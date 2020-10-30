Civics 101

Thursday 29

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19TH AMENDMENT CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION Contemporary Texas women photographers share photos commenting on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Online. www.elisabetneymuseum.org.

PROJECT VOTE SAFE Volunteer to help hand out bottled waters and snacks to voters lined up at the polls. Through Oct. 30. Daily, times vary Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. www.blueactiondems.com.

CENTRAL HEALTH BOARD OF MANAGERS APPLICATIONS The Travis County Commissioners Court is seeking applications from qualified individuals to serve on the Central Health Board of Managers. Further info and the packet available here. Deadline: Oct. 30, 5pm Online. www.traviscountytx.gov.

ATXELERATOR 2021 APPLICATION The ATXelerator aims to provide aspiring public officials with an experiential education on how Austin city government functions. This year's program will incorporate a hybrid learning model offering socially distanced, in-person activities as well as having all activities be available virtually. Deadline: Dec. 7 Online. Application, free; tuition (if admitted), $195. ward.tisdale@atxelerator.org, www.atxelerator.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

EARLY VOTING FOR THE NOV. 3 ELECTION Make your voice heard! Find a polling place online or by calling 512/238-VOTE (8683). Make a plan to get to the polls and learn about all the local races on our election page. Tue. Oct. 13-Fri., Oct. 30 Citywide. www.votetravis.com.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Application period open Aug. 19-Jan. 2021 or until funds expended Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING Council's agenda spans COVID-19 economic recovery efforts, affordable housing projects, and rezoning requests. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 30

BOUNCING BACK: WHAT IT TAKES TO SUCCEED Austin's Small Business Program hosts a virtual conversation with Melinda Garvey, founder of Austin Woman magazine and the software platform On the Dot. 11:30am-12:30pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

Saturday 31

BOO THE FLU Flu shots will be distributed to uninsured community members at this a drive-thru event. Community resources will also be available, and there will be a raffle with prizes. Noon-3pm. Travis Early College High School, 1211 E. Oltorf. www.austinisd.org.

Sunday 1

TWILIGHT ON THE TRAIL GALA The Trail Foundation largest fundraiser of the year will take place in three separate sessions on the Four Seasons lawn with socially distanced tables and guests will be required to wear masks while not seated. There's also another option for Austin supporters to have food and drinks delivered the same evening. Sun., Nov. 1, 3-4, 4:30-5:30, or 6-7pm Online. $500+. www.thetrailfoundation.org.

BLUE ACTION DEMOCRATS SWATX MEETING Join the Blue Action Dems (SW Austin) for monthly meetings. This month's meeting will cover the latest info on voting by mail and Austin ISD Board of Trustees candidates on the ballot this November. First Sundays, 2-4pm Online. www.fb.com/blueactionswatx.

Monday 2

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CAPITAL AREA METROPOLITAN PLANNING ORGANIZATION TRANSPORTATION POLICY BOARD MEETING See agenda for details. 2pm. Livestream. www.campotexas.org.

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES INFORMATION SESSION See agenda for details. 5:30pm. AISD.TV; AISD FB page. www.austinisd.org/board.

Tuesday 3

LEGALLINE This free, once-a-month hotline is available to answer any legal questions you may have. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm Remote. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

ELECTION DAY Cast your ballot in the Nov. 3 general election. Find polling locations at countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections/current-election/polling-locations.html">countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections/current-election/polling-locations.html. For more on the key races on your ballot and how to return a mail-in ballot, visit austinchronicle.com/elections. 7am-7pm. Citywide. www.votetravis.com.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION Check website for agenda posting. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

SMALL BUSINESS RECORDKEEPING WEBINAR Learn the basics of what records to create, how long to keep them, and how to use this information to grow your business. Tue.-Wed., Nov. 3-4, 1-4pm Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

LEGALLINE Call in for free legal advice the first Tuesday of every month. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

Wednesday 4

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

SMALL BUSINESS RECORDKEEPING WEBINAR Learn the basics of what records to create, how long to keep them, and how to use this information to grow your business. Tue.-Wed., Nov. 3-4, 1-4pm Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CALL LIKE YOU GIVE A DEM Join the Blue Action Democrats to call and ID voters throughout Travis County. Wednesdays, 5-7pm Online. www.mobilize.us/traviscountydems.

Thursday 5

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

SUPERVISORY EXCELLENCE WEBINAR Learn about the full range of management responsibilities. This class is taught by an UT instructor and counts toward the six-course requirement needed to earn your Business Skills Certification. 9am-Noon. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.