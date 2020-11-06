Face-to-Face Teaching Resumes at AISD Even as COVID-19 Cases Mount

Every Austin ISD student who wants to return to campus can do so as of Monday, Nov. 2, to receive face-to-face instruction from teachers despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This week, 20,105 were on campus on Monday – a 19% increase.

Texas Education Agency regulations prevent AISD from placing capacity restrictions on its classrooms and campuses, so social distancing is only to be practiced "whenever feasible," depending on the number of students and the spaces available on campus. In addition, students attending middle and high schools have shifted their learning format considerably. TEA doesn't count the pod format, also known as "Zoom in a room," used by AISD as on-campus learning until now. As of Monday, these older students will be changing classes and receiving instruction in person again.

The reopening comes with Austin at Stage 3 of the local COVID-19 Risk-Based Guide­lines, which call for restrictions on non­essential travel for higher-risk individuals and on social gatherings of greater than 10 people. In a newsletter sent to parents, Super­in­tendent Stephanie Elizalde hinted that plans could change if Austin reenters Stage 4, which could require limitations on the number of in-person students or the format of in-person classes. "We are prepared to pivot as needed based on the guidance we receive," Elizalde wrote. On Nov. 1, Austin's seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 hospital admissions was 17.4; Stage 4 begins at 40 average admissions.

Meanwhile, last week's whirlwind drama with Casis Elementary Principal Sam Tinnon has been resolved. After being placed on administrative leave on Friday, Oct. 23, with no explanation given to parents or staff, he was reinstated on Thursday, Oct. 29, less than a week later. Tinnon, who received a Distin­guished Principal Award in the African Ameri­can Heritage Celebration in 2019, stated in an email to staff that "a review of campus/district protocol" took place while he was on leave. He also wrote that he appreciated the outpouring of support during his leave. One Casis teacher, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said she and 30 of her colleagues sent emails in support of Tinnon, who she said has been an "amazing" leader this fall, and called his absence ­"terrifying."

But Casis, like all AISD schools, also has bigger concerns. The day after Tinnon's return, the campus recorded its second positive COVID-19 case. The district has now had almost 90 cases and over 700 exposures since early Septem­ber. With no capacity limits, more may be coming in the near future.