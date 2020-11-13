News

Chronicle Wish List Open for 2020 Submissions

Plus opportunities to give, receive help in November

By Katherine McNevins and Beth Sullivan, Fri., Nov. 13, 2020


Volunteers at Central Texas Food Bank prepare emergency packs at the beginning of the pandemic (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

With the arrival of the holiday season comes The Austin Chronicle's annual Wish List, our guide to charitable giving that helps connect our readers to the countless local nonprofits serving our city and communities.

In light of the COVID-19 crisis, the need to help our neighbors this year is great, so we're putting out our call earlier than usual for nonprofits to send us their wish lists now (email wishlist@austinchronicle.com). We'll start running the list in print beginning Thanks­giving week (our Nov. 27 issue), but the list lives online year-round at austinchronicle.com/wish-list.

For those who want to help right now, here's a list of ongoing and upcoming events and opportunities to either give or receive this November.

Central Texas Food Bank is experiencing a dramatic increase in the need for their services. You can help by donating online; a $25 donation provides 100 meals for families in need. Get your friends and neighbors involved by hosting a virtual food drive or Facebook fundraiser. Ongoing. Central Texas Food Bank, 6500 Metropolis, 512/282-2111. www.centraltexasfoodbank.org.

Texans Can Academies Thanksgiving Food Drive Using an Amazon wish list, those in the giving mood can easily purchase items for Texans Can Academies students and have them shipped directly to the school for distribution in Thanksgiving baskets for students to take home. Or, if you would like to schedule a delivery or pickup, please contact Nina Winstead at nwinstead@texanscan.org or 512/400-3313. Order on Amazon by Thu., Nov. 12; in-person donations accepted until Wed., Nov. 18. Online. www.texanscan.org.

Hands for Hope El Buen is once again gearing up for its annual meal distribution event, this year aiming to provide holiday meals to 1,750 families. Make a contribution online now, or sign up to volunteer on distribution day. Distribution: Sat., Nov. 21. El Buen Samar­i­tano, 7000 Woodhue, 512/474-4448. www.elbuen.org.

Austin Empty Bowl Project Proceeds benefit Central Texas Food Bank and Meals on Wheels Central Texas. Visit the online store for Sam Hurt's special COVID-19 T-shirt or big beautiful tote bag, the AEBP cookbook, Nancy Elder quilt raffle tickets, online concert tickets, and the online silent auction. You can also make a tax-deductible donation. For every $25 donated, an empty bowl will be added to food boxes distributed by the Food Bank or Meals on Wheels. Through Nov. 22. By donation and online auction. www.austinemptybowl.org.

Coats for Kids The Junior League of Austin will distribute over 30,000 coats at their annual distribution event. AISD students who qualify for free and reduced lunch services can register by filling out an online form Nov. 20 (see here). If you've got a coat to donate, you can drop it off at any Jack Brown dry cleaners. Monetary donations can be made online; see website for volunteer registration. Coat distribution: Dec. 1-12. Citywide. www.jlaustin.org/coats.

Operation Turkey Register online to help cook, package, and deliver food to those in need. The goal is to prepare 75,000 meals this year, so every hand helps. See website to request a meal by Nov. 20 (expected delivery 10am-1pm). Make monetary donations online. Meal prep: Wed., Nov. 25; delivery: Thu., Nov. 26. www.operationturkey.com/locations/austin.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Wish List
Wish List: Still Time for Year-End Giving
Wish List: Still Time for Year-End Giving
The growing list lives online

Sarah Marloff, Dec. 22, 2017

More by Katherine McNevins
Young Entrepreneurs “Dream Like a Teen”
Young Entrepreneurs “Dream Like a Teen”
Teach them well and let them lead the way

Oct. 9, 2020

Austin Donation and Volunteer Opportunities During Coronavirus Outbreak
COVID-19 Community Opportunities
Ways to help your neighbor during this trying time

March 16, 2020

More by Beth Sullivan
Qmmunity: Less Hate, More Glitter and Glam
Qmmunity: Less Hate, More Glitter and Glam
Try out a drag makeup tutorial, help solve a virtual whodunnit, and more queer fun

Nov. 13, 2020

COVID-19 Comes Back Strong
COVID-19 Comes Back Strong
Vigilance urged lest pandemic overwhelm hospitals, holidays

Nov. 13, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Wish List, Wish List 2020, Thanksgiving 2020, volunteer opportunities, COVID-19, Central Texas Food Bank, Meals on Wheels Central Texas, Texans Can Academies, Hands for Hope, El Buen Samaritano, Austin Empty Bowl Project, Coats for Kids, Operation Turkey, Junior League of Austin, Thanksgiving food drives

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
BookWoman Poetry: Virtual Reading and Open Mic
Ballet Austin: Virtual Q&A
SIMS Foundation Presents: Music for the Mind at Online
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  