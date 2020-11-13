Civics 101

Thursday 12

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19TH AMENDMENT CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION Contemporary Texas women photographers share photos commenting on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Online. www.elisabetneymuseum.org.

HELP CLIFFORD HELP KIDS The 20th annual event features a weeklong online auction with a musical performance by Bob Schneider on Nov. 12. Proceeds benefit American YouthWorks, an Austin-based nonprofit connecting youth and young adults with education, job skills training, and supportive services. Online. www.helpcliffordhelpkids.com.

COATS FOR KIDS The Junior League of Austin will distribute over 30,000 coats at the annual Coats for Kids Distribution Day event. To receive a coat, AISD students who qualify for free and reduced lunch services can register by filling out this form. If you've got a coat to donate, you can drop it off at any Jack Brown Dry Cleaners. Monetary donations can be made online at www.jlaustin.org. See website for volunteer registration. Request a coat deadline: Nov. 20; coat distribution: Dec. 1-12 Citywide. www.jlaustin.org/coats.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

IT'S MY PARK DAY – AT A DISTANCE Volunteer virtually – or safely, in person – to help Austin's parks. Austin Parks Foundation will unveil volunteer opportunities on Sat., Nov. 7, 10am, here. Nov. 7-14 Online. www.austinparks.org/impd.

OPERATION TURKEY: REQUEST A MEAL Operation Turkey will deliver free meals on Thanksgiving Day between 10am-1pm. Each plate represents a meal for one individual containing turkey, stuffing, vegetables, pie, and a drink. The deadline to request a meal is by 11:59pm on Fri., Nov. 20. Deadline: Fri., Nov. 20 Online. Free. www.operationturkey.com/locations/austin.

EMANCIPET VETERANS DAY DISCOUNTED EXAMS Emancipet is offering military service members, active or veteran, discounted pet wellness exams for $5 with proof of military service for the entire month of November. Through Nov. 30 Austin-area Emancipet clinics. $5. www.emancipet.org.

ATXELERATOR 2021 APPLICATION The ATXelerator aims to provide aspiring public officials with an experiential education on how Austin city government functions. This year's program will incorporate a hybrid learning model offering socially distanced, in-person activities as well as having all activities be available virtually. Deadline: Dec. 7 Online. Application, free; tuition (if admitted), $195. ward.tisdale@atxelerator.org, www.atxelerator.org.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Application period open Aug. 19-Jan. 2021 or until funds expended Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

STRATEGIC PRICING WEBINAR This workshop is designed to help small business owners and managers to learn best pricing practices. 9am-Noon. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CITY OF AUSTIN FIREFIGHTERS', POLICE OFFICERS' AND EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES PERSONNEL CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 9am. 512/974-9300 (code: 849237). www.austintexas.gov.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING Council's 66-Item agenda encompasses a little bit of everything, including economic development, property rezoning requests, and a lease agreement regarding a new location for the Downtown Community Court. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

ART & BUSINESS CONVERSATION SERIES VOL. 2 This series seeks to provide professional development opportunities for early-mid career artists of color. Artist Ryan Runcie and attorney Adrian Resendez will discuss the legal and logistical intersection of public art contracts. 11:30am-1pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT SPECIAL VOTING SESSION Canvass election returns and declare results in Travis County for the Nov. 3 elections. 1:30pm. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

Friday 13

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN COMMUNITY COURT ADVISORY BOARD MEETING New business includes the status of DACC operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. 8-9:30am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN INTEGRATED WATER RESOURCE PLANNING COMMUNITY TASK FORCE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 9am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

MUELLER MUNICIPAL AIRPORT PLAN IMPLEMENTATION ADVISORY COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING Commissioners will hear updates on affordable housing in the Mueller development. 1-2:30pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

CAN BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING The Community Advancement Network is a collaboration of Central Texas orgs working together to build an equitable community. 1-3pm. Videoconference. www.canatx.org.

BCCP COORDINATING COMMITTEE MEETING The committee oversees the preservation of the Balcones Canyonlands Preserve. 1:30-3:30pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 14

IT'S MY PARK DAY – AT A DISTANCE Volunteer virtually – or safely, in person – to help Austin's parks. Austin Parks Foundation will unveil volunteer opportunities on Sat., Nov. 7, 10am, here. Nov. 7-14 Online. www.austinparks.org/impd.

PPE DISTRIBUTION EVENT Austin Public Health, CommUnityCare, and Central Health will be distributing hand sanitizer, masks, and educational materials. Noon-2pm. Rosewood-Zaragosa Neighborhood Center, 2800 Webberville. Free. www.austintexas.gov/ppe.

Sunday 15

COATS FOR KIDS The Junior League of Austin will distribute over 30,000 coats at the annual Coats for Kids Distribution Day event. To receive a coat, AISD students who qualify for free and reduced lunch services can register by filling out this form. If you've got a coat to donate, you can drop it off at any Jack Brown Dry Cleaners. Monetary donations can be made online at www.jlaustin.org. See website for volunteer registration. Request a coat deadline: Nov. 20; coat distribution: Dec. 1-12 Citywide. www.jlaustin.org/coats.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

ORGANIZING TOWARDS HOUSING JUSTICE The premiere of A Tale of Two Citizens: A People's Struggle With Housing in the Capital City, an original radio play by Gathering Ground Theatre and Tenants Speak Up! Theatre. 2-3:30pm. Online. Free (RSVP for Zoom). www.bastaaustin.org.

Monday 16

PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE MEETING Briefings cover APD staffing and data analysis of 2019 Austin Police Department traffic stops prepared by the Office of Police Oversight, Office of Innovation, and Equity Office. Want a rundown of who's involved in Austin's efforts to "reimagine public safety?" Check out our org chart here. 2pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES MEETING Check website for agenda posting. 5:30pm. AISD.TV; AISD FB page. www.austinisd.org/board.

Tuesday 17

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION Check website for agenda posting. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

AISD BOARD SPECIAL MEETING Certification of the Nov. 3 election results. 10am. AISD.TV; AISD FB page. www.austinisd.org/board.

HOUSING AND PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

RACE TALKS Exploring personal pushback and triggers, and naming systemic barriers that form as a result. 7-8pm. Online. www.austinisd.org.

Wednesday 18

AUDIT AND FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 9:30am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

REGIONAL AFFORDABILITY COMMITTEE MEETING Check website for agenda posting. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS WEBINAR This class is for small business owners seeking assistance with navigating the city’s development process. 10-11am. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

GET TREE SMART Experts from the City Arborist program discuss how the city cares for our urban forest and what you can do to help. Noon-1:30pm. Online. Free. www.speakupaustin.org.

DISTRICT 8 REIMAGINING PUBLIC SAFETY COMMUNITY CONVERSATION Learn more about Austin's ongoing police reforms and efforts to reimagine public safety. 5:30-7:30pm. Online. RSVP required. www.austintexas.gov/publicsafety.

Thursday 19

NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH ONLINE CELEBRATION Two days of storytelling and educational activities to learn more about Native American culture, dances, and traditions. Thu.-Fri., Nov. 19-20 Online. Free. www.austinisd.org.

MANAGE YOUR CASH FLOW WEBINAR Learn the fundamentals needed to manage, measure, understand, and improve business cash flow. 9am-Noon. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION WEBINAR A general overview of opening a small business or re-evaluating an existing business during its growth. 10-11am. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

ART & BUSINESS SERIES VOL. 3 This series seeks to provide professional development opportunities for early-mid career artists of color. Join Shani Hebert for a tax info session geared towards artists, creatives, and designers. 11:30am-1pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov.

MOBILITY COMMITTEE MEETING Updates on Project Connect transportation and housing investments and Austin's Healthy Streets initiative. 1pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

PPE DISTRIBUTION EVENT Austin Public Health, CommUnityCare, and Central Health will be distributing hand sanitizer, masks, and educational materials. 5-8pm. Circuit of the Americas, 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd., 512/301-6600. Free. www.austintexas.gov/ppe.

JOINT SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING There'll be a presentation on Planet Texas 2050 initiatives from UT-Austin's Dave Kramer, as well as ongoing discussions on Austin's Climate Equity Plan. 5:30pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.