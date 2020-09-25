Headlines / Quote of the Week

Together, We Count: Wednesday, Sept. 30, is the last day to respond to the 2020 U.S. census. For more on how to take the census, visit www.atxcensus2020.com.

You're So Gonna Vote: The deadline to register to vote in the November election is Mon., Oct. 5 (early voting runs Oct. 13-30). Not sure if you're already registered? Find out at www.votetravis.com. Need an already printed application? See p.13 of this week's paper.

Tracking the Pandemic: Last week Austin Public Health unveiled two new dashboards for tracking COVID-19. The "Testing Rates" dashboard displays positivity rates by ZIP code; as of Sept. 22, 78744 in Southeast Travis County had the highest positivity rate, at 12.8%. The "Long-Term Care Facility" dashboard outlines cases, deaths, and other metrics at nursing homes and assisted living facilities; as of Sept. 18, there were 173 deaths and 1,594 cases associated with long-term care facilities.

South By Is Back: SXSW announced on Tuesday, Sept. 22, SXSW Online will be part of the Fest's 2021 programming. Running March 16-20, the digital experience will feature conference keynotes and sessions, screenings, showcases, networking, and exhibitions. South By's education track, SXSWedu Online, is March 9-11.

Hook 'Em, Hartzell: The UT System Board of Regents unanimously voted to name Jay Hartzell the 30th president of the University of Texas at Austin. Before being appointed interim president in June, Hartzell served as the dean of UT's McCombs School of Business.

Central Health Approves Budget: The Central Health Board of Managers voted to adopt its fiscal year 2021 budget, which includes a $20 million increase from the current fiscal year to pay for health care services for low-income Travis County residents. Of the entire $367 million budget, more than 96% ($354 million) is dedicated to health care delivery. Travis County Commissioners Court is set to approve the budget Sept. 29.

AFC, Meet ACC: Army Futures Command announced Austin Community College as the site for AFC's new "Software Factory," where U.S. Army soldiers and ACC students will train side by side in software development at ACC's newly renovated Downtown Rio Grande campus. The factory will open in January of next year.

Drive-Through of Lights: City Council approved an ordinance to allow Austin's annual holiday lights tradition Trail of Lights to be a drive-through-only experience. Unlike previous years, the 56th annual event won't charge an admission fee and could run for up to 30 days.

Quote of the Week

"Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you."

– The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg, the second woman appointed to the Supreme Court, died Friday, Sept. 18, at 87 years old after serving 27 years on the nation’s highest court.