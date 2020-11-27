Headlines / Quote of the Week

Just Say No: Local health officials are telling Austinites that gathering indoors without masks with people living outside of your household is just about the highest-risk thing you can do this Thanksgiving (and for the foreseeable future). Read our COVID-19 update here.

Let's Talk: The city's new, 24/7 COVID-19 Health and Wellness Support Line (888/855-7483) provides free, short-term counseling and support to Austin workers and families whose mental health has been impacted by the pandemic. If you're experiencing a mental health crisis, call 512/472-HELP (4357).

Project Connect Next Steps: Capital Metro's board of directors met earlier this week for the first time since voters approved Proposition A, which will fund Austin's massive transit overhaul known as Project Connect. Next steps in the 13-year investment include forming the board of the Austin Transit Partnership overseeing the plan's implementation.

WTF Are They Doing? (Again) During a campaign event at Springwoods Park on Sat., Nov. 21, District 6 City Council Member Jimmy Flannigan was surrounded and harassed by members of the Wind Therapy Freedom Riders motorcycle club. Click here for more.

Bikin' My Way Downtown: Last week the Austin Transportation Department completed installation of protected bicycle lanes on Congress running between E. Riverside and the Texas State Capitol on 11th Street. Temporary lanes were installed earlier this summer in an effort to help maintain social distancing during the pandemic.

Welcome to the Club: Austin's Major League Soccer team Austin FC has named Nolan Sheldon and Rodrigo Rios as assistant coaches. Sheldon has spent the last 10 years with D.C. United, while Rios most recently served as head coach of Atlanta United's U-19 team. The two join Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff and fellow assistant coach Davy Arnaud.

Small Business Saturday is Nov. 28. Discover local restaurants, retail shops, and makers to patronize within Austin's six established business districts through the city's Souly Austin online tool (www.austintexas.gov/department/souly-austin), or take a gander at this week's Community listings.

Light 'Em Up: The 56th annual Trail of Lights kicks off Sat., Nov. 28, at Zilker Park as a drive-through event. Passes range from $25 to $35 per vehicle or $60 per vehicle for a "Dash Pass," which includes early entry and festive refreshments. The Zilker Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony (Sun., Nov. 29, 6pm) will be virtual due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions. Catch it livestreamed online at www.fb.com/austintexasgov.

Quote of the Week

"Ho, ho, ho, let the money flow!"

– Shinyribs frontman Kevin Russell at the “Come and Save It” rally outside City Hall on Nov. 19. See "Faster Than Sound" for more.