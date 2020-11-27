Information on Voting by Mail in Travis County

Q: What's the deadline for applying for a ballot?

A: For the December run-off, the last day to request a ballot by mail (received, not postmarked) is Fri., Dec. 4.

Q: How do I apply for a ballot?

A: Down­load a ballot application from the Travis County Clerk's Office VBM webpage at countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections/ballot-by-mail. Print the application; fill it out; and then mail, fax, or email it to the Travis County clerk (see below). The Texas secretary of state's website also has an editable PDF version of the ballot application at webservices.sos.state.tx.us/forms/5-15f.pdf.

Q: How do I apply for a ballot if I don't have access to a printer?

A: According to the Travis County clerk's website, you may also request a mail-in ballot in a letter (see website for specific instructions). You may also request a ballot application online at the Texas secretary of state's website and an application will be mailed to you.

Q: I've filled out my ballot application – how/where do I send it?

A: You may submit your application by mail, email, or fax, or in person at the Travis County Clerk's Office (5501 Airport) before the first day of early voting (Dec. 3). If you submit by fax or email, it must also be submitted by mail and received by the Travis County Clerk's Office within four business days of your electronic submission.

Q: What's the deadline for turning in my ballot?

A: Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Dec. 15, and received by the clerk by Dec. 16. Mail to:

Dana DeBeauvoir

Travis County Clerk - Elections Division

PO Box 149325, Austin, TX 78714-9325