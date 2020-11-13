Chronicle Wish List Open for 2020 Submissions

With the arrival of the holiday season comes The Austin Chronicle's annual Wish List, our guide to charitable giving that helps connect our readers to the countless local nonprofits serving our city and communities.

In light of the COVID-19 crisis, the need to help our neighbors this year is great, so we're putting out our call earlier than usual for nonprofits to send us their wish lists now (email wishlist@austinchronicle.com). We'll start running the list in print beginning Thanks­giving week (our Nov. 27 issue), but the list lives online year-round at austinchronicle.com/wish-list.

For those who want to help right now, here's a list of ongoing and upcoming events and opportunities to either give or receive this November.

Central Texas Food Bank is experiencing a dramatic increase in the need for their services. You can help by donating online; a $25 donation provides 100 meals for families in need. Get your friends and neighbors involved by hosting a virtual food drive or Facebook fundraiser. Ongoing. Central Texas Food Bank, 6500 Metropolis, 512/282-2111. www.centraltexasfoodbank.org.

Texans Can Academies Thanksgiving Food Drive Using an Amazon wish list, those in the giving mood can easily purchase items for Texans Can Academies students and have them shipped directly to the school for distribution in Thanksgiving baskets for students to take home. Or, if you would like to schedule a delivery or pickup, please contact Nina Winstead at nwinstead@texanscan.org or 512/400-3313. Order on Amazon by Thu., Nov. 12; in-person donations accepted until Wed., Nov. 18. Online. www.texanscan.org.

Hands for Hope El Buen is once again gearing up for its annual meal distribution event, this year aiming to provide holiday meals to 1,750 families. Make a contribution online now, or sign up to volunteer on distribution day. Distribution: Sat., Nov. 21. El Buen Samar­i­tano, 7000 Woodhue, 512/474-4448. www.elbuen.org.

Austin Empty Bowl Project Proceeds benefit Central Texas Food Bank and Meals on Wheels Central Texas. Visit the online store for Sam Hurt's special COVID-19 T-shirt or big beautiful tote bag, the AEBP cookbook, Nancy Elder quilt raffle tickets, online concert tickets, and the online silent auction. You can also make a tax-deductible donation. For every $25 donated, an empty bowl will be added to food boxes distributed by the Food Bank or Meals on Wheels. Through Nov. 22. By donation and online auction. www.austinemptybowl.org.

Coats for Kids The Junior League of Austin will distribute over 30,000 coats at their annual distribution event. AISD students who qualify for free and reduced lunch services can register by filling out an online form Nov. 20 (see here). If you've got a coat to donate, you can drop it off at any Jack Brown dry cleaners. Monetary donations can be made online; see website for volunteer registration. Coat distribution: Dec. 1-12. Citywide. www.jlaustin.org/coats.

Operation Turkey Register online to help cook, package, and deliver food to those in need. The goal is to prepare 75,000 meals this year, so every hand helps. See website to request a meal by Nov. 20 (expected delivery 10am-1pm). Make monetary donations online. Meal prep: Wed., Nov. 25; delivery: Thu., Nov. 26. www.operationturkey.com/locations/austin.