Civics 101

Thursday 3

TEXAS TRIBUNE FESTIVAL For 10 years The Texas Tribune Festival has invited people from all over the state and country to talk about all things policy, politics, and current events. This year, the entirely virtual conference will feature a month of programming with more than 250 speakers and 100 engaging conversations. With speakers such as Hillary Clinton, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Ted Cruz, and Willie Nelson, you won’t want to miss it! Online. $49-199. festival.texastribune.org.

AISD MEAL SITES CLOSED FOR LABOR DAY All Austin ISD meal sites will be closed in observance of Labor Day on Mon., Sept. 7. To provide food for the three-day weekend, children and their caregivers will receive two meal packs on Thu., Sept. 3, and three meal packs on Fri., Sept. 4. Citywide. www.austinisd.org/openforlearning/meals.

YMCA EARLY LEARNING READINESS PROGRAM A free community program for qualifying low-income families that focuses on preparing children ages 2-4 for school, while providing their caregivers with the tools to facilitate their child’s development. Classes are offered twice a week in English and Spanish and last one hour. English: Mondays & Wednesdays, 9am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:30am. Spanish: Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:30am; Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9am. Online. Free. www.austinymca.org.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CLOTHING & HOUSEWARES CURBSIDE COLLECTION PROGRAM Austin Resource Recovery customers are able to schedule a free at-home pickup of unwanted clothing, shoes, accessories, toys, linens, and housewares Ongoing 512/637-7196. www.austintexas.gov/clothing.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19TH AMENDMENT CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION Contemporary Texas women photographers share photos commenting on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Online. www.elisabetneymuseum.org.

ATD PARKING METER UPDATES Bad news for those who love to collect parking meter stickers and/or can't ever remember their license plate number: Austin Transportation is moving to a pay-by-plate system for parking. The good news is the technology allows you to add to your meter when you can't make it there in time, saving you from costly parking tickets. There's a new rate structure, so take note of that, and get all the details plus info on ways to save at the city's website. Beginning Sept. 1 Citywide. www.austintexas.gov.

ARTSRESPONDERS: APPLICATIONS OPEN The Austin Parks and Recreation Department’s Museums and Cultural Programs Division welcomes local artists' proposals for an upcoming outdoor "art action." exhibit. More details here. Deadline: Sun., Sept 13, 11:59pm Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/museums-and-cultural-programs.

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

HEALTHY STREETS FEEDBACK New streets are being proposed for the Healthy Streets Initiative's second phase. Feedback is encouraged via an interactive MAP and initial selection of streets will be made in early July. Online. www.austintexas.gov/healthystreets.

ADVISORY COUNCILS SEEK NEW MEMBERS For anyone passionate about pedestrian and bicyclist issues, you might consider becoming part of the groups that advise City Council on these matters. Applications are being accepted for both the Bicycle Advisory Council and Pedestrian Advisory Council. They typically meet monthly, and applicants are encouraged to attend the next virtual meeting of the council they'd like to join (PAC: Sept. 14; BAC: Sept. 15). Apply here for the BAC and here for the PAC. Deadline: Sept. 25 Apply online. www.austintexas.gov.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Application period open Aug. 19-Jan. 2021 or until funds expended Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT SPECIAL VOTING SESSIONS The commissioners will make adjustments to projects and line items in the 2021 $1.28 billion county budget proposal. Thu.-Fri., Sept. 3-4, 9am Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING Council's agenda encompasses a little bit of everything: the Colony Park District Park development; behavioral health services for individuals at city isolation facilities; and the 2016 mobility bond, among others. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

FIX-IT AT HOME! This class is for anyone interested in learning how to how to hem and take in clothing for a better fit. 5-6pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

CASA VOLUNTEER INFO SESSION CASA of Travis County speaks up for children who’ve been abused or neglected by empowering the community to volunteer as advocates for them in the court system. When the state steps in to protect a child’s safety, a judge appoints a trained volunteer advocate to make independent and informed recommendations in the child’s best interest. Join the info session to learn more about becoming a volunteer advocate and how you can train online right now. There will be time for questions with staff and current volunteer advocates during the presentation. Thu., Aug. 27 & Sept. 3, 6:30-8pm Online via Zoom. volunteer@casatravis.org, https://www.casatravis.org/infosession.

Friday 4

EDUCATORS IN SOLIDARITY FALL UNCONFERENCE This year's theme is "Abolishing Racist Systems: Building Our Collective Capacity as Anti-Racist Educators," with keynotes from Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison; local student leader Grant E. Loveless; and Dr. Bettina Love, award-winning author of We Want to Do More Than Survive: Abolitionist Teaching and the Pursuit of Educational Freedom. Attendees will also be able to participate in learning tracks centered around restorative justice, intersectionality, Black Students Matter, allyship, policy engagement, and more. Sept. 4-12 Online. Free.

PPE DISTRIBUTION EVENT: RUIZ BRANCH LIBRARY Austin Public Health, CommUnityCare, and Central Health will be distributing hand sanitizer, masks, and educational materials. Fri., Sept. 4, 9-11am; Fri., Sept. 18, 9-11am Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove, 512/974-7400. Free. www.austintexas.gov/ppe.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT SPECIAL VOTING SESSIONS The commissioners will make adjustments to projects and line items in the 2021 $1.28 billion county budget proposal. Thu.-Fri., Sept. 3-4, 9am Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

AUSTIN INTEGRATED WATER RESOURCE PLANNING COMMUNITY TASK FORCE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

Saturday 5

EDUCATORS IN SOLIDARITY FALL UNCONFERENCE This year's theme is "Abolishing Racist Systems: Building Our Collective Capacity as Anti-Racist Educators," with keynotes from Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison; local student leader Grant E. Loveless; and Dr. Bettina Love, award-winning author of We Want to Do More Than Survive: Abolitionist Teaching and the Pursuit of Educational Freedom. Attendees will also be able to participate in learning tracks centered around restorative justice, intersectionality, Black Students Matter, allyship, policy engagement, and more. Sept. 4-12 Online. Free.

Sunday 6

BLUE ACTION DEMOCRATS SWATX MEETING Join the Blue Action Dems (SW Austin) for monthly meetings. This month's meeting will cover the latest info on voting by mail and Austin ISD Board of Trustees candidates on the ballot this November. First Sundays, 2-4pm Online. www.fb.com/blueactionswatx.

Monday 7

AISD MEAL SITES CLOSED FOR LABOR DAY All Austin ISD meal sites will be closed in observance of Labor Day on Mon., Sept. 7. To provide food for the three-day weekend, children and their caregivers will receive two meal packs on Thu., Sept. 3, and three meal packs on Fri., Sept. 4. Citywide. www.austinisd.org/openforlearning/meals.

Tuesday 8

AISD: OPEN FOR LEARNING Austin ISD is open for learning on Sept. 8. Visit the website for the most up-to-date information regarding academics, athletics/UIL, technology, health and safety, news, FAQs, and more. Citywide. www.austinisd.org/openforlearning.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT Check here for updates on the agenda posting. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

HOUSING AND PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING The committee will discuss emergency housing resources and policies for residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING Committee members continue their discussion regarding the selection of members to the Sobering Center's board of directors. 2pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

FIX-IT AT HOME! Learn how to make emergency repairs to clothing while on-the-go and what to keep in your emergency clothing repair kit. 6-8pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 9

AURA CANDIDATE FORUMS Nonprofit urbanist group AURA will host virtual candidate forums with City Council candidates for districts 4 and 10 in the coming week. Stay tuned on FB for details. Wed., Sept. 2 & 9 Online. www.fb.com/auraatx.

POLITICIANS & MUSICIANS: GET OUT THE VOTE LETTER WRITING PARTIES Join Swing Left ATX and Vote Forward for an entertaining night of music, community action, and getting out the vote! Volunteers will send heartfelt handwritten letters to unregistered and low-propensity voters, which has been shown to significantly boost voter turnout. Each Wednesday features a Texas House candidate and Texas musicians to entertain during the letter-writing. Wednesdays, 6:30pm Virtual. Free. www.swingleftatx.org.

IMAGINE A WORLD WITHOUT POLICE Austin Justice Coalition's weekly community conversation invites participants to challenge their assumptions about public safety and the public good. Wednesdays, 6pm Facebook Live. www.austinjustice.org.

Thursday 10

PPE DISTRIBUTION EVENT: THE PFIELD Austin Public Health, CommUnityCare, and Central Health will be distributing hand sanitizer, masks, and educational materials. 1-3pm. The Pfield, 1440 W. Pecan St, Pflugerville. Free. www.austintexas.gov/ppe.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT SPECIAL VOTING SESSION Commissioners will hear public input on the proposed 2021 tax rate ahead of the final hearing on the proposed budget on Sept. 29. 1:30pm. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

BARTON CREEK TIMESTREAM EXHIBIT VIRTUAL TOUR AND Q&A HAPPY HOUR Hear the history behind the creation and preservation of the Barton Creek Greenbelt, which is the subject of the new "Barton Creek Time Stream Collage,"a 12-foot timeline recreating the last 50-plus years of Barton Creek stewardship efforts. 6:30-8:30pm. Online. www.savebartoncreek.org.