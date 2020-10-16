Civics 101

Thursday 15

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19TH AMENDMENT CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION Contemporary Texas women photographers share photos commenting on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Online. www.elisabetneymuseum.org.

ATXELERATOR 2021 APPLICATION The ATXelerator aims to provide aspiring public officials with an experiential education on how Austin city government functions. This year's program will incorporate a hybrid learning model offering socially distanced, in-person activities as well as having all activities be available virtually. Deadline: Dec. 7 Online. Application, free; tuition (if admitted), $195. ward.tisdale@atxelerator.org, www.atxelerator.org.

ADL WALK AGAINST HATE Get creative in how you walk and how you take a stand against hate by committing to walking 3.6 miles or one mile per day leading up to the official online closing ceremony on Oct. 18. Oct. 12-18; closing ceremony Sun., Oct. 18, 10am Online. Free. www.adl.org.

PROJECT VOTE SAFE Volunteer to help hand out bottled waters and snacks to voters lined up at the polls. Through Oct. 30. Daily, times vary Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. www.blueactiondems.com.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

EARLY VOTING FOR THE NOV. 3 ELECTION Make your voice heard! Find a polling place online or by calling 512/238-VOTE (8683). Make a plan to get to the polls and learn about all the local races on our election page. Tue. Oct. 13-Fri., Oct. 30 Citywide. www.votetravis.com.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Application period open Aug. 19-Jan. 2021 or until funds expended Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION WEBINAR A general overview of opening a small business or re-evaluating an existing business during its growth. 10-11am. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF AUSTIN MEETING Public comment will be heard regarding the proposed Bridge at Turtle Creek affordable housing development (735 Turtle Creek Blvd.). Noon. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 16

ROBERT MUELLER MUNICIPAL AIRPORT PLAN IMPLEMENTATION ADVISORY COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 17

EARLY VOTING FOR THE NOV. 3 ELECTION Make your voice heard! Find a polling place online or by calling 512/238-VOTE (8683). Make a plan to get to the polls and learn about all the local races on our election page. Tue. Oct. 13-Fri., Oct. 30 Citywide. www.votetravis.com.

I WISH I MISSED MY EX-PRESIDENT! VOTE-BY-MAIL PHONEBANK The TCDP is calling voters to make sure they know if they're qualified to vote by mail this November. Saturdays, 1-4pm Online. www.mobilize.us/traviscountydems.

WITH MALICE TOWARD NONE: ANTICIPATING ELECTION RESULTS Common Ground for Texans invites you to join Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke of Two Guys on Your Head for a panel discussion in preparation for the November election, answering questions like "How can we ameliorate hard feelings after the election, on one side or the other?" and "How do we best ensure the traditional smooth transition from one term of office to the next?" 2-4pm. Online via Zoom. Free. www.cg4tx.org.

WOMEN'S MARCH AUSTIN In partnership with the national Women's March organization, Women's March ATX hits the streets in opposition to President Trump's efforts to fill the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court. Hear from local speakers at Wooldridge Square Park before marching around the county courthouse and Governor's Mansion. The event will be livestreamed for those unable to attend. 2-4pm. Wooldridge Square Park, 900 Guadalupe, 512/477-1566. www.austinparks.org.

Sunday 18

Monday 19

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

URBAN FORESTRY COMMITTEE MEETING City Arborist Naomi Rotramel will deliver the city arborist quarterly report, among other agenda items. 10-11:30am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES SPECIAL MEETING Agenda posted at least 72 hours in advance. 5:30pm. AISD.TV; AISD FB page. www.austinisd.org/board.

Tuesday 20

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

HOW TO WRITE A BUSINESS PLAN WEBINAR Practical, step-by-step instruction on how to develop a business plan for a small start-up business or the expansion of an existing business. Tue.-Wed., Oct. 20-21, 9am-noon Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

EMPOWERED WOMEN EMPOWER WOMEN Women United, a donor network supporting United Way for Greater Austin, presents a panel on women’s empowerment. Speakers include Cathy Bonner, chief strategy officer for On the Road Garage; Kristie Gonzales, president and GM at KVUE; City Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison; PR professional Kristin Marcum; and Capital One Bank's Malini Rajput. 10-11am. Online. Free. www.unitedwayaustin.org.

AUSTIN DSA: OCTOBER GENERAL MEETING Join Austin DSA, the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, for their general meeting. 7-8:30pm. Online. www.austindsa.org.

Wednesday 21

POLITICIANS & MUSICIANS: GET OUT THE VOTE LETTER WRITING PARTIES Join Swing Left ATX and Vote Forward for an entertaining night of music, community action, and getting out the vote! Volunteers will send heartfelt handwritten letters to unregistered and low-propensity voters, which has been shown to significantly boost voter turnout. Each Wednesday features a Texas House candidate and Texas musicians to entertain during the letter-writing. Wednesdays, 6:30pm Virtual. Free. www.swingleftatx.org.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

HOW TO WRITE A BUSINESS PLAN WEBINAR Practical, step-by-step instruction on how to develop a business plan for a small start-up business or the expansion of an existing business. Tue.-Wed., Oct. 20-21, 9am-noon Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

AUDIT AND FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING Discussion on the FY 2021 proposed draft audit plan from the City Auditor’s Office. 9:30am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

EXTREMISM AND THE ELECTION Anti-Defamation League Austin's webinar on how extremism and political violence are manifesting this election cycle, and the potential impact they may have on the election outcome and beyond. Noon-1pm. Online. Free. austin.adl.org.

AUSTIN ENERGY UTILITY OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 1:30pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

CALL LIKE YOU GIVE A DEM Join the Blue Action Democrats to call and ID voters throughout Travis County. Wednesdays, 5-7pm Online. www.mobilize.us/traviscountydems.

DOWNTOWN COMMISSION MEETING Commissioners will share a presentation on the economic recovery and future resiliency of Downtown. 5:30pm. Videoconference.

DISTRICT 5 REIMAGINING PUBLIC SAFETY COMMUNITY CONVERSATION An opportunity to learn more about Austin's ongoing police reforms and share your thoughts and ideas about what it means to reimagine public safety for our community. 5:30-7:30pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov/publicsafety.

IMAGINE A WORLD WITHOUT POLICE Austin Justice Coalition's weekly community conversation invites participants to challenge their assumptions about public safety and the public good. Wednesdays, 6pm Facebook Live. www.austinjustice.org.

TEXAS HOUSE PARTY The Rabble's Becky Bullard and Ashley Cheng will be talking with Texas House Democratic candidates, plus appearances from Texas U.S. Senate Democratic candidate MJ Hegar and musician Thao & The Get Down Stay Down. 6:30-8pm. Online. Free. www.swingleftatx.org.

Thursday 22

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

BUILDING BELOVED COMMUNITY TOGETHER Join Central Texas Collaborative for Racial Equity and fellow Austinites for a virtual celebration and exploration of the work to make Central Texas a more equitable place. 11:30am-1pm. Online. Free. www.fb.com/ctcracialequity.

ONLINE CHICKEN KEEPING CLASS Learn how to keep chickens and how they help food waste out of the landfill. Residents who pay the Clean Community Fee on their utility bill qualify for a $75 rebate on a chicken coop or home composting system. Attend a class, then apply! 6-7pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov.