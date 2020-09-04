News

Two UT-Austin Students Living on Campus Test Positive for COVID

31 students, faculty, and staff have tested positive or self-reported positive results since students started moving into dorms

By Beth Sullivan, Fri., Sept. 4, 2020


Health precautions signage on campus at UT-Austin (Photo by John Anderson)

Two University of Texas at Austin students living on campus have tested positive for COVID-19. As first reported by UT's student newspaper, The Daily Texan, and later confirmed to the Chronicle by UT spokesperson J.B. Bird, infected students live at Jester and San Jacinto dorms. Bird confirmed close and secondary contacts have been notified per university protocol. (UT is following the Cen­ters for Disease Control and Prevention definition of "close contact," which means 15 minutes or more of exposure at a distance less than 6 feet from an individual who's tested positive.)

Those who have had close contact with the two students have been advised to self-quarantine, said Bird. Secondary contacts are also encouraged to volunteer for a saliva test through the university's proactive community testing strategy for those without symptoms. It's unclear how many contacts might have been exposed to the students; the Texan reported that at least two secondary contacts of the student living at San Jacinto were notified by email by University Housing and Dining.

According to UT's COVID-19 dashboard, 48 students, faculty, and staff have tested positive (or self-reported testing positive) for the novel coronavirus since the beginning of August, with 34 of those cases – 25 students and nine faculty/staff members – being reported since students started moving into on-campus dorms on August 17. Out of the 2,159 proactive test results reported last month, only one positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More University of Texas at Austin
Million Student March Held at UT
Million Student March Held at UT
Student activists want Abbott to call a special legislative session to address access to higher education

Mac McCann, Nov. 20, 2015

UT Now Offering Sexual Assault Exams
UT Now Offering Sexual Assault Exams
Exams will be administered with zero cost to students

Sarah Marloff, Nov. 20, 2015

More by Beth Sullivan
Qmmunity: Lessons From the Past for the Present
Qmmunity: Lessons From the Past for the Present
Plus, Gender Unbound and Austin Asian American Film Festival kick off virtual programming

Sept. 4, 2020

WhatsintheMirror? Kicks Off Virtual Art Heals Festival
WhatsintheMirror? Kicks Off Virtual Art Heals Festival
Four-day fest uses art to help end HIV and mental health stigma

Aug. 27, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

University of Texas at Austin, COVID-19, The Daily Texan, Jester Residence Hall, San Jacinto Residence Hall

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Black & Latino Playwrights Celebration
Gender Unbound Virtual Showcase at Online
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  