Civics 101

Thursday 1

CITY REOPENS NONPROFIT GRANT PROGRAM The city's Economic Development Department is reopening the Austin Non-Profit Relief Grant fund to reach additional local nonprofits facing hardships due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. This $6.35 million fund provides grants of up to $20,000. Informational webinars will be held Sept. 22 & 23. Through Oct. 9 www.atxrecovers.com.

TEXAS CONFERENCE FOR WOMEN The Texas Conference for Women – the state’s largest professional development conference – is going all virtual this year with keynotes from philanthropist and businesswoman Melinda Gates; producer, actress, and writer Issa Rae, creator and star of HBO's Insecure; National Book Award winner and author Elizabeth Acevedo; and more speakers. Thu., Oct. 1 Online. $150. www.txconferenceforwomen.org.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

HEALTHY STREETS FEEDBACK New streets are being proposed for the Healthy Streets Initiative's second phase. Feedback is encouraged via an interactive MAP and initial selection of streets will be made in early July. Online. www.austintexas.gov/healthystreets.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19TH AMENDMENT CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION Contemporary Texas women photographers share photos commenting on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Online. www.elisabetneymuseum.org.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Application period open Aug. 19-Jan. 2021 or until funds expended Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING Among other items, Council is set to ratify a contract amendment with the Better Business Bureau to administer a total of $25,890,750 in emergency funds through the Austin Small Business Relief Grant, the Austin NonProfit Relief Grant, and the Austin Creative Worker Relief Grant programs to small businesses, nonprofits, and creative workers in need of relief as a result of the pandemic." 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

WILD NEIGHBORS SERIES: DARK SKIES Learn about outdoor lighting practices that let us have the light we need, while saving energy, reducing glare, and limiting negative consequences on the environment. Noon-1pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov/department/wildlands-conservation.

PPE DISTRIBUTION EVENT Austin Public Health, CommUnityCare, and Central Health will be distributing hand sanitizer, masks, and educational materials. 4-6pm. Northeast Metropolitan Park, 15500 Sun Light Near Way, Pflugerville. Free. www.austintexas.gov/ppe.

FORT HOOD ON TRIAL In solidarity with Vanessa Guillén's family, Vets for the People are organizing to protest Fort Hood leadership's response to noncombat deaths at the Killeen Army base. Jolt Initiative will be onsite registering voters outside City Hall. 5:30-8pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.vetsforthepeople.org.

AISD BOARD AT-LARGE POSITION 8 CANDIDATE FORUM Hear from trustee candidates Jared Breckenridge, Leticia Caballero, Mike Herschenfeld, and Noelita Lugo. Hosted by AISD for All, a community coalition focused on public education and social justice. 7-8:30pm. FB Live. www.fb.com/aisdorall.

Friday 2

AUSTIN ED FUND'S INSPIRE THE FUTURE EVENT Austin Ed Fund’s sixth annual Inspire the Future fundraiser will celebrate the work of the AISD Crisis Support Fund and give a special welcome to AISD's new superintendent, Dr. Stephanie Elizalde. Learn more about the Austin Ed Fund and how you can support the district's 80,000 students and 5,500 teachers by tuning in via AISD-TV or the Austin Ed Fund’s YouTube channel. In English: Fri., Oct. 2, noon & 6pm; Sat., Oct. 3, 10am. En español: Fri., Oct. 2, 1pm & 7pm; Sat., Oct. 3, 11am Televised on AISD-TV's channel 22. Free. www.austinedfund.org/inspire-the-future.

HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING New business includes discussion and possible action on recommendations for City Council to pass a sexual assault survivors’ bill of rights, among other items. 1pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov/hrc.

Saturday 3

DRIVE-THRU VOTER REGISTRATION Need to register to vote before the Oct. 5 deadline? Moved recently? Just want to make sure your information is up to date? KOOP and the League of Women Voters Austin Area have you covered! And local creative studio Good Snake will be stopping by on Sunday with posters, stickers, and other surprises in tow. Sat.-Sun., Oct. 3-4, 10am-4pm KOOP Radio parking lot, 3823 Airport. www.koop.org.

AUSTIN ED FUND'S INSPIRE THE FUTURE EVENT Austin Ed Fund’s sixth annual Inspire the Future fundraiser will celebrate the work of the AISD Crisis Support Fund and give a special welcome to AISD's new superintendent, Dr. Stephanie Elizalde. Learn more about the Austin Ed Fund and how you can support the district's 80,000 students and 5,500 teachers by tuning in via AISD-TV or the Austin Ed Fund’s YouTube channel. In English: Fri., Oct. 2, noon & 6pm; Sat., Oct. 3, 10am. En español: Fri., Oct. 2, 1pm & 7pm; Sat., Oct. 3, 11am Televised on AISD-TV's channel 22. Free. www.austinedfund.org/inspire-the-future.

WHERE IS THE EQUITY IN THE PROJECT CONNECT TRANSIT PLAN? Hosted by the Black Leaders Collective, this roundtable addresses what Capital Metro and the city of Austin's transit system plan might mean for Austin's Black community. Panelists include Mayor Steve Adler, Travis County Commissioner Jeff Travillion, council members Ann Kitchen and Greg Casar, and PUMA's Yasmine Smith. 11am-1pm. Online. Free (RSVP required). www.blackleaderscollectiveatx.com.

CARVER MUSEUM SEEKS COMMUNITY INPUT The Austin Parks and Recreation Department invites you to continue the journey of planning for the George Washington Carver Museum, Cultural, and Genealogy Center to guide future development in alignment with the community’s values, needs, and priorities. 1pm. Online. www.publicinput.com/O456.

CARVERMUSEUMATX COMMUNITY MEETING The Austin Parks and Recreation Department continues to seek community input for the CarverMuseumATX facility expansion planning process. 1-3pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov/carveratxplanning.

I WISH I MISSED MY EX-PRESIDENT! VOTE-BY-MAIL PHONEBANK The TCDP is calling voters to make sure they know if they're qualified to vote by mail this November. Saturdays, 1-4pm Online. www.mobilize.us/traviscountydems.

Sunday 4

DRIVE-THRU VOTER REGISTRATION Need to register to vote before the Oct. 5 deadline? Moved recently? Just want to make sure your information is up to date? KOOP and the League of Women Voters Austin Area have you covered! And local creative studio Good Snake will be stopping by on Sunday with posters, stickers, and other surprises in tow. Sat.-Sun., Oct. 3-4, 10am-4pm KOOP Radio parking lot, 3823 Airport. www.koop.org.

GRAB A BEER, REGISTER TO VOTE Jolt Initiative will be registering voters, providing information about the upcoming election, and educating guests about other ways to get involved. 1:30-3:30pm. Jester King Craft Brewery, 13005 Fitzhugh Rd., Bldg. B, 512/537-5100. www.joltinitiative.org.

BLUE ACTION DEMOCRATS SWATX MEETING Join the Blue Action Dems (SW Austin) for monthly meetings. This month's meeting will cover the latest info on voting by mail and Austin ISD Board of Trustees candidates on the ballot this November. First Sundays, 2-4pm Online. www.fb.com/blueactionswatx.

Monday 5

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

REGISTER TO VOTE The deadline to register to vote in the November election is Mon., Oct. 5 (early voting runs Oct. 13-30). If you're not yet registered to vote (find out here), Travis County voters can download a voter registration form online, print it, and then either mail it to the county voter registrar (Travis County Voter Registration, PO Box 149327, Austin, Texas 78714-9327) or drop it off at the Travis County Tax Office (5501 Airport Blvd.). You can register to vote in person at the Travis County Tax Office, too. If you’ve moved within Travis County or changed your name since the last time you registered to vote, update your voter registration at txapps.texas.gov/tolapp/sos/SOSACManager. Deadline: Mon., Oct. 5 By mail; in person (5501 Airport Blvd.). tax-office.traviscountytx.gov/voters.

AUSTIN HEALTHY CORNER STORES PROGRAM INFO SESSION Learn about how stores can participate to increase sales of healthy food items. 11-11:30am. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

LIVE WITH THE 19TH: WHAT’S AT STAKE FOR LGBTQ+ VOTERS IN NOVEMBER? The 19th’s Kate Sosin joins LGBTQIA activist Precious Brady-Davis; Katie Hill, former U.S. Rep. and HER Time PAC founder; and Minneapolis City Council VP Andrea Jenkins for a conversation on how the COVID-19 pandemic and rising anti-trans violence might impact queer voters in the November election. Noon. Online. Free (RSVP required). www.19thnews.org.

CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATE FORUM: D10 Hosted by KUT and the Austin Monitor. Hear from incumbent Alison Alter and challengers Ben Easton, Belinda Greene, Pooja Sethi, Robert Thomas, Noel Tristan, and Jennifer Virdan. 7pm. Online. www.kut.org.

Tuesday 6

LEGALLINE This free, once-a-month hotline is available to answer any legal questions you may have. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm Remote. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION See agenda for details. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

PPE DISTRIBUTION EVENT Austin Public Health, CommUnityCare, and Central Health will be distributing hand sanitizer, masks, and educational materials. 9-11am. Roy G. Guerrero Colorado River Park, 8200 Grove. Free. www.austintexas.gov/ppe.

SAVE HISTORIC MUNY DISTRICT MEETING See agenda for details. 2-4pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

BETO & WILCO ZOOM RALLY Join state Reps. James Talarico and John Bucy for a virtual fundraiser with special guests Congressman Beto O'Rourke and Texas Senate Democratic nominee MJ Hegar. 5-6pm. Online. $25+. www.jamestalarico.com.

LEGALLINE Call in for free legal advice the first Tuesday of every month. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

Wednesday 7

POLITICIANS & MUSICIANS: GET OUT THE VOTE LETTER WRITING PARTIES Join Swing Left ATX and Vote Forward for an entertaining night of music, community action, and getting out the vote! Volunteers will send heartfelt handwritten letters to unregistered and low-propensity voters, which has been shown to significantly boost voter turnout. Each Wednesday features a Texas House candidate and Texas musicians to entertain during the letter-writing. Wednesdays, 6:30pm Virtual. Free. www.swingleftatx.org.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

HUMAN RESOURCE BASICS WEBINAR Learn the basics before hiring that first employee or independent contractor, including what records you need to have thereafter. Wed.-Thu., Oct. 7-8, 9am-noon Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

PPE DISTRIBUTION EVENT Austin Public Health, CommUnityCare, and Central Health will be distributing hand sanitizer, masks, and educational materials. 9-11am. Turner-Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Loop Dr. Free. www.austintexas.gov/ppe.

CALL LIKE YOU GIVE A DEM Join the Blue Action Democrats to call and ID voters throughout Travis County. Wednesdays, 5-7pm Online. www.mobilize.us/traviscountydems.

IMAGINE A WORLD WITHOUT POLICE Austin Justice Coalition's weekly community conversation invites participants to challenge their assumptions about public safety and the public good. Wednesdays, 6pm Facebook Live. www.austinjustice.org.

CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATE FORUM: D7 The city's Ethics Review Commission and the League of Women Voters Austin Area sponsor this forum between incumbent Leslie Pool and challenger Morgan Witt. 6pm. ATXN; cable chanel six; AT&T U-Verse channel 99. www.austintexas.gov/CandidateForums.

SCHOOL HEALTH ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING The Austin SHAC works with the district to help school communities support good health and academic achievement. 6:30-8pm. Online. www.austinisd.org/advisory-bodies/shac.

Thursday 8

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT WORK SESSION See agenda for details. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

HUMAN RESOURCE BASICS WEBINAR Learn the basics before hiring that first employee or independent contractor, including what records you need to have thereafter. Wed.-Thu., Oct. 7-8, 9am-noon Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

PPE DISTRIBUTION EVENT Austin Public Health, CommUnityCare, and Central Health will be distributing hand sanitizer, masks, and educational materials. 9-11am. Manor City Hall, 105 E. Eggleston St., Manor. Free. www.austintexas.gov/ppe.

MOBILITY COMMITTEE MEETING Committee will discuss the street impact fee ordinance and program. 1pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.