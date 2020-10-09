Travis County Early Voting Information and Locations
Early Voting October 13-30
Fri., Oct. 9, 2020
Travis County voters may vote at any "vote center" (where you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign).
VOTER ID: Texas law requires registered voters to show one of seven forms of photo ID (current or expired within 4 years) issued by the Texas Dept. of Public Safety or U.S. government. If a voter does not have photo ID, they may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and providing supporting documentation. Visit www.traviscountyelections.org for a list of acceptable forms of photo ID and supporting documentation. No photo ID is required when voting by mail.
Additional Election Info:
Travis Co.: countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections.html or 512/238-VOTE (8683)
Williamson Co.: www.wilco.org/elections or 512/943-1630
Hays Co.: www.hayscountytx.com or 512/393-7779
Early Voting Locations
Open Mon.-Sat., 7am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm; * Mega Centers will remain open until 9pm Wed.-Fri., Oct. 28-30
CENTRAL
*Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez
Austin Rec Ctr., 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd.
Big Brothers Big Sisters, 4800 Manor Rd.
Holiday Inn Midtown, 6000 Middle Fiskville
UT Flawn Academic Ctr., 2304 Whitis
UT Gregory Gym, 2101 Speedway
Virginia L. Brown Rec Ctr., 7500 Blessing
NORTH
*Pflugerville ISD Rock Gym, 702 W. Pecan
Chinatown Center, 10901 N. Lamar
Courtyard by Marriott Pflugerville, 16100 Impact Way
Disability Rights Texas, 2222 W. Braker
Gus Garcia Rec Ctr., 1201 E. Rundberg
Renaissance Hotel, 9721 Arboretum Blvd.
RRISD Hartfield PAC, 5800 McNeil
Shops at Arbor Walk, 10515 N. Mopac
EAST
*Millennium Youth Ctr., 1156 Hargrave
Carver Library, 1161 Angelina
Community Ctr. at Del Valle, 3518 FM 973
Dottie Jordan Rec Ctr., 2803 Loyola
George Morales Dove Springs Rec Ctr., 5801 Ainez
Manor ISD Admin, 10335 U.S. 290, Manor
Parque Zaragoza Rec Ctr., 2608 Gonzales
SOUTH
*Southpark Meadows, 9600 S. I-35 #500
Austin Oaks Church, 4220 Monterey Oaks
Dan Ruiz Library, 1600 Grove
Dittmar Rec Ctr., 1009 W. Dittmar
Shady Hollow Village Shopping Ctr., 9901 Brodie Ln. #170
South Austin Rec Ctr., 1100 Cumberland
WEST
Ben Hur Shrine Ctr., 7811 Rockwood
Bee Cave City Hall, 4000 Galleria Pkwy.
Christ Episcopal Church, 3520 W. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park
Lakeway Activity Ctr., 105 Cross Creek
Northwest Rec Ctr., 2913 Northland
Peace Lutheran Church, 10625 FM 620 N.
Rolling Hills Community Church, 6201 Lohman Ford Rd., Lago Vista
Westlake United Methodist, 1460 Redbud Trl.