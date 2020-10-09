Public Notice: The Voting Has Begun

It's officially on. See our Endorsements, plus all the info you could want about mail voting and the early voting that starts Tuesday. But suffice to say, the national nightmare, the long, long wait to finally get to vote in this damnable election, is finally ending. I already received a ballot, put it back in the mail Tuesday (cheers to USPS), and for a little while at least, it felt good: Whatever else may happen, at least I got to exercise my democratic right to have a say in who gets to hold public office. The election we've been waiting for, for so long, will at last be over with.

Then I got to reading a report that came out a few weeks ago called "Preventing a Disrupted Presidential Election and Tran­sition" – a project of the Transition Integrity Project, attempting to forecast the likely outcomes of the election, and that good feeling melted completely away.

Over the summer, TIP "convened a bipartisan group of over 100 current and former senior government and campaign leaders and other experts in a series of 2020 election crisis scenario planning exercises." Basic­ally, they ran war games, predicting the various parties' reactions and likely actions, depending on four possible voting outcomes. And the results aren't pretty.

Under the first scenario – Game One: Ambiguous Result – the results are unclear on election night, with both sides claiming victory and many votes still to be counted. In turn one (Nov. 3-10), both sides claimed victory. GOP state officials "supported Trump's victory and claims of voter fraud but stopped short of [deploying] military forces." In turns two and three, the Trump campaign "again attempted to federalize the National Guard to end further vote counting," both sides called on supporters to rally at vote counting sites, at least one state sent two competing delegate slates to the Electoral College, and with "no clear resolution of the conflict in the January 6 joint session of Congress; the partisans on both sides were still claiming victory, leading to the problem of two claims to Command­er-­in-Chief power (including access to the nuclear codes) at noon on January 20."

Okay. that's bad, but surely things get better in the other scenarios, right? Not so much.

A clear Biden win is the cleanest result: After giving up on fraud claims, and pushing through a raft of judicial nominations and preemptive criminal pardons, Trump leaves office, after launching a new "MAGA TV" news network. A clear Trump win is a less rosy prospect: Because Biden wins the popular vote, he and the Dems don't give up easily. Amid a popular outcry against the Electoral College, three Democratic governors ratify a competing slate of electors, and by "the end of the first turn, the country was in the midst of a full-blown constitutional crisis." By turn three, the Democratic House has voted to award the election to Biden, Biden is encouraging the West Coast to secede, and again, Jan. 20 "arrived without a single president-elect entitled to be Commander-in-Chief after noon that day. It was unclear what the military would do in this situation." As you can imagine, game four, a narrow Biden win, is even messier, with competing electors, decisive intervention by the military and the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Trump burning documents in the White House as he refuses to leave before being escorted out by the Secret Service.

And you thought this was all going to be over soon, didn't you?