISD Hartfield Performing Arts Center, 5800 McNeil
South Austin Senior Activity Ctr., 3911 Menchaca Rd.
Southpark Meadows, 9600 S. I-35 #500
Unity Church of the Hills, 9905 Anderson Mill