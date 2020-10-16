Election Ticker: Eleventh-Hour Battle Over Ballot Delivery Sites Continues

Earlier this week the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Gov. Greg Abbott's proclamation limiting the number of mail ballot delivery sites to one per county. It's the latest twist in the eleventh-hour legal battle ignited by Abbott's Oct. 1 order that forced Travis and Harris Counties to close multiple satellite locations where mail-in voters could hand-deliver their ballots. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman had blocked Abbott's order, following a string of lawsuits arguing that such a last-minute change to the voting process was unconstitutional. The next day, however, a three-judge panel on the 5th Circuit granted a temporary stay of Pitman's ruling before issuing a written opinion Monday night.

"Leaving the Governor's October 1 Procla­mation in place still gives Texas absentee voters many ways to cast their ballots in the November 3 election. These methods for remote voting outstrip what Texas law previously permitted in a pre-COVID world," wrote U.S. Circuit Judge Kyle Duncan. The proclamation "was part of an expansion of absentee voting opportunities beyond what the Texas Election Code provided. The fact that this expansion is not as broad as Plaintiffs would wish does not mean that it has illegally limited their voting rights." Pitman had ruled that evidence of voter fraud must be demonstrated to justify limiting ballot delivery sites, but in Monday's opinion, Duncan wrote, "Such evidence has never been required to justify a state's prophylactic measures to decrease occasions for vote fraud or to increase the uniformity and predictability of election administration."