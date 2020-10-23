Headlines / Quote of the Week

COVID-19 Surge on Horizon? According to the UT-Austin COVID-19 Modeling Consortium, there's now a 96% chance of the COVID-19 pandemic worsening locally over the next month. This time last week, the modeling projected a 66% chance. Health authorities are urging residents to continue practicing health and safety measures in an effort to mitigate a second surge.

State-Sanctioned Discrimination: The Texas State Board of Social Work Examiners voted unanimously last week to remove certain nondiscrimination protections in its code of conduct, meaning social workers may turn away clients on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, and disability. Governor Greg Abbott's office recommended the change to ostensibly align the code with existing state law, but advocacy groups and lawmakers are demanding the board reverse its decision.

"Less-Lethal" Lawsuit Filed: Anthony Evans, an Austinite who was shot with a so-called "less-lethal" round by an Austin Police Department officer during a protest this summer, is suing the officer and city in federal court. The suit alleges that the unidentified officer used excessive force when they shot Evans in the face, fracturing his jaw, while Evans was walking away from a May 31 demonstration.

B2School, Take Two: All Austin ISD students who want to return to campus will be able to go back – with no capacity restrictions – on Nov. 2. The "pod" model will be replaced by class-switching, and teachers will give their lessons to both virtual and in-person students simultaneously... In other AISD news, the district recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases this week, including two students, and 33 exposures. Since Sept. 8, the district has reported 43 cases and over 400 exposures.

Zoom Walk-Out: The second student "sick-out" of the school year will be next Wed., Oct. 28. The event is protesting AISD's strict return-to-campus policies, which require teachers to return to campus even if they have an immunocompromised spouse or child. However, Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde has said that even teachers with health accommodations who are at high risk may be required to return to campus if enough students show up for in-person learning.

Beto and the Bobcats: Former U.S. Representative and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke will teach a class on Texas politics at Texas State University in spring 2021.

Trail of Passes: Vehicle passes are now available for the 56th annual Austin Trail of Lights (Nov. 28-Jan. 3), which will be a drive-through event this year. Passes ($25-$95 per vehicle) may be purchased at www.austintrailoflights.org.

Quote of the Week

"Thanksgiving is going to be ugly if we don't change our actions now."

– Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott. (See “Headlines” above.)