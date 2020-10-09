Civics 101

Thursday 8

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY'S NONPROFIT GRANT PROGRAM CLOSING SOON The city's Economic Development Department reopened the Austin Non-Profit Relief Grant fund to reach additional local nonprofits facing hardships due to the pandemic, and applications are due this week. This $6.35 million fund provides grants of up to $20,000. Through Oct. 9, 5pm www.atxrecovers.com.

HEALTHY STREETS FEEDBACK New streets are being proposed for the Healthy Streets Initiative's second phase. Feedback is encouraged via an interactive MAP and initial selection of streets will be made in early July. Online. www.austintexas.gov/healthystreets.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19TH AMENDMENT CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION Contemporary Texas women photographers share photos commenting on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Online. www.elisabetneymuseum.org.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Application period open Aug. 19-Jan. 2021 or until funds expended Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

PPE DISTRIBUTION EVENT Austin Public Health, CommUnityCare, and Central Health will be distributing hand sanitizer, masks, and educational materials. 9-11am. Manor City Hall, 105 E. Eggleston St., Manor. Free. www.austintexas.gov/ppe.

HUMAN RESOURCE BASICS WEBINAR Learn the basics before hiring that first employee or independent contractor, including what records you need to have thereafter. Wed.-Thu., Oct. 7-8, 9am-noon Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT WORK SESSION See agenda for details. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

MOBILITY COMMITTEE MEETING Committee will discuss the street impact fee ordinance and program. 1pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 9

CAN BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING CAN is a collaboration of organizations in Central Texas who are working together to build a community of equity and opportunity. 1-3pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

MAYOR'S COMMITTEE FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES MEETING See agenda for details. 5:30pm. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 10

I WISH I MISSED MY EX-PRESIDENT! VOTE-BY-MAIL PHONEBANK The TCDP is calling voters to make sure they know if they're qualified to vote by mail this November. Saturdays, 1-4pm Online. www.mobilize.us/traviscountydems.

Sunday 11

Monday 12

ADL WALK AGAINST HATE Get creative in how you walk and how you take a stand against hate by committing to walking 3.6 miles or one mile per day leading up to the official online closing ceremony on Oct. 18. Oct. 12-18; closing ceremony Sun., Oct. 18, 10am Online. Free. www.adl.org.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOKS DESKTOP WEBINAR This class covers accounting basics, tracking revenue and expenses, bank reconciliation and file setup using QuickBooks Pro accounting software. 1-4pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CAPITAL AREA METROPOLITAN PLANNING ORGANIZATION TRANSPORTATION POLICY BOARD CAMPO guides the region's long-range transportation policy and spending. 2pm. Online. www.campotexas.org.

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES INFORMATION SESSION See agenda for details. 5:30pm. AISD.TV; AISD FB page. www.austinisd.org/board.

AUSTIN ORGANIC GARDENERS CLUB MEETING John Dromgoole, founder of the Natural Gardener, will discuss why it's important now more than ever to grow our own food. He’ll explain the differences between a kitchen garden and a food garden, how to start a food garden, and ways to encourage others to do the same. Second Mondays, 7pm Online via Zoom. www.fb.com/austinorganicgardeners.

ANIMAL ADVISORY COMMISSION MEETING Update, discussion, and possible action regarding Workgroup on Austin Animal Center’s Shelter-Neuter-Return (SNR) Program. 6pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 13

DETERMINE YOUR BUSINESS STRUCTURE WEBINAR A key objective of the class is to give the attendees a general comfort level with the concept of business entities, business law, CPAs and accountants, and business attorneys. 1-4pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

DAY ONE POST-POLLS POWER HOUR Represent Texas presents this fundraiser Dem candidate for Texas Supreme Court chief justice Amy Clark Meachum and Gisela Triana, the Dem candidate for Texas Supreme Court Justice Place 8, featuring Pod Bless Texas hosts Lillian Salerno and Kendall Scudder. 5-6pm. Online. $25+. www.representtexaspac.org.

Wednesday 14

POLITICIANS & MUSICIANS: GET OUT THE VOTE LETTER WRITING PARTIES Join Swing Left ATX and Vote Forward for an entertaining night of music, community action, and getting out the vote! Volunteers will send heartfelt handwritten letters to unregistered and low-propensity voters, which has been shown to significantly boost voter turnout. Each Wednesday features a Texas House candidate and Texas musicians to entertain during the letter-writing. Wednesdays, 6:30pm Virtual. Free. www.swingleftatx.org.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS WEBINAR Learn how to identify which processes are relevant to your business location development, and how to navigate the steps in a timely and efficient manner. 10-11am. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE See agenda for details. 2pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

CALL LIKE YOU GIVE A DEM Join the Blue Action Democrats to call and ID voters throughout Travis County. Wednesdays, 5-7pm Online. www.mobilize.us/traviscountydems.

DISTRICT 7 REIMAGINING PUBLIC SAFETY COMMUNITY CONVERSATION An opportunity to learn more about Austin's on-going police reforms and share your thoughts and ideas about what it means to reimagine public safety for our community. 5:30-7:30pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov/publicsafety.

IMAGINE A WORLD WITHOUT POLICE Austin Justice Coalition's weekly community conversation invites participants to challenge their assumptions about public safety and the public good. Wednesdays, 6pm Facebook Live. www.austinjustice.org.

Thursday 15

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION WEBINAR A general overview of opening a small business or re-evaluating an existing business during its growth. 10-11am. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF AUSTIN MEETING Public comment will be heard regarding the proposed Bridge at Turtle Creek affordable housing development (735 Turtle Creek Blvd.). Noon. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.