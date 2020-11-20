Civics 101

Thursday 19

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19TH AMENDMENT CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION Contemporary Texas women photographers share photos commenting on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Online. www.elisabetneymuseum.org.

ATXELERATOR 2021 APPLICATION The ATXelerator aims to provide aspiring public officials with an experiential education on how Austin city government functions. This year's program will incorporate a hybrid learning model offering socially distanced, in-person activities as well as having all activities be available virtually. Deadline: Dec. 7 Online. Application, free; tuition (if admitted), $195. ward.tisdale@atxelerator.org, www.atxelerator.org.

[RE]VERSE PITCH COMPETITION: MATERIAL SUPPLIER APPLICATIONS Businesses are invited to pitch their surplus material to competing innovators and entrepreneurs, who will then create a new product or business venture using the material. Deadline: Dec. 9, 5pm Online. www.reversepitch.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

COATS FOR KIDS The Junior League of Austin will distribute over 30,000 coats at the annual Coats for Kids Distribution Day event. To receive a coat, AISD students who qualify for free and reduced lunch services can register by filling out this form. If you've got a coat to donate, you can drop it off at any Jack Brown Dry Cleaners. Monetary donations can be made online at www.jlaustin.org. See website for volunteer registration. Request a coat deadline: Nov. 20; coat distribution: Dec. 1-12 Citywide. www.jlaustin.org/coats.

EMANCIPET VETERANS DAY DISCOUNTED EXAMS Emancipet is offering military service members, active or veteran, discounted pet wellness exams for $5 with proof of military service for the entire month of November. Through Nov. 30 Austin-area Emancipet clinics. $5. www.emancipet.org.

NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH ONLINE CELEBRATION Two days of storytelling and educational activities to learn more about Native American culture, dances, and traditions. Thu.-Fri., Nov. 19-20 Online. Free. www.austinisd.org.

OPERATION TURKEY: REQUEST A MEAL Operation Turkey will deliver free meals on Thanksgiving Day between 10am-1pm. Each plate represents a meal for one individual containing turkey, stuffing, vegetables, pie, and a drink. The deadline to request a meal is by 11:59pm on Fri., Nov. 20. Deadline: Fri., Nov. 20 Online. Free. www.operationturkey.com/locations/austin.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Application period open Aug. 19-Jan. 2021 or until funds expended Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

EMERGENCY RELIEF FOOD DISTRIBUTION: TRAVIS COUNTY EXPOSITION CENTER This event is primarily designed as a drive-through, but you're also able to receive groceries via walk-up if you don't have a vehicle. 9am-Noon. Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker, 512/854-4900. Free. www.centraltexasfoodbank.org.

MANAGE YOUR CASH FLOW WEBINAR Learn the fundamentals needed to manage, measure, understand, and improve business cash flow. 9am-Noon. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION WEBINAR A general overview of opening a small business or re-evaluating an existing business during its growth. 10-11am. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

GIVENS THANKSGIVING DINNER & FOOD GIVEAWAY Bags of food will be distributed via walk-ups. 11am-3pm. Givens Recreation Park, 3811 E. 12th, 512/928-1982. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

ART & BUSINESS SERIES VOL. 3 This series seeks to provide professional development opportunities for early-mid career artists of color. Join Shani Hebert for a tax info session geared towards artists, creatives, and designers. 11:30am-1pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov.

MOBILITY COMMITTEE MEETING Updates on Project Connect transportation and housing investments and Austin's Healthy Streets initiative. 1pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

PPE DISTRIBUTION EVENT Austin Public Health, CommUnityCare, and Central Health will be distributing hand sanitizer, masks, and educational materials. 5-8pm. Circuit of the Americas, 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd., 512/301-6600. Free. www.austintexas.gov/ppe.

LBJ HIGH SCHOOL THANKSGIVING MEAL AND HARVEST FEST Meals will be distributed via a drive-through at the bus loop to take home. 5-7pm. LBJ High School, 7309 Lazy Creek Dr.. Free. www.lbjechsaustinisd.org.

DISTRICT 4 REIMAGINING PUBLIC SAFETY COMMUNITY CONVERSATION Learn more about Austin's ongoing police reforms. 5:30-7:30pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov/publicsafety.

JOINT SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING There'll be a presentation on Planet Texas 2050 initiatives from UT-Austin's Dave Kramer, as well as ongoing discussions on Austin's Climate Equity Plan. 5:30pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

WILDLANDS TRIVIA & PROGRAM UPDATES Join Austin Water Wildland Conservation to hear some yearly program updates with Division Manager Sherri Kuhl, as well as Balcones Canyonlands Preserve and Water Quality Protection Lands program updates with Kevin Thuesen and Dr. Nico Hauwert. Stick around for a trivia game on all things plants, water, and critters. 6-7:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.fb.com/austinwildlandconservation.

Friday 20

HOMELESSNESS IN AUSTIN VIRTUAL PANEL SERIES This National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, the city hosts a series of conversations about what’s happening in Austin to make homelessness rare, brief, and nonrecurring. Conversations are broadcast live on ATXN at noon and recordings are available for later viewing. Mon., Wed., & Fri., Nov. 16, 18 & 20, noon Online. www.austintexas.gov/homelessness-get-involved.

MARKETING ESSENTIALS WEBINAR Covering essentials for small-business marketing. The course is taught by a UT instructor and counts toward the six-course requirement needed to earn a business skills certification. 9am-4pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

WALLER CREEK LOCAL GOVERNMENT CORPORATION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

HOMELESSNESS IN AUSTIN: INNOVATIONS AND WHAT’S ON THE HORIZON Leaders from Mobile Loaves and Fishes, Family Eldercare, UT School of Pharmacy, and the city of Austin discuss what’s coming next to address homelessness in Austin. As part of National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, the panel is moderated by Taylor Cook of the Design Institute for Health. Noon. Facebook Live. Free. www.fb.com/austintexasgov.

ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 21

EMERGENCY RELIEF FOOD DISTRIBUTION: DEL VALLE HIGH SCHOOL This event is primarily designed as a drive-through, but you're also able to receive groceries via walk-up if you don't have a vehicle. 9am-Noon. Del Valle High School, 5301 Ross Rd., Del Valle, 512/386-3000. Free. www.centraltexasfoodbank.org.

THANKSGIVING DRIVE-THROUGH DINNER The Dove Springs Recreation Advisory Board will distribute food baskets, including turkey, pie, and trimmings, while supplies last. 9-11am. Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/974-3840. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

PPE DISTRIBUTION EVENT Austin Public Health, CommUnityCare, and Central Health will be distributing hand sanitizer, masks, and educational materials. 10am-2pm. Oswaldo "A.B." Cantu Pan-American Recreation Center, 2100 E. Third, 512/476-9193. Free. www.austintexas.gov/ppe.

A.B. CANTU/PAN AMERICAN RECREATION CENTER THANKSGIVING DINNER 300 meal boxes will be distributed through a no-contact drive-through (vehicles only, no walk-ups accepted). Vehicles may line up beginning at 9:30am at the corner of Fourth and Robert Martinez Jr. St. 10am-2pm. A.B. Cantu/Pan American Recreation Center, 2100 E. Third, 512/476-9193. Free. www.fb.com/a.b.cantupanamericancommunityadvisoryboard.

CARVERMUSEUMATX PLANNING COMMUNITY MEETING The Austin Parks and Recreation Department seeks feedback on the draft facility expansion plan for the George Washington Carver Museum, Cultural and Genealogy Center, which will be revealed in the meeting. 1pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/george-washington-carver-museum-and-cultural-center.

INTERPRETING LOCAL, STATE, AND NATIONAL ELECTION RESULTS Join Common Ground for Texans for an online panel discussion about the recent election and what its results mean. We'll have a new Texas House speaker; who might that be and what will be its significance? Two City Council districts will be in a runoff election on Dec. 15. What will the new Council look like and what will its agenda be? Panelists will discuss these questions and more. 2-4pm. Online via Zoom. Free. www.cg4tx.org.

RAGS TO WAGS GALA Austin Humane Society’s largest fundraiser of the year will include live and silent auctions, a virtual photo booth, an animal runway show, and much more. 6:30pm. Online. Sponsorships: $500+; individual registration, free (opens Oct. 15). www.ahsragstowags.org.

Sunday 22

BETHANY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH THANKSGIVING MEALS: VOLUNTEERS NEEDED At least 80 volunteers are needed to help deliver meals to families. Volunteers will pick up meals curbside at Bethany UMC and then drop them off for a contactless delivery. 12:30-3pm. Bethany United Methodist Church, 10010 Anderson Mill. www.bethany-umc.org.

Monday 23

EMERGENCY RELIEF FOOD DISTRIBUTION: TONEY BURGER ACTIVITY CENTER This event is primarily designed as a drive-through, but you're also able to receive groceries via walk-up if you don't have a vehicle. Additionally, AISD will be providing meal packs for kids, which includes meals for seven days. 9am-Noon. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. Free. www.centraltexasfoodbank.org.

MOBILE LOAVES AND FISHES PRE-THANKSGIVING MEAL This year's meal will be distributed outside in to-go containers to be consumed off-site. Haircuts and flu shots also offered during the event. 5:30pm. First Baptist Church of Austin, 901 Trinity, 512/328-7299. Free. www.mlf.org.

Tuesday 24

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION See here for agenda posting. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

Wednesday 25

OPERATION TURKEY Register online to help cook, package, and deliver food to those in need. The goal is to prepare 75,000 meals this year, so every hand helps. See here to request a meal by Nov. 20. (expected delivery between 10am-1pm). Monetary donations can be made here. Meal prep; Wed., Nov. 25; meal delivery; Thu., Nov. 26 Citywide. www.operationturkey.com/locations/austin.

Thursday 26

OPERATION TURKEY Register online to help cook, package, and deliver food to those in need. The goal is to prepare 75,000 meals this year, so every hand helps. See here to request a meal by Nov. 20. (expected delivery between 10am-1pm). Monetary donations can be made here. Meal prep; Wed., Nov. 25; meal delivery; Thu., Nov. 26 Citywide. www.operationturkey.com/locations/austin.

PRINCIPE DE PAZ THANKSGIVING MEAL Meals will be distributed in to-go containers during a drive-through and walk-ups. 11am-1pm. Principe De Paz, 1204 Payton Gin. Free. www.pdpaustin.org.

FEAST OF GIVING Both meals and boxes of canned goods will be distributed via a drive-through. Volunteer opportunities are also available. 11am-3pm. St. Louis Catholic Church, 7601 Burnet Rd., 512/454-0384. Free. www.st-louis.org.

SUNRISE HOMELESS NAVIGATION CENTER THANKSGIVING MEAL Turkey Day meals for Austinites experiencing homelessness will be served outside. Volunteer opportunities to assist with set-up and clean-up are also available. 11am-1pm. Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center, 4430 Menchaca. Free. www.sunriseaustin.org/homelessness.