Civics 101

Thursday 5

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19TH AMENDMENT CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION Contemporary Texas women photographers share photos commenting on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Online. www.elisabetneymuseum.org.

CITY ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO RENT RELIEF PROGRAM The city of Austin is announcing changes to expand the Relief of Emergency Needs for Tenants (RENT) assistance program for income-eligible Austin renters who have experienced a COVID-19-related income loss. The RENT program will provide up to six months' rent, including current, future, and/or overdue rent; conduct a random drawing weekly until year's end or funds are expended; and allow a one-time certification of eligibility, rather than monthly. Find out more and apply online. Ongoing Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

THANKSGIVING DRIVE FOR TEXANS CAN ACADEMIES To donate, use the org's Amazon wish list to purchase items needed for the Texans Can Academies students and have them shipped directly to the school for distribution. Each item ordered will be placed into a Thanksgiving basket for the students and delivered or given to students at the end of the school day. All items donated need to be ordered by Thu., Nov. 12, in order to ensure they will arrive on time. Deadline: Thu., Nov. 12 Online. Donations vary. www.texanscan.org.

HELP CLIFFORD HELP KIDS The 20th annual event features a weeklong online auction with a musical performance by Bob Schneider on Nov. 12. Proceeds benefit American YouthWorks, an Austin-based nonprofit connecting youth and young adults with education, job skills training, and supportive services. Online. www.helpcliffordhelpkids.com.

ATXELERATOR 2021 APPLICATION The ATXelerator aims to provide aspiring public officials with an experiential education on how Austin city government functions. This year's program will incorporate a hybrid learning model offering socially distanced, in-person activities as well as having all activities be available virtually. Deadline: Dec. 7 Online. Application, free; tuition (if admitted), $195. ward.tisdale@atxelerator.org, www.atxelerator.org.

EMANCIPET VETERANS DAY DISCOUNTED EXAMS Emancipet is offering military service members, active or veteran, discounted pet wellness exams for $5 with proof of military service for the entire month of November. Through Nov. 30 Austin-area Emancipet clinics. $5. www.emancipet.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Application period open Aug. 19-Jan. 2021 or until funds expended Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

SUPERVISORY EXCELLENCE WEBINAR Learn about the full range of management responsibilities. This class is taught by an UT instructor and counts toward the six-course requirement needed to earn your Business Skills Certification. 9am-Noon. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

ART & BUSINESS CONVERSATION SERIES VOL. 1 This series seeks to provide professional development opportunities for early-mid career artists of color. Lise Ragbir, director of the Christian-Green Gallery and the Idea Lab at UT-Austin, and Andrea Mellard, director of Public Programs and Community Engagement for the Contemporary Austin and founder of Crit Group, discuss how to develop a competitive arts application for funding and exhibition. 11:30am-1pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov.

MBE/WBE AND SMALL BUSINESS ENTERPRISE PROCUREMENT PROGRAM ADVISORY COMMITTEE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 5:30pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 6

COMMISSION FOR WOMEN SPECIAL CALLED MEETING Commission will hear a briefing on youth homelessness and mental health, as well as the Office of Police Oversight's presentation on APD racial profiling data. 8:30am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 7

AUSTIN WILL SURVIVE PARTY Election Day will have come and gone but Shock the Vote ATX is still celebrating Austin's resilient sprit with refreshments from Independence Brewing Company, live music, comedy sets from Carlton Wilcoxson and Justin Hicks, and a silent auction. Sat., Nov. 7, 8pm-12mid Fine Southern Gentlemen, 507 Calles #109, 512/666-9050. Free. www.shockthevoteatx.com.

IT'S MY PARK DAY – AT A DISTANCE Volunteer virtually – or safely, in person – to help Austin's parks. Austin Parks Foundation will unveil volunteer opportunities on Sat., Nov. 7, 10am, here. Nov. 7-14 Online. www.austinparks.org/impd.

AUSTIN PUBLIC HEALTH DRIVE-THRU FLU VACCINATIONS Approximately 600 flu shots will be available on a first come, first-served basis with priority for those who are uninsured. 9am-2pm. Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker, 512/854-4900. Free. www.austintexas.gov/flu.

Sunday 8

IT'S MY PARK DAY – AT A DISTANCE Volunteer virtually – or safely, in person – to help Austin's parks. Austin Parks Foundation will unveil volunteer opportunities on Sat., Nov. 7, 10am, here. Nov. 7-14 Online. www.austinparks.org/impd.

Monday 9

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

IT'S MY PARK DAY – AT A DISTANCE Volunteer virtually – or safely, in person – to help Austin's parks. Austin Parks Foundation will unveil volunteer opportunities on Sat., Nov. 7, 10am, here. Nov. 7-14 Online. www.austinparks.org/impd.

INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOKS DESKTOP WEBINAR This two-day class covers accounting basics, tracking revenue and expenses, bank reconciliation, and file setup using QuickBooks Pro accounting software. Mon., Nov. 9, 1-4pm; Wed., Nov. 11, 1-4pm Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

AUSTIN ORGANIC GARDENERS CLUB MEETING John Dromgoole, founder of the Natural Gardener, will discuss why it's important now more than ever to grow our own food. He’ll explain the differences between a kitchen garden and a food garden, how to start a food garden, and ways to encourage others to do the same. Second Mondays, 7pm Online via Zoom. www.fb.com/austinorganicgardeners.

Tuesday 10

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

IT'S MY PARK DAY – AT A DISTANCE Volunteer virtually – or safely, in person – to help Austin's parks. Austin Parks Foundation will unveil volunteer opportunities on Sat., Nov. 7, 10am, here. Nov. 7-14 Online. www.austinparks.org/impd.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION See website for agenda posting. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

DISTRICT 9 REIMAGINING PUBLIC SAFETY COMMUNITY CONVERSATION An opportunity to learn more about Austin's on-going police reforms and share your thoughts and ideas about what it means to reimagine public safety for Austin. 5:30-7:30pm. Online. Free (RSVP required). www.austintexas.gov/publicsafety.

AISD COMMUNITY BOND OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE MEETING The committee oversees all of AISD's bond projects. 6-8pm. Online. www.austinisd.org/advisory-bodies/cboc.

AUSTIN JUSTICE COALITION GENERAL BODY MEETING Learn about AJC's current work, how to get involved, and what's left for the last two months of 2020. 6:30pm. Online. Registration required. www.austinjustice.org.

ZILKER CLUBHOUSE REHABILITATION PROJECT Austin's Parks and Recreation Department introduces the team behind the clubhouse's renovation as well as plans for the project. 7-8pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 11

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

IT'S MY PARK DAY – AT A DISTANCE Volunteer virtually – or safely, in person – to help Austin's parks. Austin Parks Foundation will unveil volunteer opportunities on Sat., Nov. 7, 10am, here. Nov. 7-14 Online. www.austinparks.org/impd.

INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOKS DESKTOP WEBINAR This two-day class covers accounting basics, tracking revenue and expenses, bank reconciliation, and file setup using QuickBooks Pro accounting software. Mon., Nov. 9, 1-4pm; Wed., Nov. 11, 1-4pm Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CALL LIKE YOU GIVE A DEM Join the Blue Action Democrats to call and ID voters throughout Travis County. Wednesdays, 5-7pm Online. www.mobilize.us/traviscountydems.

Thursday 12

IT'S MY PARK DAY – AT A DISTANCE Volunteer virtually – or safely, in person – to help Austin's parks. Austin Parks Foundation will unveil volunteer opportunities on Sat., Nov. 7, 10am, here. Nov. 7-14 Online. www.austinparks.org/impd.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

STRATEGIC PRICING WEBINAR This workshop is designed to help small business owners and managers to learn best pricing practices. 9am-Noon. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING Council's 66-Item agenda encompasses a little bit of everything, including economic development, property rezoning requests, and a lease agreement regarding a new location for the Downtown Community Court. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

ART & BUSINESS CONVERSATION SERIES VOL. 2 This series seeks to provide professional development opportunities for early-mid career artists of color. Artist Ryan Runcie and attorney Adrian Resendez will discuss the legal and logistical intersection of public art contracts. 11:30am-1pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.austintexas.gov.