Civics 101

Thursday 17

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19TH AMENDMENT CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION Contemporary Texas women photographers share photos commenting on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Online. www.elisabetneymuseum.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

ADVISORY COUNCILS SEEK NEW MEMBERS For anyone passionate about pedestrian and bicyclist issues, you might consider becoming part of the groups that advise City Council on these matters. Applications are being accepted for both the Bicycle Advisory Council and Pedestrian Advisory Council. They typically meet monthly, and applicants are encouraged to attend the next virtual meeting of the council they'd like to join (PAC: Sept. 14; BAC: Sept. 15). Apply here for the BAC and here for the PAC. Deadline: Sept. 25 Apply online. www.austintexas.gov.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

HEALTHY STREETS FEEDBACK New streets are being proposed for the Healthy Streets Initiative's second phase. Feedback is encouraged via an interactive MAP and initial selection of streets will be made in early July. Online. www.austintexas.gov/healthystreets.

RISE 2.0 APPLICATION PERIOD OPEN Relief in a State of Emergency (RISE) 2.0 funding is for individuals who have experienced a financial hardship related to COVID-19, and the application period is now open. Funds will be distributed to those who apply and are chosen through a randomized selection process. Chosen applicants will receive $2,000 per household. Apply online or call 512/714-6950. Applications due Mon., Sept. 21, 7pm Online. fund.uptogether.org/rise2.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

TEXAS TRIBUNE FESTIVAL For 10 years The Texas Tribune Festival has invited people from all over the state and country to talk about all things policy, politics, and current events. This year, the entirely virtual conference will feature a month of programming with more than 250 speakers and 100 engaging conversations. With speakers such as Hillary Clinton, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Ted Cruz, and Willie Nelson, you won’t want to miss it! Online. $49-199. festival.texastribune.org.

SHOAL CREEK SOCIAL DISTANCING 2020 In place of Shoal Creek Conservancy's annual in-person social, the org will be promoting several virtual and on-the-creek engagement opportunities, including a virtual happy hour, photo scavenger hunt, and pop-ups along the creek. Sept. 15-30 Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. www.shoalcreeksocialdistancing.com.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Application period open Aug. 19-Jan. 2021 or until funds expended Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING Council tackles a packed agenda, including rezoning hearings and an Item directing the city manager to explore and identify ways to support the most vulnerable in Austin’s sectors most impacted by the pandemic: childcare, music and arts venues, restaurants, and bars. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF AUSTIN MEETING See agenda for details. Noon. Teleconference. www.austintexas.gov.

FIX-IT AT HOME! Learn basic bike repairs and maintenance, with an emphasis on break and tire repair. 5-6pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

AISD BOARD D5 CANDIDATE FORUM Hear from trustee candidates Lynn Boswell, Jennifer Littlefield, and Piper Stege Nelson. Hosted by AISD for All, a community coalition focused on public education and social justice. 7-8:30pm. FB Live. www.fb.com/aisdorall.

Friday 18

TEXAS TRIBUNE FESTIVAL For 10 years The Texas Tribune Festival has invited people from all over the state and country to talk about all things policy, politics, and current events. This year, the entirely virtual conference will feature a month of programming with more than 250 speakers and 100 engaging conversations. With speakers such as Hillary Clinton, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Ted Cruz, and Willie Nelson, you won’t want to miss it! Online. $49-199. festival.texastribune.org.

PPE DISTRIBUTION EVENT: RUIZ BRANCH LIBRARY Austin Public Health, CommUnityCare, and Central Health will be distributing hand sanitizer, masks, and educational materials. Fri., Sept. 4, 9-11am; Fri., Sept. 18, 9-11am Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove, 512/974-7400. Free. www.austintexas.gov/ppe.

AISD'S CENTRAL TEXAS DYSLEXIA CONFERENCE 2020 AISD’s annual conference brings together parents, teachers, advocates, therapists, administrators and community leaders to learn how to best support the academic and emotional needs of students with dyslexia. This year's event will be virtual, and presentations will be available on-demand for two weeks. 9am-3:30pm. Online. Free. www.austinisd.org/dyslexiaconference2020.

AUSTIN CONVENTION ENTERPRISES, INC. MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN COMMUNITY COURT ADVISORY BOARD MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

MUSIC COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

ECONOMIC PROSPERITY COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

ASIAN AMERICAN QUALITY OF LIFE ADVISORY COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 3pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATE FORUM: D6, D7 & D10 The Austin-area chambers of commerce talk policy with potential City Council Candidates and current incumbents. See here for the D2 & D4 candidate forum on Mon., Sept. 14. 3-5pm. Online. www.fb.com/austinchamber.

EARLY CHILDHOOD COUNCIL SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 3pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 19

PPE DISTRIBUTION EVENT: DOVE SPRINGS RECREATION CENTER Austin Public Health, CommUnityCare, and Central Health will be distributing hand sanitizer, masks, and educational materials. 9-11am. Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/974-3840. Free. www.austintexas.gov/ppe.

VOTER REGISTRATION DRIVE Pain Stoppers Inc., the Douglass Club of Austin, the NAACP Austin branch, and the National Low Income Housing Coalition have partnered to host a COVID-19 safe voter registration drive. 11am-2pm. NAACP Austin, 1709 E. 12th. www.naacpaustin.com.

I WISH I MISSED MY EX-PRESIDENT! VOTE-BY-MAIL PHONEBANK The TCDP is calling voters to make sure they know if they're qualified to vote by mail this November. Saturdays, 1-4pm Online. www.mobilize.us/traviscountydems.

Sunday 20

STOP SANDVINE & GLOBAL DAY OF SOLIDARITY A peaceful protest held by Belarusians in Texas to express opposition to Sandvine and to join the Global Day of Solidarity with Belarus. 10-11am. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.tspb.state.tx.us.

AUSTIN JUSTICE COALITION: 2021 LEGISLATIVE TRAINING Learn how to advocate at the state level, how to read a bill and follow it through the legislative process, how session has shifted due to the pandemic, and more. 3pm. Online. RSVP for Zoom. www.austinjustice.org.

AUSTIN JUSTICE COALITION BOOK CLUB This month's book is Race for Profit: How Banks and the Real Estate Industry Undermined Black Homeownership by Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor. 5pm. Online. RSVP for Zoom. www.austinjustice.org.

Monday 21

RISE 2.0 APPLICATION PERIOD OPEN Relief in a State of Emergency (RISE) 2.0 funding is for individuals who have experienced a financial hardship related to COVID-19, and the application period is now open. Funds will be distributed to those who apply and are chosen through a randomized selection process. Chosen applicants will receive $2,000 per household. Apply online or call 512/714-6950. Applications due Mon., Sept. 21, 7pm Online. fund.uptogether.org/rise2.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CITY REOPENS NONPROFIT GRANT PROGRAM The city's Economic Development Department is reopening the Austin Non-Profit Relief Grant fund to reach additional local nonprofits facing hardships due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. This $6.35 million fund provides grants of up to $20,000. Informational webinars will be held Sept. 22 & 23. Sept. 21-Oct. 9 www.atxrecovers.com.

AUSTIN HEALTHY CORNER STORES PROGRAM INFO SESSION Learn about how your store can participate to increase sales of healthy food items. 10-10:30am. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE MEETING Update and discussion of Austin's "Reimagining Public Safety" efforts. 2pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES SPECIAL MEETING Agenda posted at least 72 hours before. 5:30pm. Online. www.austinisd.org/board.

CAN COMMUNITY COUNCIL The council will review a summary of 2020 work and begin framing work for next year (email for Zoom link). 6pm. Online. info@canatx.org, www.canatx.org.

CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATE FORUM: D2 KUT is teaming up with the Austin Monitor for a series of virtual City Council candidate forums. Submit your questions here. 7pm. Online. www.kut.org.

Tuesday 22

PPE DISTRIBUTION EVENT: GUS GARCIA RECREATION CENTER Austin Public Health, CommUnityCare, and Central Health will be distributing hand sanitizer, masks, and educational materials. 9-11am. Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/339-0016. Free. www.austintexas.gov/ppe.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION Commissioners are expected to vote on the proposed 2021 property tax rate. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

ROCK YOUR REG Join MOVE Texas on National Voter Registration Day for​ a streaming event featuring a statewide local music showcase, celebrity appearances, conversations with actvists, and more, all to get out information on how Texans can register to vote ahead of the Oct. 5 deadline. 5pm. Facebook Live.

Wednesday 23

POLITICIANS & MUSICIANS: GET OUT THE VOTE LETTER WRITING PARTIES Join Swing Left ATX and Vote Forward for an entertaining night of music, community action, and getting out the vote! Volunteers will send heartfelt handwritten letters to unregistered and low-propensity voters, which has been shown to significantly boost voter turnout. Each Wednesday features a Texas House candidate and Texas musicians to entertain during the letter-writing. Wednesdays, 6:30pm Virtual. Free. www.swingleftatx.org.

AUDIT AND FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 9:30am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

CIVICS 201: ISSUES AND POLICY IN CENTRAL TEXAS Young professionals are poised to be the next wave of civic leaders in Austin. With many major decisions – from education to transportation to affordability to homelessness – right in front of us, now is the time to get informed, get involved, and get active. This forum will bring together a diverse group of young professionals to learn more about these key issues, how policy affects equity, and how to use their voice to create change. Wed., Sept. 23, 4:30-6:15pm & Thu., Sept. 24, 4:40-6:30pm Virtual. $25-45. events@austinyoungchamber.org, www.austinyc.org/civics-201.

CALL LIKE YOU GIVE A DEM Join the Blue Action Democrats to call and ID voters throughout Travis County. Wednesdays, 5-7pm Online. www.mobilize.us/traviscountydems.

IMAGINE A WORLD WITHOUT POLICE Austin Justice Coalition's weekly community conversation invites participants to challenge their assumptions about public safety and the public good. Wednesdays, 6pm Facebook Live. www.austinjustice.org.

CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATE FORUM: D4 The city’s Ethics Review Commission and the League of Women Voters Austin Area host a forum with candidates Louis C. Herrin III, Ramesses II Setepenre, and incumbent Greg Casar. 6pm. ATXN; cable chanel six; AT&T U-Verse channel 99. www.austintexas.gov/candidateforums.

BUILDING AND STANDARDS COMMISSION MEETING Commission hears cases concerning alleged violations of the city's housing and buildings regulations. 6:30pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATE FORUM: D4 KUT is teaming up with the Austin Monitor for a series of virtual City Council candidate forums. Submit your questions here. 7:30pm. Online. www.kut.org.

Thursday 24

PPE DISTRIBUTION EVENT: MANOR CITY HALL Austin Public Health, CommUnityCare, and Central Health will be distributing hand sanitizer, masks, and educational materials. 9-11am. Manor City Hall, 105 E. Eggleston St., Manor. Free. www.austintexas.gov/ppe.

PROJECT CONNECT SEMINAR Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce hosts a seminar on Capital Metro's Project Connect transit plan featuring District 10 Council Member Alison Alter and Cap Metro's Jackie Nirenberg. 2-4pm. Online. www.fb.com/events/317065039535287.

AUSTIN HEALTHY CORNER STORES PROGRAM INFO SESSION Learn about how your store can participate to increase sales of healthy food items. 3-3:30pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

CIVICS 201: ISSUES AND POLICY IN CENTRAL TEXAS Young professionals are poised to be the next wave of civic leaders in Austin. With many major decisions – from education to transportation to affordability to homelessness – right in front of us, now is the time to get informed, get involved, and get active. This forum will bring together a diverse group of young professionals to learn more about these key issues, how policy affects equity, and how to use their voice to create change. Wed., Sept. 23, 4:30-6:15pm & Thu., Sept. 24, 4:40-6:30pm Virtual. $25-45. events@austinyoungchamber.org, www.austinyc.org/civics-201.

AISD BOARD D2 CANDIDATE FORUM Hear from trustee candidates Adolphus “Andy” Anderson, John McKiernan-Gonzales, and Ofelia Zapata. Hosted by AISD for All, a community coalition focused on public education and social justice. 7-8:30pm. FB Live. www.fb.com/aisdorall.