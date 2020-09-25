News

Travis County Voter Registration Deadline Is Oct. 5

By Beth Sullivan, Fri., Sept. 25, 2020

Election Day – November 3 – is a little more than a month away. The deadline to register to vote is Mon., Oct. 5 (early voting runs Oct. 13-30). If you're not yet registered to vote (find out at www.votetravis.com), Travis County voters can download a voter registration form here, print it, and then either mail it to the county voter registrar (Travis County Voter Registration, PO Box 149327, Austin, Texas 78714-9327) or drop it off at the Travis County Tax Office (5501 Airport Blvd.). You can register to vote in person at the Travis County Tax Office, too. Need an already printed application? You'll find one in this week's print issue. Applications must be postmarked or received by Oct. 5.

Through Travis County's new "Text2Register" program, you can text "register" to 48683 (IVOTE) to receive a link to fill out a voter registration application online. (In addition to texting, you can also find the application online here.) Once you submit the application, the voter registrar's office will mail it to you with a postage paid envelope. You must sign and date it and mail it back to complete the application process (use the same voter registrar mailing address as above).

If you've moved within Travis County or changed your name since the last time you registered to vote, update your voter registration here.

Visit the Chronicle’s Election Central for the latest from the campaign trail.

