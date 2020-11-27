News

Information on Voting by Mail in Travis County

Answers to Your VBM Questions

Fri., Nov. 27, 2020

Information on Voting by Mail in Travis County

Q: What's the deadline for applying for a ballot?

A: For the December run-off, the last day to request a ballot by mail (received, not postmarked) is Fri., Dec. 4.

Q: How do I apply for a ballot?

A: Down­load a ballot application from the Travis County Clerk's Office VBM webpage at countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections/ballot-by-mail. Print the application; fill it out; and then mail, fax, or email it to the Travis County clerk (see below). The Texas secretary of state's website also has an editable PDF version of the ballot application at webservices.sos.state.tx.us/forms/5-15f.pdf.

Q: How do I apply for a ballot if I don't have access to a printer?

A: According to the Travis County clerk's website, you may also request a mail-in ballot in a letter (see website for specific instructions). You may also request a ballot application online at the Texas secretary of state's website and an application will be mailed to you.

Q: I've filled out my ballot application – how/where do I send it?

A: You may submit your application by mail, email, or fax, or in person at the Travis County Clerk's Office (5501 Airport) before the first day of early voting (Dec. 3). If you submit by fax or email, it must also be submitted by mail and received by the Travis County Clerk's Office within four business days of your electronic submission.

Q: What's the deadline for turning in my ballot?

A: Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Dec. 15, and received by the clerk by Dec. 16. Mail to:

Dana DeBeauvoir

Travis County Clerk - Elections Division

PO Box 149325, Austin, TX 78714-9325

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

TODAY'S EVENTS
Zilker Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony
Online
Succulent Native Holiday Specials at Online and in-store at 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 101-A
Art on the Lawn: Holiday Edition at Neill-Cochran House Museum
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  