News

Public Notice: Time Keeps on Slipping ...

Everything old is new again?

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Oct. 23, 2020

Public Notice: Time Keeps on Slipping ...

You know how time has taken on a whole different texture and elasticity during the pandemic? Months race by while time stands still. And the world has definitely changed, even while everyone and everything seems frozen in place. Meanwhile, the widening gyre of political madness adds to the disorientation. Is it Thursday? October?

Here's some news, even if it feels like you've heard it before.

Last week's lead item was the Hancock Golf Course/Park proposals percolating through the city and neighborhoods. As we go to press, the Han­cock NA is meeting to discuss dueling plans to turn the course into pure parkland, or to "divide the property evenly between golf and parkland." Then this coming week, the city Parks and Recre­ation Department is holding two public meetings to present feedback from a meeting they held back in February, and very different options, including a public/private partnership that would create a "modern golf learning center" on the site. Go to www.publicinput.com/hancockmeeting2 at Mon., Oct. 26, 7pm, or Thu., Oct. 29, 5pm. And see an outline of the park plan, and a petition to support it, at www.hancockconservancy.org.

Also last week, HopeFest needed volunteers for their upcoming event – now here's the event itself: Sat., Oct. 24, 9:30am-1:30pm, at Northeast High, Austin Voices for Education & Youth will put on "Austin's largest community-based resource fair for low-income families" – drive-through this year – providing referrals and direct aid to some 4,000 low-income families most years. See www.austinvoices.org.

(Speaking of AVEY: Austin Public Health has a new high-risk worker hotline, providing info and referral services for front-line staff who need help. The hotline is operated by Austin Voices at 512/493-4288, 8am-8pm, Mon.-Fri. "and is available in any requested language.")

Recycled news at City Hall, as well, as the controversial rezoning at 508 Kemp St. in Montopolis will be back at Council for the fourth time next week; the developer has been unable to make peace with neighborhood opposition, despite being told at each visit that that's what they need to do to win approval. Oct. 29 is supposedly their last chance (see "On COVID-19 Relief and Housing, Council Does What It Can"), but don't be surprised if they drag it out yet again.

Cheers to 25! The Texas Freedom Network – "130,000 religious and community leaders who support religious freedom, individual liberties, and public education" – has been fighting the good fight for 25 years now; hard to believe. TFN's (Virtual) 25th Anniversary Celebration is Wed., Oct. 28; 6:30pm pre-show, 7pm event. More info at www.tfn.org/cheers-to-25.

Don't let old memories fade! The Texas Film Round-Up is a program of the Texas Archive of the Moving Image, honoring American Archives Month by offering free digitization for the month of October for any Texas-related films and videotapes, in exchange for contributing a digital copy of the materials to TAMI's online archive. See www.texasarchive.org/round-up for info.

The Trump presidency has now lasted longer than the U.S. involvement in World War II, and arguably done considerably more damage to the nation. So...

Save time voting: Use the Travis County Clerk's map of current wait times at each of the 36 early voting polling places (open through Oct. 30) at countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections/wait-time-map.html.

Lastly, Chronicle co-founder Louis Black is (celebrating? enjoying? enduring?) his 70th birthday as we go to press Oct. 21. Cheers, Louis!

Send gossip, dirt, innuendo, rumors, and other useful grist to nbarbaro@austinchronicle.com.
More Public Notice columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Public Notice
Public Notice: Park or Golf Course?
Public Notice: Park or Golf Course?
It may be time for Hancock to get off the fence

Nick Barbaro, Oct. 16, 2020

Public Notice: The Voting Has Begun
Public Notice: The Voting Has Begun
Where it will end is anybody’s guess

Nick Barbaro, Oct. 9, 2020

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Texas Chainsaw Mask-erade
Pioneer Farms
Refugee Services of Texas Virtual Book Club at Online via Zoom
Shock Cinema Series: Sinister at Community First! Village
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  