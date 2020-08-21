Civics 101

Thursday 20

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CLOTHING & HOUSEWARES CURBSIDE COLLECTION PROGRAM Austin Resource Recovery customers are able to schedule a free at-home pickup of unwanted clothing, shoes, accessories, toys, linens, and housewares Ongoing 512/637-7196. www.austintexas.gov/clothing.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19TH AMENDMENT CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION Contemporary Texas women photographers share photos commenting on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Online. www.elisabetneymuseum.org.

STRIKING A BALANCE CAREGIVER CONFERENCE AGE of Central Texas and the Area Agency on Aging of the Capital Area co-host the largest, longest-run free caregiver conference in Central Texas. Family caregivers discover local resources, learn new skills to meet the needs of their caregiving situation, and connect with other caregivers and local experts on aging. Mon.-Thu., Aug. 17-20 Online. Free. www.ageofcentraltx.org.

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

HEALTHY STREETS FEEDBACK New streets are being proposed for the Healthy Streets Initiative's second phase. Feedback is encouraged via an interactive MAP and initial selection of streets will be made in early July. Online. www.austintexas.gov/healthystreets.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Application period open Aug. 19-Jan. 2021 or until funds expended Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

AUSTIN WATER OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE REGULAR MEETING The committee will discuss potential on-site water treatment methods for the Tesla site, among other briefings. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

LET’S HEAR FROM YOU, TEXAS! A Q&A session with Texas Civil Rights Project's Stephanie Gomez about what more we can do to ensure that young Texans can easily become engaged and active members of our democracy. 11-11:30am. Online. www.texascivilrightsproject.org.

WATERLOO PARK VIRTUAL TOUR Tune in to see the latest construction progress of Austin's newest Downtown park, which is set to include the 5,000-person-capacity Moody Amphitheater, along with 1.5 miles of trails and other features, once complete. 12:30-1:30pm. Online. www.waterloogreenway.org.

MOBILITY COMMITTEE MEETING The committee will discuss and take possible action on the proposed street impact fee ordinance and program. 1pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN CREATIVE WORKER RELIEF GRANT INFORMATIONAL WEBINAR Creatives and industry support staff may apply for a $2,000 grant toward rent, bills, groceries, and other eligible COVID-19 related expenses. 6-7pm. Online. Free. www.atxrecovers.org.

Friday 21

TRASH MAKEOVER CHALLENGE Join Texas Campaign for the Environment for this 10th annual event, a contest for fashion designers, stylists, and models to create original high-fashion looks out of recycled and recovered materials. Enjoy a unique fashion show, participate in the People’s Choice awards, and learn more about TCE's work to fight pollution in Texas. There's also an online auction with unique items from some of Austin's favorite vendors, restaurants, and performers, going all week leading up to the event. Show: Sat., Aug. 29, 7pm; auction begins Aug. 21 Online. www.trashmakeover.com.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Application period open Aug. 19-Jan. 2021 or until funds expended Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

CAN BOARD OF DIRECTORS EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 9-10:30am. Online (see agenda to register). www.austintexas.gov.

CITY OF AUSTIN EMPLOYEES' RETIREMENT SYSTEM INVESTMENT COMMITTEE See agenda for details. 9am. Online (see agenda to register). www.austintexas.gov.

CODES AND ORDINANCES JOINT COMMITTEE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING The committee will discuss and take possible action on an amendment concerning platting exceptions. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

WATER AND WASTEWATER COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

COFFEE TALK: HONORING OUR ANCESTORS Historians will discuss the burial grounds and cemeteries of Texas’ historic African American settlements. 10am-Noon. Facebook Live. www.fb.com/thetexasfreedomcoloniesproject.

PARKS AND RECREATION BOARD CONCESSIONS AND CONTRACTS COMMITTEE See agenda for details. 1pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING The CDC advises Council in the development and implementation of programs serving low-income community members. 3pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

AIRPORT ADVISORY COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING Members will take action on approving the commission's annual internal review report. 3pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 22

TRASH MAKEOVER CHALLENGE Join Texas Campaign for the Environment for this 10th annual event, a contest for fashion designers, stylists, and models to create original high-fashion looks out of recycled and recovered materials. Enjoy a unique fashion show, participate in the People's Choice awards, and learn more about TCE's work to fight pollution in Texas. There's also an online auction with unique items from some of Austin's favorite vendors, restaurants, and performers, going all week leading up to the event. Show: Sat., Aug. 29, 7pm; auction begins Aug. 21 Online. www.trashmakeover.com.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Application period open Aug. 19-Jan. 2021 or until funds expended Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

AUSTIN CREATIVE WORKER RELIEF GRANT INFORMATIONAL WEBINAR Creatives and industry support staff may apply for a $2,000 grant toward rent, bills, groceries, and other eligible COVID-19 related expenses. 11am. Online. Free. www.atxrecovers.org.

Sunday 23

TRASH MAKEOVER CHALLENGE Join Texas Campaign for the Environment for this 10th annual event, a contest for fashion designers, stylists, and models to create original high-fashion looks out of recycled and recovered materials. Enjoy a unique fashion show, participate in the People's Choice awards, and learn more about TCE's work to fight pollution in Texas. There's also an online auction with unique items from some of Austin's favorite vendors, restaurants, and performers, going all week leading up to the event. Show: Sat., Aug. 29, 7pm; auction begins Aug. 21 Online. www.trashmakeover.com.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Application period open Aug. 19-Jan. 2021 or until funds expended Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

Monday 24

TRASH MAKEOVER CHALLENGE Join Texas Campaign for the Environment for this 10th annual event, a contest for fashion designers, stylists, and models to create original high-fashion looks out of recycled and recovered materials. Enjoy a unique fashion show, participate in the People's Choice awards, and learn more about TCE's work to fight pollution in Texas. There's also an online auction with unique items from some of Austin's favorite vendors, restaurants, and performers, going all week leading up to the event. Show: Sat., Aug. 29, 7pm; auction begins Aug. 21 Online. www.trashmakeover.com.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Application period open Aug. 19-Jan. 2021 or until funds expended Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES REGULAR VOTING MEETING Agenda will be posted at least 72 hours before the meeting. 5:30pm. Online. www.austinisd.org/board.

Tuesday 25

TRASH MAKEOVER CHALLENGE Join Texas Campaign for the Environment for this 10th annual event, a contest for fashion designers, stylists, and models to create original high-fashion looks out of recycled and recovered materials. Enjoy a unique fashion show, participate in the People's Choice awards, and learn more about TCE's work to fight pollution in Texas. There's also an online auction with unique items from some of Austin's favorite vendors, restaurants, and performers, going all week leading up to the event. Show: Sat., Aug. 29, 7pm; auction begins Aug. 21 Online. www.trashmakeover.com.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Application period open Aug. 19-Jan. 2021 or until funds expended Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION Check online for updates to the agenda. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

FIX-IT AT HOME! Join Austin Resource Recovery for a workshop on mountain bike repairs. 5-6pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/fix-it-austin.

Wednesday 26

POLITICIANS & MUSICIANS: GET OUT THE VOTE LETTER WRITING PARTIES Join Swing Left ATX and Vote Forward for an entertaining night of music, community action, and getting out the vote! Volunteers will send heartfelt handwritten letters to unregistered and low-propensity voters, which has been shown to significantly boost voter turnout. Each Wednesday features a Texas House candidate and Texas musicians to entertain during the letter-writing. Wednesdays, 6:30pm Virtual. Free. www.swingleftatx.org.

TRASH MAKEOVER CHALLENGE Join Texas Campaign for the Environment for this 10th annual event, a contest for fashion designers, stylists, and models to create original high-fashion looks out of recycled and recovered materials. Enjoy a unique fashion show, participate in the People's Choice awards, and learn more about TCE's work to fight pollution in Texas. There's also an online auction with unique items from some of Austin's favorite vendors, restaurants, and performers, going all week leading up to the event. Show: Sat., Aug. 29, 7pm; auction begins Aug. 21 Online. www.trashmakeover.com.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Application period open Aug. 19-Jan. 2021 or until funds expended Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

Thursday 27

TRASH MAKEOVER CHALLENGE Join Texas Campaign for the Environment for this 10th annual event, a contest for fashion designers, stylists, and models to create original high-fashion looks out of recycled and recovered materials. Enjoy a unique fashion show, participate in the People's Choice awards, and learn more about TCE's work to fight pollution in Texas. There's also an online auction with unique items from some of Austin's favorite vendors, restaurants, and performers, going all week leading up to the event. Show: Sat., Aug. 29, 7pm; auction begins Aug. 21 Online. www.trashmakeover.com.

RENT: RELIEF OF EMERGENCY NEEDS FOR TENANTS This program through the city of Austin provides full rent payment for income-eligible renters financially impacted by COVID-19. Get all the details on their FAQ and apply online. Application period open Aug. 19-Jan. 2021 or until funds expended Online. www.austintexas.gov/rent.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.