Civics 101

Thursday 27

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19TH AMENDMENT CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION Contemporary Texas women photographers share photos commenting on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Online. www.elisabetneymuseum.org.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

TRASH MAKEOVER CHALLENGE Join Texas Campaign for the Environment for this 10th annual event, a contest for fashion designers, stylists, and models to create original high-fashion looks out of recycled and recovered materials. Enjoy a unique fashion show, participate in the People’s Choice awards, and learn more about TCE's work to fight pollution in Texas. There's also an online auction with unique items from some of Austin's favorite vendors, restaurants, and performers, going all week leading up to the event. Show: Sat., Aug. 29, 7pm; auction begins Aug. 21 Online. www.trashmakeover.com.

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

ARTSRESPONDERS: APPLICATIONS OPEN The Austin Parks and Recreation Department’s Museums and Cultural Programs Division welcomes local artists' proposals for an upcoming outdoor "art action." exhibit. More details here. Deadline: Sun., Sept 13, 11:59pm Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/museums-and-cultural-programs.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

CLOTHING & HOUSEWARES CURBSIDE COLLECTION PROGRAM Austin Resource Recovery customers are able to schedule a free at-home pickup of unwanted clothing, shoes, accessories, toys, linens, and housewares Ongoing 512/637-7196. www.austintexas.gov/clothing.

HEALTHY STREETS FEEDBACK New streets are being proposed for the Healthy Streets Initiative's second phase. Feedback is encouraged via an interactive MAP and initial selection of streets will be made in early July. Online. www.austintexas.gov/healthystreets.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Application period open Aug. 19-Jan. 2021 or until funds expended Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT WORK SESSION Commissioners will be briefed regarding opportunities for local wetland mitigation, among other agenda items. 1:30pm. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

FIX-IT AT HOME! Austin Resource Recovery's workshop focuses on no-sew and hand-Sewn repairs for holes and tears. 4-5pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

SENATOR ECKHARDT FUNDRAISER Two weeks after Sarah Eckhardt was ceremonially sworn in to the Texas Senate, the state senator hosts her first virtual fundraiser. 6-7pm. Online. $35. www.saraheckhardt.com.

CASA VOLUNTEER INFO SESSION CASA of Travis County speaks up for children who’ve been abused or neglected by empowering the community to volunteer as advocates for them in the court system. When the state steps in to protect a child’s safety, a judge appoints a trained volunteer advocate to make independent and informed recommendations in the child’s best interest. Join the info session to learn more about becoming a volunteer advocate and how you can train online right now. There will be time for questions with staff and current volunteer advocates during the presentation. Thu., Aug. 27 & Sept. 3, 6:30-8pm Online via Zoom. volunteer@casatravis.org, https://www.casatravis.org/infosession.

Friday 28

URBAN RENEWAL BOARD SPECIAL CALLED MEETING The board takes up discussion and possible action on recommended modifications to the East 11th and 12th Street Urban Renewal Plan. 1-2:30pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

AIRPORT ADVISORY COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING The AAC will discuss the commission's goals and objectives. 3pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 29

Sunday 30

Monday 31

HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING The committee will discuss the selection of members to the Sobering Center Local Government Corporation Board of Directors – which if you're interested in applying to, you have until Fri., Aug. 28, 5pm. Apply here. 2pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES SPECIAL MEETING Agenda will be posted at least 72 hours before the meeting. 5:30pm. AISD.TV; AISD FB page. www.austinisd.org/board.

Tuesday 1

TEXAS TRIBUNE FESTIVAL For 10 years The Texas Tribune Festival has invited people from all over the state and country to talk about all things policy, politics, and current events. This year, the entirely virtual conference will feature a month of programming with more than 250 speakers and 100 engaging conversations. With speakers such as Hillary Clinton, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Ted Cruz, and Willie Nelson, you won’t want to miss it! Online. $49-199. festival.texastribune.org.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT Check website for agenda posting. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

FIX-IT AT HOME! Austin Resource Recovery's workshop focuses on bike repair basics while on the move. 4:30-5:30pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

LEGALLINE Call in for free legal advice the first Tuesday of every month. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

Wednesday 2

POLITICIANS & MUSICIANS: GET OUT THE VOTE LETTER WRITING PARTIES Join Swing Left ATX and Vote Forward for an entertaining night of music, community action, and getting out the vote! Volunteers will send heartfelt handwritten letters to unregistered and low-propensity voters, which has been shown to significantly boost voter turnout. Each Wednesday features a Texas House candidate and Texas musicians to entertain during the letter-writing. Wednesdays, 6:30pm Virtual. Free. www.swingleftatx.org.

TEXAS TRIBUNE FESTIVAL For 10 years The Texas Tribune Festival has invited people from all over the state and country to talk about all things policy, politics, and current events. This year, the entirely virtual conference will feature a month of programming with more than 250 speakers and 100 engaging conversations. With speakers such as Hillary Clinton, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Ted Cruz, and Willie Nelson, you won’t want to miss it! Online. $49-199. festival.texastribune.org.

IMAGINE A WORLD WITHOUT POLICE Austin Justice Coalition's weekly community conversation invites participants to challenge their assumptions about public safety and the public good. Wednesdays, 6pm Facebook Live. www.austinjustice.org.

AURA CANDIDATE FORUMS Nonprofit urbanist group AURA will host virtual candidate forums with City Council candidates for districts 4 and 10 in the coming week. Stay tuned on FB for details. Wed., Sept. 2 & 9 Online. www.fb.com/auraatx.

Thursday 3

TEXAS TRIBUNE FESTIVAL For 10 years The Texas Tribune Festival has invited people from all over the state and country to talk about all things policy, politics, and current events. This year, the entirely virtual conference will feature a month of programming with more than 250 speakers and 100 engaging conversations. With speakers such as Hillary Clinton, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Ted Cruz, and Willie Nelson, you won’t want to miss it! Online. $49-199. festival.texastribune.org.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING Council's agenda encompasses a little bit of everything: the Colony Park District Park development; behavioral health services for individuals at city isolation facilities; and the 2016 mobility bond, among others. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

CASA VOLUNTEER INFO SESSION CASA of Travis County speaks up for children who’ve been abused or neglected by empowering the community to volunteer as advocates for them in the court system. When the state steps in to protect a child’s safety, a judge appoints a trained volunteer advocate to make independent and informed recommendations in the child’s best interest. Join the info session to learn more about becoming a volunteer advocate and how you can train online right now. There will be time for questions with staff and current volunteer advocates during the presentation. Thu., Aug. 27 & Sept. 3, 6:30-8pm Online via Zoom. volunteer@casatravis.org, https://www.casatravis.org/infosession.