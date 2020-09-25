Civics 101

Thursday 24

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

SHOAL CREEK SOCIAL DISTANCING 2020 In place of Shoal Creek Conservancy's annual in-person social, the org will be promoting several virtual and on-the-creek engagement opportunities, including a virtual happy hour, photo scavenger hunt, and pop-ups along the creek. Sept. 15-30 Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. www.shoalcreeksocialdistancing.com.

ADVISORY COUNCILS SEEK NEW MEMBERS For anyone passionate about pedestrian and bicyclist issues, you might consider becoming part of the groups that advise City Council on these matters. Applications are being accepted for both the Bicycle Advisory Council and Pedestrian Advisory Council. They typically meet monthly, and applicants are encouraged to attend the next virtual meeting of the council they'd like to join (PAC: Sept. 14; BAC: Sept. 15). Apply here for the BAC and here for the PAC. Deadline: Sept. 25 Apply online. www.austintexas.gov.

HEALTHY STREETS FEEDBACK New streets are being proposed for the Healthy Streets Initiative's second phase. Feedback is encouraged via an interactive MAP and initial selection of streets will be made in early July. Online. www.austintexas.gov/healthystreets.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

TEXAS TRIBUNE FESTIVAL For 10 years The Texas Tribune Festival has invited people from all over the state and country to talk about all things policy, politics, and current events. This year, the entirely virtual conference will feature a month of programming with more than 250 speakers and 100 engaging conversations. With speakers such as Hillary Clinton, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Ted Cruz, and Willie Nelson, you won’t want to miss it! Through Sept. 30 Online. $49-199. festival.texastribune.org.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

CITY REOPENS NONPROFIT GRANT PROGRAM The city's Economic Development Department is reopening the Austin Non-Profit Relief Grant fund to reach additional local nonprofits facing hardships due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. This $6.35 million fund provides grants of up to $20,000. Informational webinars will be held Sept. 22 & 23. Through Oct. 9 www.atxrecovers.com.

SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19TH AMENDMENT CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION Contemporary Texas women photographers share photos commenting on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Online. www.elisabetneymuseum.org.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Application period open Aug. 19-Jan. 2021 or until funds expended Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

PPE DISTRIBUTION EVENT: MANOR CITY HALL Austin Public Health, CommUnityCare, and Central Health will be distributing hand sanitizer, masks, and educational materials. 9-11am. Manor City Hall, 105 E. Eggleston St., Manor. Free. www.austintexas.gov/ppe.

PROJECT CONNECT SEMINAR Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce hosts a seminar on Capital Metro's Project Connect transit plan featuring District 10 Council Member Alison Alter and Cap Metro's Jackie Nirenberg. 2-4pm. Online. www.fb.com/events/317065039535287.

AUSTIN HEALTHY CORNER STORES PROGRAM INFO SESSION Learn about how your store can participate to increase sales of healthy food items. 3-3:30pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

CIVICS 201: ISSUES AND POLICY IN CENTRAL TEXAS Young professionals are poised to be the next wave of civic leaders in Austin. With many major decisions – from education to transportation to affordability to homelessness – right in front of us, now is the time to get informed, get involved, and get active. This forum will bring together a diverse group of young professionals to learn more about these key issues, how policy affects equity, and how to use their voice to create change. Wed., Sept. 23, 4:30-6:15pm & Thu., Sept. 24, 4:40-6:30pm Virtual. $25-45. events@austinyoungchamber.org, www.austinyc.org/civics-201.

AISD BOARD D2 CANDIDATE FORUM Hear from trustee candidates Adolphus “Andy” Anderson, John McKiernan-Gonzales, and Ofelia Zapata. Hosted by AISD for All, a community coalition focused on public education and social justice. 7-8:30pm. FB Live. www.fb.com/aisdorall.

Friday 25

AUSTIN HUMANE SOCIETY PET FOOD PANTRY AHS staff members and volunteers will offer no-contact delivery of pet food for cats and/or dogs. Reservations for time slots are required. 9am-1pm. Austin Humane Society, 124 W. Anderson, 512/646-7387. Free. www.austinhumanesociety.org.

JOINT SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE MEETING There will be a presentation of the draft Austin Climate Equity Plan. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov/jsc.

HISPANIC LATINO QUALITY OF LIFE RESOURCE ADVISORY COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING New business includes discussion and possible action regarding COVID-19 relief. 1-2:30pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

BALCONES CANYONLANDS CONSERVATION PLAN COORDINATING COMMITTEE MEETING The committee oversees the preservation of the Balcones Canyonlands Preserve. 3pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN CONVENTION ENTERPRISES, INC. MEETING See agenda for details. 3pm. Online. www.austinconventionenterprises.com.

Saturday 26

PPE DISTRIBUTION EVENT: TRAVIS COUNTY COMMUNITY CENTER – DEL VALLE Austin Public Health, CommUnityCare, and Central Health will be distributing hand sanitizer, masks, and educational materials. 9-11am. Travis County Community Center – Del Valle, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle. Free. www.austintexas.gov/ppe.

EDUCATION AUSTIN COMMUNITY CAR CARAVAN Teachers union Education Austin leads a car caravan to Austin ISD's Southfield headquarters to deliver questions and demands about AISD's response to the pandemic. Folks are encouraged to decorate their cars with questions. Cars will meet at 10:30am at either the Burger Activity Center (3200 Jones Rd.) or Nelson Field (7105 Berkman Dr.) before driving to AISD headquarters (4000 I-35 S.). 10:30am. Citywide. www.educatinaustin.org.

ANNE MCAFEE COMMUNITY AWARDS The Travis County Democratic Party celebrates TCDP's most dedicated precinct chairs, volunteers, activists, and organizations. 11am-1pm. Facebook Live. www.fb.com/traviscountydemocraticparty.

VOTER REGISTRATION DRIVE Pain Stoppers Inc., the Douglass Club of Austin, the NAACP Austin branch, and the National Low Income Housing Coalition have partnered to host a COVID-19 safe voter registration drive. 11am-2pm. NAACP Austin Branch, 1709 E. 12th. www.fb.com/douglassclubofaustin.

I WISH I MISSED MY EX-PRESIDENT! VOTE-BY-MAIL PHONEBANK The TCDP is calling voters to make sure they know if they're qualified to vote by mail this November. Saturdays, 1-4pm Online. www.mobilize.us/traviscountydems.

HOW IS 10-1 WORKING FOR AUSTIN? In 2012, Austin voted to move away from an at-large City Council to single-member districts, and one of the reasons was to increase geographic and racial diversity. How has the 10-1 system lived up to these expectations, and how well are Austinites represented by Council? Hear from Nelson Linder, Peck Young, and Anthony Gutierrez in a conversation moderated by Mike Ignatowski. 2-4pm. Online via Zoom. Free. www.cg4tx.org.

OUR FUTURE 35 Downtown Austin Alliance's engagement series intended to kick-start the process of co-creating a community vision for the I-35 corridor. 4-6pm. Online.

Sunday 27

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

TEXAS TRIBUNE FESTIVAL For 10 years The Texas Tribune Festival has invited people from all over the state and country to talk about all things policy, politics, and current events. This year, the entirely virtual conference will feature a month of programming with more than 250 speakers and 100 engaging conversations. With speakers such as Hillary Clinton, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Ted Cruz, and Willie Nelson, you won’t want to miss it! Through Sept. 30 Online. $49-199. festival.texastribune.org.

VIRTUAL COOL HOUSE TOUR This 24th annual tour showcases homes that are built to high standards of energy efficiency, sustainability, comfort, and regional design. Homeowners and building professionals will share their experiences of bringing these sustainable homes to fruition and will answer questions live on the webinar. 2-4pm. Online. $5-15. www.coolhousetour.com.

Monday 28

HEALTHY STREETS FEEDBACK New streets are being proposed for the Healthy Streets Initiative's second phase. Feedback is encouraged via an interactive MAP and initial selection of streets will be made in early July. Online. www.austintexas.gov/healthystreets.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

TEXAS TRIBUNE FESTIVAL For 10 years The Texas Tribune Festival has invited people from all over the state and country to talk about all things policy, politics, and current events. This year, the entirely virtual conference will feature a month of programming with more than 250 speakers and 100 engaging conversations. With speakers such as Hillary Clinton, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Ted Cruz, and Willie Nelson, you won’t want to miss it! Through Sept. 30 Online. $49-199. festival.texastribune.org.

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES REGULAR VOTING MEETING Agenda will be posted at least 73 hours before. 5:30pm. Online. www.austinisd.org/board.

CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATE FORUM: D6 KUT is teaming up with the Austin Monitor for a series of virtual City Council candidate forums. Submit your questions here. 7pm. Online. www.kut.org.

Tuesday 29

CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION Agenda available soon. See here for updates. 9am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION A final hearing on the proposed county budget will be held before commissioner take a vote the same day. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

Wednesday 30

POLITICIANS & MUSICIANS: GET OUT THE VOTE LETTER WRITING PARTIES Join Swing Left ATX and Vote Forward for an entertaining night of music, community action, and getting out the vote! Volunteers will send heartfelt handwritten letters to unregistered and low-propensity voters, which has been shown to significantly boost voter turnout. Each Wednesday features a Texas House candidate and Texas musicians to entertain during the letter-writing. Wednesdays, 6:30pm Virtual. Free. www.swingleftatx.org.

CALL LIKE YOU GIVE A DEM Join the Blue Action Democrats to call and ID voters throughout Travis County. Wednesdays, 5-7pm Online. www.mobilize.us/traviscountydems.

IMAGINE A WORLD WITHOUT POLICE Austin Justice Coalition's weekly community conversation invites participants to challenge their assumptions about public safety and the public good. Wednesdays, 6pm Facebook Live. www.austinjustice.org.

CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATE FORUM: D6 The city’s Ethics Review Commission and the League of Women Voters Austin Area host a forum with candidates Mackenzie Kelly (who ran for Council in 2014), Dee Harrison, Jennifer Mushtaler, and incumbent Jimmy Flannigan. Email questions by 5pm the day of the forum. 6pm. ATXN; cable chanel six; AT&T U-Verse channel 99. forum@lwvaustin.org, https://www.austintexas.gov/candidateforums.

CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATE FORUM: D7 KUT is teaming up with the Austin Monitor for a series of virtual City Council candidate forums. Submit your questions here. 6:30pm. Online. www.kut.org.

PARTY FOR THE PARKS Austin Parks Foundation's annual fundraiser will be a special at-home edition this year, featuring a to-go culinary experience from Emmer & Rye, a livestream performance from Jackie Venson, and more. 7:30pm. Online. $125-175. www.austinparks.org.

Thursday 1

TEXAS CONFERENCE FOR WOMEN The Texas Conference for Women – the state’s largest professional development conference – is going all virtual this year with keynotes from philanthropist and businesswoman Melinda Gates; producer, actress, and writer Issa Rae, creator and star of HBO's Insecure; National Book Award winner and author Elizabeth Acevedo; and more speakers. Thu., Oct. 1 Online. $150. www.txconferenceforwomen.org.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING Among other items, Council is set to ratify a contract amendment with the Better Business Bureau to administer a total of $25,890,750 in emergency funds through the Austin Small Business Relief Grant, the Austin NonProfit Relief Grant, and the Austin Creative Worker Relief Grant programs to small businesses, nonprofits, and creative workers in need of relief as a result of the pandemic." 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

WILD NEIGHBORS SERIES: DARK SKIES Learn about outdoor lighting practices that let us have the light we need, while saving energy, reducing glare, and limiting negative consequences on the environment. Noon-1pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov/department/wildlands-conservation.

AISD BOARD AT-LARGE POSITION 8 CANDIDATE FORUM Hear from trustee candidates Jared Breckenridge, Leticia Caballero, Mike Herschenfeld, and Noelita Lugo. Hosted by AISD for All, a community coalition focused on public education and social justice. 7-8:30pm. FB Live. www.fb.com/aisdorall.