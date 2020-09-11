Civics 101

Thursday 10

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

TEXAS TRIBUNE FESTIVAL For 10 years The Texas Tribune Festival has invited people from all over the state and country to talk about all things policy, politics, and current events. This year, the entirely virtual conference will feature a month of programming with more than 250 speakers and 100 engaging conversations. With speakers such as Hillary Clinton, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Ted Cruz, and Willie Nelson, you won’t want to miss it! Online. $49-199. festival.texastribune.org.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

CLOTHING & HOUSEWARES CURBSIDE COLLECTION PROGRAM Austin Resource Recovery customers are able to schedule a free at-home pickup of unwanted clothing, shoes, accessories, toys, linens, and housewares Ongoing 512/637-7196. www.austintexas.gov/clothing.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19TH AMENDMENT CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION Contemporary Texas women photographers share photos commenting on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Online. www.elisabetneymuseum.org.

ARTSRESPONDERS: APPLICATIONS OPEN The Austin Parks and Recreation Department’s Museums and Cultural Programs Division welcomes local artists' proposals for an upcoming outdoor "art action." exhibit. More details here. Deadline: Sun., Sept 13, 11:59pm Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/museums-and-cultural-programs.

EDUCATORS IN SOLIDARITY FALL UNCONFERENCE This year's theme is "Abolishing Racist Systems: Building Our Collective Capacity as Anti-Racist Educators," with keynotes from Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison; local student leader Grant E. Loveless; and Dr. Bettina Love, award-winning author of We Want to Do More Than Survive: Abolitionist Teaching and the Pursuit of Educational Freedom. Attendees will also be able to participate in learning tracks centered around restorative justice, intersectionality, Black Students Matter, allyship, policy engagement, and more. Sept. 4-12 Online. Free.

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

HEALTHY STREETS FEEDBACK New streets are being proposed for the Healthy Streets Initiative's second phase. Feedback is encouraged via an interactive MAP and initial selection of streets will be made in early July. Online. www.austintexas.gov/healthystreets.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

ADVISORY COUNCILS SEEK NEW MEMBERS For anyone passionate about pedestrian and bicyclist issues, you might consider becoming part of the groups that advise City Council on these matters. Applications are being accepted for both the Bicycle Advisory Council and Pedestrian Advisory Council. They typically meet monthly, and applicants are encouraged to attend the next virtual meeting of the council they'd like to join (PAC: Sept. 14; BAC: Sept. 15). Apply here for the BAC and here for the PAC. Deadline: Sept. 25 Apply online. www.austintexas.gov.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Application period open Aug. 19-Jan. 2021 or until funds expended Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

PPE DISTRIBUTION EVENT: THE PFIELD Austin Public Health, CommUnityCare, and Central Health will be distributing hand sanitizer, masks, and educational materials. 1-3pm. The Pfield, 1440 W. Pecan St, Pflugerville. Free. www.austintexas.gov/ppe.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT SPECIAL VOTING SESSION See agenda for details. 1:30pm. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

FIX-IT AT HOME! Learn how to identify and fix common issues with used bikes. 6-7pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

BARTON CREEK TIMESTREAM EXHIBIT VIRTUAL TOUR AND Q&A HAPPY HOUR Hear the history behind the creation and preservation of the Barton Creek Greenbelt, which is the subject of the new "Barton Creek Time Stream Collage,"a 12-foot timeline recreating the last 50-plus years of Barton Creek stewardship efforts. 6:30-8:30pm. Online. www.savebartoncreek.org.

Friday 11

SPECIAL JOINT MEETING OF THE ARTS AND MUSIC COMMISSIONS Commissions will receive an overview on the request for information regarding $12 million approved by voters in 2018 to preserve and create creative spaces. 10-11:30am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

ROBERT MUELLER MUNICIPAL AIRPORT PLAN IMPLEMENTATION ADVISORY COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING Updates on the new Northeast Austin middle school, the Mueller control tower, and the Mueller development. 1-2:30pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

URBAN TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING Commission will discuss the draft 2020 Austin Climate Equity Plan and a Healthy Streets program update, among other items. 3pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 12

WEEKEND OF ACTION FOR DEMOCRATS Put on your walking shoes and mask and help the TCDP deliver voting information with this massive contactless canvassing event. Shifts available 10am-1pm and 1-4pm; locations across the county will be assigned prior to the event. Sat.-Sun., Sept. 12-13 Citywide. www.travisdems.org/action.

YOUTH VOTE DAY OF ACTION The TCDP is distributing voter registration information in West Campus. Plus, hear from local down-ballot campaigns, including Congressional candidate Wendy Davis, Travis County district attorney candidate José Garza, and Travis County judge candidate Andy Brown. Sat.-Sun., Sept. 12-13 Space 24 Twenty, 2420 Guadalupe, 512/472-1621. www.travisdems.org/campusvote.

PPE DISTRIBUTION EVENT: DAILEY MIDDLE SCHOOL Austin Public Health, CommUnityCare, and Central Health will be distributing hand sanitizer, masks, and educational materials. 9-11am. Dailey Middle School, 14000 Westall. Free. www.austintexas.gov/ppe.

CITIZENS' CLIMATE LOBBY VIRTUAL CANDIDATE FORUM This is a nonpartisan event with U.S. House candidates invited to attend and present their plans and priorities for addressing climate change, followed by a moderated Q&A with audience members. 1pm. Online. Free. cclaustincandidateforum.eventbrite.com.

I WISH I MISSED MY EX-PRESIDENT! VOTE-BY-MAIL PHONEBANK The TCDP is calling voters to make sure they know if they're qualified to vote by mail this November. Saturdays, 1-4pm Online. www.mobilize.us/traviscountydems.

VOTING RIGHTS FOR ALL OR SOME? Join the Oakwood Chapel for a dialogue about voting rights in the context of its digital history exhibit "To Vote," featuring historian Cecilia Gutierrez Venable, professor Jessica Brannon-Wranosky, and journalist Joy Diaz. 2-3:30pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

VOTER REGISTRATION DRIVE If you or someone you know still needs to register to vote, there will be a tent in front of the club in the parking lot, and the League of Women Voters will have election materials available. 4-7pm. Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd., 512/927-0700. www.saharalounge.com.

Sunday 13

WEEKEND OF ACTION FOR DEMOCRATS Put on your walking shoes and mask and help the TCDP deliver voting information with this massive contactless canvassing event. Shifts available 10am-1pm and 1-4pm; locations across the county will be assigned prior to the event. Sat.-Sun., Sept. 12-13 Citywide. www.travisdems.org/action.

YOUTH VOTE DAY OF ACTION The TCDP is distributing voter registration information in West Campus. Plus, hear from local down-ballot campaigns, including Congressional candidate Wendy Davis, Travis County district attorney candidate José Garza, and Travis County judge candidate Andy Brown. Sat.-Sun., Sept. 12-13 Space 24 Twenty, 2420 Guadalupe, 512/472-1621. www.travisdems.org/campusvote.

Monday 14

CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATE FORUM: D2 & D4 The Austin-area chambers of commerce talk policy with potential City Council Candidates and current incumbents. See here for the D6, D7, and D10 candidate forum on Fri., Sept. 18. 3-5pm. Online. www.fb.com/austinchamber.

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES INFORMATION SESSION The meeting agenda will be posted at least 72 hours before the meeting; stay up to date at the "agenda & info" link. 5:30pm. AISD.TV; AISD FB page. www.austinisd.org/board.

AUSTIN ORGANIC GARDENERS CLUB MEETING John Dromgoole, founder of the Natural Gardener, will discuss why it's important now more than ever to grow our own food. He’ll explain the differences between a kitchen garden and a food garden, how to start a food garden, and ways to encourage others to do the same. Second Mondays, 7pm Online via Zoom. www.fb.com/austinorganicgardeners.

Tuesday 15

SHOAL CREEK SOCIAL DISTANCING 2020 In place of Shoal Creek Conservancy's annual in-person social, the org will be promoting several virtual and on-the-creek engagement opportunities, including a virtual happy hour, photo scavenger hunt, and pop-ups along the creek. Sept. 15-30 Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. www.shoalcreeksocialdistancing.com.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT Commissioners will hear public input on the proposed 2021 tax rate ahead of the final hearing on the proposed budget on Sept. 29. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

FIX-IT AT HOME! Whether a long-time guitarist or a newcomer, learn how to identify and repair common issues with electric guitars 5:30-6:30pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

COMMUNITY BOND OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE MEETING The CBOC ensures that projects remain faithful to the voter-approved bond program scope of work. 6-8pm. Online. www.austinisd.org/advisory-bodies/cboc.

Wednesday 16

SHOAL CREEK SOCIAL DISTANCING 2020 In place of Shoal Creek Conservancy's annual in-person social, the org will be promoting several virtual and on-the-creek engagement opportunities, including a virtual happy hour, photo scavenger hunt, and pop-ups along the creek. Sept. 15-30 Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. www.shoalcreeksocialdistancing.com.

POLITICIANS & MUSICIANS: GET OUT THE VOTE LETTER WRITING PARTIES Join Swing Left ATX and Vote Forward for an entertaining night of music, community action, and getting out the vote! Volunteers will send heartfelt handwritten letters to unregistered and low-propensity voters, which has been shown to significantly boost voter turnout. Each Wednesday features a Texas House candidate and Texas musicians to entertain during the letter-writing. Wednesdays, 6:30pm Virtual. Free. www.swingleftatx.org.

PPE DISTRIBUTION EVENT: CONSULATE GENERAL OF MEXICO Austin Public Health, CommUnityCare, and Central Health will be distributing hand sanitizer, masks, and educational materials. 4-6pm. Consulate General of Mexico, 5202 E. Ben White #150. Free. www.austintexas.gov/ppe.

CALL LIKE YOU GIVE A DEM Join the Blue Action Democrats to call and ID voters throughout Travis County. Wednesdays, 5-7pm Online. www.mobilize.us/traviscountydems.

IMAGINE A WORLD WITHOUT POLICE Austin Justice Coalition's weekly community conversation invites participants to challenge their assumptions about public safety and the public good. Wednesdays, 6pm Facebook Live. www.austinjustice.org.

FIX-IT AT HOME! Learn how to patch and hem clothing with a sewing machine. 7-8pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 17

SHOAL CREEK SOCIAL DISTANCING 2020 In place of Shoal Creek Conservancy's annual in-person social, the org will be promoting several virtual and on-the-creek engagement opportunities, including a virtual happy hour, photo scavenger hunt, and pop-ups along the creek. Sept. 15-30 Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. www.shoalcreeksocialdistancing.com.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING Council tackles a packed agenda, including rezoning hearings and an Item directing the city manager to explore and identify ways to support the most vulnerable in Austin’s sectors most impacted by the pandemic: childcare, music and arts venues, restaurants, and bars. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

FIX-IT AT HOME! Learn basic bike repairs and maintenance, with an emphasis on break and tire repair. 5-6pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov.