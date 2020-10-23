Civics 101

Thursday 22

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19TH AMENDMENT CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION Contemporary Texas women photographers share photos commenting on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Online. www.elisabetneymuseum.org.

EARLY VOTING FOR THE NOV. 3 ELECTION Make your voice heard! Find a polling place online or by calling 512/238-VOTE (8683). Make a plan to get to the polls and learn about all the local races on our election page. Tue. Oct. 13-Fri., Oct. 30 Citywide. www.votetravis.com.

CENTRAL HEALTH BOARD OF MANAGERS APPLICATIONS The Travis County Commissioners Court is seeking applications from qualified individuals to serve on the Central Health Board of Managers. Further info and the packet available here. Deadline: Oct. 30, 5pm Online. www.traviscountytx.gov.

ATXELERATOR 2021 APPLICATION The ATXelerator aims to provide aspiring public officials with an experiential education on how Austin city government functions. This year's program will incorporate a hybrid learning model offering socially distanced, in-person activities as well as having all activities be available virtually. Deadline: Dec. 7 Online. Application, free; tuition (if admitted), $195. ward.tisdale@atxelerator.org, www.atxelerator.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

PROJECT VOTE SAFE Volunteer to help hand out bottled waters and snacks to voters lined up at the polls. Through Oct. 30. Daily, times vary Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. www.blueactiondems.com.

BRIGHT GREEN FUTURE GRANT APPLICATIONS For the 2020-21 school year, applying teachers/students will choose from a “menu” of sustainability-themed curriculums offered through local nonprofits. Deadline: Mon., Oct. 26 Online. www.austintexas.gov/brightgreenfuture.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Application period open Aug. 19-Jan. 2021 or until funds expended Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

BUILDING BELOVED COMMUNITY TOGETHER Join Central Texas Collaborative for Racial Equity and fellow Austinites for a virtual celebration and exploration of the work to make Central Texas a more equitable place. 11:30am-1pm. Online. Free. www.fb.com/ctcracialequity.

ONLINE CHICKEN KEEPING CLASS Learn how to keep chickens and how they help food waste out of the landfill. Residents who pay the Clean Community Fee on their utility bill qualify for a $75 rebate on a chicken coop or home composting system. Attend a class, then apply! 6-7pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 23

BRIGHT GREEN FUTURE GRANT APPLICATIONS For the 2020-21 school year, applying teachers/students will choose from a “menu” of sustainability-themed curriculums offered through local nonprofits. Deadline: Mon., Oct. 26 Online. www.austintexas.gov/brightgreenfuture.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19TH AMENDMENT CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION Contemporary Texas women photographers share photos commenting on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Online. www.elisabetneymuseum.org.

EARLY VOTING FOR THE NOV. 3 ELECTION Make your voice heard! Find a polling place online or by calling 512/238-VOTE (8683). Make a plan to get to the polls and learn about all the local races on our election page. Tue. Oct. 13-Fri., Oct. 30 Citywide. www.votetravis.com.

CENTRAL HEALTH BOARD OF MANAGERS APPLICATIONS The Travis County Commissioners Court is seeking applications from qualified individuals to serve on the Central Health Board of Managers. Further info and the packet available here. Deadline: Oct. 30, 5pm Online. www.traviscountytx.gov.

ATXELERATOR 2021 APPLICATION The ATXelerator aims to provide aspiring public officials with an experiential education on how Austin city government functions. This year's program will incorporate a hybrid learning model offering socially distanced, in-person activities as well as having all activities be available virtually. Deadline: Dec. 7 Online. Application, free; tuition (if admitted), $195. ward.tisdale@atxelerator.org, www.atxelerator.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

PROJECT VOTE SAFE Volunteer to help hand out bottled waters and snacks to voters lined up at the polls. Through Oct. 30. Daily, times vary Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. www.blueactiondems.com.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Application period open Aug. 19-Jan. 2021 or until funds expended Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

SOCIAL MEDIA BEST PRACTICES WEBINAR This class will familiarize you with social media as marketing tools, the do's and don'ts, and best practices for your business. 9am-4pm. Online. Free.

AUSTIN ROSEWOOD COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING Regarding design projects and other items at the Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 24

PROJECT VOTE SAFE Volunteer to help hand out bottled waters and snacks to voters lined up at the polls. Through Oct. 30. Daily, times vary Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. www.blueactiondems.com.

BRIGHT GREEN FUTURE GRANT APPLICATIONS For the 2020-21 school year, applying teachers/students will choose from a “menu” of sustainability-themed curriculums offered through local nonprofits. Deadline: Mon., Oct. 26 Online. www.austintexas.gov/brightgreenfuture.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19TH AMENDMENT CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION Contemporary Texas women photographers share photos commenting on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Online. www.elisabetneymuseum.org.

EARLY VOTING FOR THE NOV. 3 ELECTION Make your voice heard! Find a polling place online or by calling 512/238-VOTE (8683). Make a plan to get to the polls and learn about all the local races on our election page. Tue. Oct. 13-Fri., Oct. 30 Citywide. www.votetravis.com.

CENTRAL HEALTH BOARD OF MANAGERS APPLICATIONS The Travis County Commissioners Court is seeking applications from qualified individuals to serve on the Central Health Board of Managers. Further info and the packet available here. Deadline: Oct. 30, 5pm Online. www.traviscountytx.gov.

ATXELERATOR 2021 APPLICATION The ATXelerator aims to provide aspiring public officials with an experiential education on how Austin city government functions. This year's program will incorporate a hybrid learning model offering socially distanced, in-person activities as well as having all activities be available virtually. Deadline: Dec. 7 Online. Application, free; tuition (if admitted), $195. ward.tisdale@atxelerator.org, www.atxelerator.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

AUSTIN PUBLIC HEALTH WALK-UP FLU VACCINATIONS Approximately 200 flu shots will be available on a first come, first-served basis with priority for those who are uninsured. 8am-Noon. Southeast Branch Library, 5803 Nuckols Crossing, 512/974-8840. Free. www.austintexas.gov/flu.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Application period open Aug. 19-Jan. 2021 or until funds expended Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

AUSTIN PUBLIC HEALTH FLU VACCINATION EVENT Flu shots are available on a first-come, first-served basis with priority for those who are uninsured. If you are insured, visit www.vaccinefinder.org to find a location near you offering flu shots. 8am-Noon. Southeast Branch Library, 5803 Nuckols Crossing, 512/974-8840. Free. www.austintexas.gov/health.

HOPEFEST A project of Austin Voices for Education & Youth, HopeFest is Austin's largest annual community-based resource fair providing support for low-income families. This year's fest will be a drive-through event focusing on flu shots, COVID-19 testing, rent and utility assistance, health insurance, and fresh food. Also, there will be free books for kids, a drive-through zoo, live music, and craft kits. 9:30am-1:30pm. Nelson Field, 7400 Berkman, 512/414-1048. www.austinvoices.org.

HILL COUNTRY LIVING FESTIVAL + RAINWATER REVIVAL The Hill Country Alliance's annual event features educational sessions on rainwater harvesting, night sky wonders, community science opportunities, and a virtual re-creation of its vendor marketplace. 10:30am-4:30pm. Online. Free. www.hillcountryalliance.org/rainwaterrevival.

Sunday 25

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

PROJECT VOTE SAFE Volunteer to help hand out bottled waters and snacks to voters lined up at the polls. Through Oct. 30. Daily, times vary Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. www.blueactiondems.com.

BRIGHT GREEN FUTURE GRANT APPLICATIONS For the 2020-21 school year, applying teachers/students will choose from a “menu” of sustainability-themed curriculums offered through local nonprofits. Deadline: Mon., Oct. 26 Online. www.austintexas.gov/brightgreenfuture.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19TH AMENDMENT CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION Contemporary Texas women photographers share photos commenting on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Online. www.elisabetneymuseum.org.

EARLY VOTING FOR THE NOV. 3 ELECTION Make your voice heard! Find a polling place online or by calling 512/238-VOTE (8683). Make a plan to get to the polls and learn about all the local races on our election page. Tue. Oct. 13-Fri., Oct. 30 Citywide. www.votetravis.com.

ATXELERATOR 2021 APPLICATION The ATXelerator aims to provide aspiring public officials with an experiential education on how Austin city government functions. This year's program will incorporate a hybrid learning model offering socially distanced, in-person activities as well as having all activities be available virtually. Deadline: Dec. 7 Online. Application, free; tuition (if admitted), $195. ward.tisdale@atxelerator.org, www.atxelerator.org.

CENTRAL HEALTH BOARD OF MANAGERS APPLICATIONS The Travis County Commissioners Court is seeking applications from qualified individuals to serve on the Central Health Board of Managers. Further info and the packet available here. Deadline: Oct. 30, 5pm Online. www.traviscountytx.gov.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Application period open Aug. 19-Jan. 2021 or until funds expended Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

AJC BOOK CLUB This month's read is The City We Became by N.K. Jemisin. 5pm. Online. Free. www.austinjustice.org.

Monday 26

ATXELERATOR 2021 APPLICATION The ATXelerator aims to provide aspiring public officials with an experiential education on how Austin city government functions. This year's program will incorporate a hybrid learning model offering socially distanced, in-person activities as well as having all activities be available virtually. Deadline: Dec. 7 Online. Application, free; tuition (if admitted), $195. ward.tisdale@atxelerator.org, www.atxelerator.org.

CENTRAL HEALTH BOARD OF MANAGERS APPLICATIONS The Travis County Commissioners Court is seeking applications from qualified individuals to serve on the Central Health Board of Managers. Further info and the packet available here. Deadline: Oct. 30, 5pm Online. www.traviscountytx.gov.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

PROJECT VOTE SAFE Volunteer to help hand out bottled waters and snacks to voters lined up at the polls. Through Oct. 30. Daily, times vary Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. www.blueactiondems.com.

BRIGHT GREEN FUTURE GRANT APPLICATIONS For the 2020-21 school year, applying teachers/students will choose from a “menu” of sustainability-themed curriculums offered through local nonprofits. Deadline: Mon., Oct. 26 Online. www.austintexas.gov/brightgreenfuture.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19TH AMENDMENT CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION Contemporary Texas women photographers share photos commenting on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Online. www.elisabetneymuseum.org.

EARLY VOTING FOR THE NOV. 3 ELECTION Make your voice heard! Find a polling place online or by calling 512/238-VOTE (8683). Make a plan to get to the polls and learn about all the local races on our election page. Tue. Oct. 13-Fri., Oct. 30 Citywide. www.votetravis.com.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Application period open Aug. 19-Jan. 2021 or until funds expended Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES MEETING Agenda posted at least 72 hours before. 5:30pm. AISD.TV; AISD FB page. www.austinisd.org/board.

Tuesday 27

EARLY VOTING FOR THE NOV. 3 ELECTION Make your voice heard! Find a polling place online or by calling 512/238-VOTE (8683). Make a plan to get to the polls and learn about all the local races on our election page. Tue. Oct. 13-Fri., Oct. 30 Citywide. www.votetravis.com.

ATXELERATOR 2021 APPLICATION The ATXelerator aims to provide aspiring public officials with an experiential education on how Austin city government functions. This year's program will incorporate a hybrid learning model offering socially distanced, in-person activities as well as having all activities be available virtually. Deadline: Dec. 7 Online. Application, free; tuition (if admitted), $195. ward.tisdale@atxelerator.org, www.atxelerator.org.

CENTRAL HEALTH BOARD OF MANAGERS APPLICATIONS The Travis County Commissioners Court is seeking applications from qualified individuals to serve on the Central Health Board of Managers. Further info and the packet available here. Deadline: Oct. 30, 5pm Online. www.traviscountytx.gov.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

PROJECT VOTE SAFE Volunteer to help hand out bottled waters and snacks to voters lined up at the polls. Through Oct. 30. Daily, times vary Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. www.blueactiondems.com.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19TH AMENDMENT CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION Contemporary Texas women photographers share photos commenting on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Online. www.elisabetneymuseum.org.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Application period open Aug. 19-Jan. 2021 or until funds expended Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION See agenda for details. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT Check website for agenda posting. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

Wednesday 28

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19TH AMENDMENT CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION Contemporary Texas women photographers share photos commenting on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Online. www.elisabetneymuseum.org.

EARLY VOTING FOR THE NOV. 3 ELECTION Make your voice heard! Find a polling place online or by calling 512/238-VOTE (8683). Make a plan to get to the polls and learn about all the local races on our election page. Tue. Oct. 13-Fri., Oct. 30 Citywide. www.votetravis.com.

ATXELERATOR 2021 APPLICATION The ATXelerator aims to provide aspiring public officials with an experiential education on how Austin city government functions. This year's program will incorporate a hybrid learning model offering socially distanced, in-person activities as well as having all activities be available virtually. Deadline: Dec. 7 Online. Application, free; tuition (if admitted), $195. ward.tisdale@atxelerator.org, www.atxelerator.org.

CENTRAL HEALTH BOARD OF MANAGERS APPLICATIONS The Travis County Commissioners Court is seeking applications from qualified individuals to serve on the Central Health Board of Managers. Further info and the packet available here. Deadline: Oct. 30, 5pm Online. www.traviscountytx.gov.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

PROJECT VOTE SAFE Volunteer to help hand out bottled waters and snacks to voters lined up at the polls. Through Oct. 30. Daily, times vary Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. www.blueactiondems.com.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Application period open Aug. 19-Jan. 2021 or until funds expended Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

AUSTIN WATER OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE MEETING Austin Water is currently establishing a new chapter of city code to regulate the design, permitting, and operation of Onsite Water Reuse Systems (OWRS) in commercial and multi-family buildings. OWRS involve the collection of alternative water sources such as rainwater, stormwater, and graywater to be treated and reused for non-potable applications like toilet flushing, irrigation, and cooling. 2pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

DOUGHERTY ARTS CENTER REPLACEMENT MEETING The community is invited to discuss the future of the DAC in a new building to be constructed on Butler Shores Park. 5-7pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

CALL LIKE YOU GIVE A DEM Join the Blue Action Democrats to call and ID voters throughout Travis County. Wednesdays, 5-7pm Online. www.mobilize.us/traviscountydems.

DISTRICT 2 REIMAGINING PUBLIC SAFETY COMMUNITY CONVERSATION An opportunity to learn more about Austin's ongoing police reforms and share your thoughts and ideas about what it means to reimagine public safety for our community. 5:30-7:30pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

BUILDING AND STANDARDS COMMISSION MEETING Commission hears cases concerning alleged violations of the city's housing and dangerous buildings regulations. 6:30pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 29

PROJECT VOTE SAFE Volunteer to help hand out bottled waters and snacks to voters lined up at the polls. Through Oct. 30. Daily, times vary Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. www.blueactiondems.com.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19TH AMENDMENT CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION Contemporary Texas women photographers share photos commenting on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Online. www.elisabetneymuseum.org.

EARLY VOTING FOR THE NOV. 3 ELECTION Make your voice heard! Find a polling place online or by calling 512/238-VOTE (8683). Make a plan to get to the polls and learn about all the local races on our election page. Tue. Oct. 13-Fri., Oct. 30 Citywide. www.votetravis.com.

ATXELERATOR 2021 APPLICATION The ATXelerator aims to provide aspiring public officials with an experiential education on how Austin city government functions. This year's program will incorporate a hybrid learning model offering socially distanced, in-person activities as well as having all activities be available virtually. Deadline: Dec. 7 Online. Application, free; tuition (if admitted), $195. ward.tisdale@atxelerator.org, www.atxelerator.org.

CENTRAL HEALTH BOARD OF MANAGERS APPLICATIONS The Travis County Commissioners Court is seeking applications from qualified individuals to serve on the Central Health Board of Managers. Further info and the packet available here. Deadline: Oct. 30, 5pm Online. www.traviscountytx.gov.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Application period open Aug. 19-Jan. 2021 or until funds expended Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING Council's agenda spans COVID-19 economic recovery efforts, affordable housing projects, and rezoning requests. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.