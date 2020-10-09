An Activist City Hall Faces the Verdict of Austin Voters
Council is put to the test
By Austin Sanders and Beth Sullivan, Fri., Oct. 9, 2020
Five City Council seats are up for election on Nov. 3; in four of them (Districts 4, 6, 7, and 10) incumbents face challengers who oppose their activist approaches to land use, public safety, mobility, and homelessness. In open D2, the leaders agree with Council's consensus and want to see change taken further. Except for D7, where there are only two candidates, all of these races could go to a December 15 run-off.