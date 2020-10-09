Travis County Early Voting Information and Locations

Travis County voters may vote at any "vote center" (where you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign).

VOTER ID: Texas law requires registered voters to show one of seven forms of photo ID (current or expired within 4 years) issued by the Texas Dept. of Public Safety or U.S. government. If a voter does not have photo ID, they may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and providing supporting documentation. Visit www.traviscountyelections.org for a list of acceptable forms of photo ID and supporting documentation. No photo ID is required when voting by mail.

Additional Election Info:

Travis Co.: countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections.html or 512/238-VOTE (8683)

Williamson Co.: www.wilco.org/elections or 512/943-1630

Hays Co.: www.hayscountytx.com or 512/393-7779

Early Voting Locations

Open Mon.-Sat., 7am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm; * Mega Centers will remain open until 9pm Wed.-Fri., Oct. 28-30

CENTRAL

*Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez

Austin Rec Ctr., 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd.

Big Brothers Big Sisters, 4800 Manor Rd.

Holiday Inn Midtown, 6000 Middle Fiskville

UT Flawn Academic Ctr., 2304 Whitis

UT Gregory Gym, 2101 Speedway

Virginia L. Brown Rec Ctr., 7500 Blessing

NORTH

*Pflugerville ISD Rock Gym, 702 W. Pecan

Chinatown Center, 10901 N. Lamar

Courtyard by Marriott Pflugerville, 16100 Impact Way

Disability Rights Texas, 2222 W. Braker

Gus Garcia Rec Ctr., 1201 E. Rundberg

Renaissance Hotel, 9721 Arboretum Blvd.

RRISD Hartfield PAC, 5800 McNeil

Shops at Arbor Walk, 10515 N. Mopac

EAST

*Millennium Youth Ctr., 1156 Hargrave

Carver Library, 1161 Angelina

Community Ctr. at Del Valle, 3518 FM 973

Dottie Jordan Rec Ctr., 2803 Loyola

George Morales Dove Springs Rec Ctr., 5801 Ainez

Manor ISD Admin, 10335 U.S. 290, Manor

Parque Zaragoza Rec Ctr., 2608 Gonzales

SOUTH

*Southpark Meadows, 9600 S. I-35 #500

Austin Oaks Church, 4220 Monterey Oaks

Dan Ruiz Library, 1600 Grove

Dittmar Rec Ctr., 1009 W. Dittmar

Shady Hollow Village Shopping Ctr., 9901 Brodie Ln. #170

South Austin Rec Ctr., 1100 Cumberland

WEST

Ben Hur Shrine Ctr., 7811 Rockwood

Bee Cave City Hall, 4000 Galleria Pkwy.

Christ Episcopal Church, 3520 W. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park

Lakeway Activity Ctr., 105 Cross Creek

Northwest Rec Ctr., 2913 Northland

Peace Lutheran Church, 10625 FM 620 N.

Rolling Hills Community Church, 6201 Lohman Ford Rd., Lago Vista

Westlake United Method­ist, 1460 Redbud Trl.