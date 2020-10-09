Answers to Your Questions About Voting by Mail in Travis County

Applying for a Ballot

Q: What's the deadline for applying for a ballot? If I've applied for a ballot, when can I expect to receive it?

A: For the November election, the last day to request a ballot by mail is Fri., Oct 23 (received at the clerk's office, not postmarked).

Q: I've filled out my ballot application. How/where do I send it?

A: You may submit your application by mail, email, or fax, but if you submit it by fax or email, it must also be sent by mail and received in the county clerk's office within four business days of your electronic submission. Email: ebbm@traviscountytx.gov. Fax: 512/854-3969.

Mail: Dana DeBeauvoir

Travis County Clerk – Elections Division

PO Box 149325

Austin, TX 78714-9325

Q: How do I check the status of my ballot application?

A: Visit www.votetravis.com, scroll to the bottom of the page, and choose the "BBM Status" button.

Submitting Your Ballot

Q: I've received my ballot and I've filled it out. What's the deadline for turning it in?

A: The ballot must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 4. Mail to the address above, or hand-deliver to the Travis Co. Clerk's Office, 5501 Airport Blvd., through Election Day, Nov. 3. (Last week, the governor issued a proclamation requiring Texas counties to limit ballot delivery sites to one location, forcing the closure of all but one ballot drop-off site in Travis County, a move that was interpreted by many as a voter suppression tactic and is now being challenged in courts.)

Q: If I apply for a ballot, can I still vote in person if I so decide? If so, what steps do I need to take?

A: Yes. If you already received a ballot, you may bring it to an early voting polling location to surrender it to an early voting clerk. You'll sign a form requesting cancellation of the ballot by mail and then vote normally at the polls. If you don't bring the mail ballot, you'll have to sign an affidavit saying you didn't mark and mail in the ballot; you'll then vote provisionally.

Q: How do I vote if I don't receive my ballot in time?

A: You'll need to go to a polling location and fill out an affidavit (see above).