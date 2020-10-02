Public Notice – Free Lunch: Yes or No?

There's No Such Thing as a Free Lunch is People's Community Clinic's major annual fundraiser luncheon, this year commemorating 50 years of providing health care for those in need, at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 6. It's virtual, of course, so you're on your own for the lunch itself, but there's U.S. rep. and former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Donna Shalala talking with Evan Smith, a film telling some of the stories from People's five decades of service to the community, plus a star-studded cast of appearances by Kirk Watson, Sarah Bird, Marcia Ball, Ray Benson, and Alejandro Escovedo. Tickets are $150, but you know it's a good cause; see www.austinpcc.org/2020luncheon for more info.

On the other hand: Beginning the week of Oct. 5, Austin ISD will be transitioning their free curbside meal service from daily to weekly, distributing meal packs with the components for seven breakfast and seven lunch meals at some 49 campus locations each Thursday to anyone under the age of 19; no ID required. It's 10am-1:30pm at most locations, but 7-9am or 3:30-5:30pm at some; learn more at www.austinisd.org/openforlearning/meals.

Inspire the Future is Austin Ed Fund's sixth annual event, this year transitioned to a series of virtual events, starting this week with welcoming and introducing AISD's new superintendent, Dr. Steph­anie Elizalde, and kicking off the group's fall fundraising and service campaign. In particular, they're showcasing the work of and hoping to raise money for the AISD Crisis Support Fund, which was set up in March when COVID-19 hit, to support school communities by supplementing access to food services, health programs, remote and in-person learning needs, and more. The live event was Tues­day, but you can watch it this Fri.-Sat., Oct. 2-3, on AISD Channel 22. English: noon & 6pm Friday, 10am Satur­day; Spanish: 1 & 7pm Friday, 11am Saturday. Or cut to the chase and donate at www.austinedfund.org.

The Texas Environmental Awards are hosted by the Sierra Club Lone Star Chapter, which promises "an exciting evening of music, raffle prizes, and inspiring stories of environmental heroes from across our great state," in a virtual event at 6pm on Sat., Oct. 3, on Zoom. Live music from Patricia Vonne, Aubrey Hays, Ben Balmer, and Tony & Camille; $20 tickets include a raffle entry and are available at www.sierraclub.org/texas.

The inimitable and invaluable Paul Rob­bins wanted me to remind y'all that the 2020 Austin Environmental Directory is out – the 10th edition since it began in 1995, and the first since 2017. A "sourcebook of green issues, products, services, and organizations in Central Texas," it's distributed free in the Austin area at locations including Half Price Books, Central Market North, and Wheats­ville Co-op, and online at www.environmentaldirectory.info.

Final reminder: The last day to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 5. The county clerk must have your registration form by that date. The first day to actually vote is ... well, as soon as you receive your mail-in ballot, perhaps. Early voting starts Oct. 13; more info with our endorsements.