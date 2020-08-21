News

City, County Extend COVID-19 Orders for the Long Haul

Mask mandate, ban on gatherings through December 15

By Beth Sullivan, Fri., Aug. 21, 2020


Photo by Jana Birchum

As expected, Austin and Travis County extended their COVID-19 orders last Friday, on the eve of their August 15 expiration. The new orders run through December 15.

Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe extended the county's order requiring face masks and banning gatherings of more than 10 people. There are some exceptions to the latter, such as church services and recreational sports programs, that are allowed under Gov. Greg Abbott's statewide COVID-19 orders. Face coverings are required while inside public buildings, as well as outside when social distancing is not possible.

Biscoe's order also extends a local disaster declaration and public health emergency for Travis County; as the order notes, Austin Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott expects the number of infections to rise if health and safety protocols are lifted. Friday's order includes the same penalties authorized by Biscoe in July: fines of up to $1,000 for gatherings and up to $250 for not wearing masks.

A few hours after Travis County's announcement, the city extended its similar order, called "Stay Home, Mask, and Otherwise Be Safe." The new order continues to require Austinites wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and limit gatherings with people living outside their household, while modifying nursing home standards in compliance with new state guidance that permits some visitation.

With Austin ISD set to begin classes on Sept. 8, the city directive also stipulates that pre-K and K-12 schools must phase in on-campus learning based on community risk – unless such actions will result in loss of Texas Education Agency funding. The risk tiers range from stage 1 (little or no COVID-19 community spread, 100% on-campus instruction) to stage 5 (100% virtual learning amid "widespread uncontrolled transmission threatening our healthcare infrastructure").

These guidelines are among many released by Austin Public Health last Friday in its new emergency rules and guidance on school reopenings. The 50-page document also includes a call to screen bus operators and students before boarding, but Escott emphasized the phased reopening in his COVID-19 update to Travis County commissioners earlier this week: "Regardless of where we are in staging on September 8, we are recommending that schools only open at 25% for the first two weeks," he said, "so that the schools, the teachers, the students can get used to a new system; they can work out any kinks in the processes and can make changes and adaptations before introducing dditional students."

Local health authorities have stressed that taking action before school starts will minimize the risk of community spread. As Escott explained Tuesday, this means more extensive testing – including for those without symptoms – for the next three weeks. "We are trying to increase our testing so that we can capture more of those positive cases, even the asymptomatic ones, and push that positivity rate lower and lower before September 8." Austin-Travis County's most recent positivity rate was 8.8%; Escott said the goal is to get it below 5%.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More COVID-19
Faster Than Sound: City Funding for Music Venues Still MIA
Faster Than Sound: City Funding for Music Venues Still MIA
Live Music Capital flagships await aid as costs pile up.

Rachel Rascoe, Aug. 7, 2020

Faster Than Sound – Summer in the City: Concerts, Protests, Relief Controversy, Potentially Less HAAM
Faster Than Sound – Summer in the City: Concerts, Protests, Relief Controversy, Potentially Less HAAM
Clubs navigate show safety, local musicians soundtrack protests, and HAAM asks for city aid.

Rachel Rascoe, June 12, 2020

More by Beth Sullivan
Waterloo Counseling Center Will Become a Program of Texas Health Action Alongside Kind Clinic
Waterloo Counseling Center Will Become a Program of Texas Health Action Alongside Kind Clinic
THA announces vision to combine sexual and behavioral health services

Aug. 24, 2020

Forty Acres of Anxiety: UT Students Return to Campus
Forty Acres of Anxiety: UT Students Return to Campus

Aug. 21, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

COVID-19, Sam Biscoe, Mark Escott, Austin Public Health, "Stay Home, Mask, and Otherwise Be Safe", back to school 2020, Austin Independent School District

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
PHOTO GALLERIES
"Silent No More – We Back Our Protectors" Demonstration
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  