Civics 101

Thursday 13

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

BERGSTROM SPUR PLATINUM PLANNING STUDY VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE Share input on potential urban trail and transit concepts for the Bergstrom Spur corridor, a former rail line located in South Austin. Online. www.campotexas.org.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19TH AMENDMENT CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION Contemporary Texas women photographers share photos commenting on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Online. www.elisabetneymuseum.org.

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

AUSTIN MUSIC DISASTER RELIEF FUND The city's Economic Development Department reopened the fund on Aug. 10 to reach additional local musicians facing hardships due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Apply for one of the $1,000 grants online if you're eligible. Applications open until funding expended Online. www.austintexas.gov/department/austin-music-disaster-relief-fund.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

FREE DAYS AT ZILKER BOTANICAL GARDEN Starting this year, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department will begin offering eight days of free entry each year at Zilker Botanical Garden. Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-8672. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

CLOTHING & HOUSEWARES CURBSIDE COLLECTION PROGRAM Austin Resource Recovery customers are able to schedule a free at-home pickup of unwanted clothing, shoes, accessories, toys, linens, and housewares Ongoing 512/637-7196. www.austintexas.gov/clothing.

AUSTIN'S BIRTHDAY BASH Downtown Austin Alliance's third annual event is going virtual. Celebrate Austin quarantine-style with an at-home party including a concert with a lineup curated by Jonathan “Chaka” Mahone of Riders Against the Storm. Bring a piece of Republic Square to your backyard with a preordered picnic basket from Salt & Time Cafe and/or a Toy Joy birthday party kit with an Orangetheory Fitness class pass, available to pick up at the Square. You can even play a part by submitting recorded birthday wishes for the city. Get all the deets online. Event is Sat., Aug. 15, 6-8pm; preordered kit pickup Aug. 13-15 Online. www.republicsquare.org/events.

HEALTHY STREETS FEEDBACK New streets are being proposed for the Healthy Streets Initiative's second phase. Feedback is encouraged via an interactive MAP and initial selection of streets will be made in early July. Online. www.austintexas.gov/healthystreets.

Friday 14

AUSTIN'S BIRTHDAY BASH Downtown Austin Alliance's third annual event is going virtual. Celebrate Austin quarantine-style with an at-home party including a concert with a lineup curated by Jonathan “Chaka” Mahone of Riders Against the Storm. Bring a piece of Republic Square to your backyard with a preordered picnic basket from Salt & Time Cafe and/or a Toy Joy birthday party kit with an Orangetheory Fitness class pass, available to pick up at the Square. You can even play a part by submitting recorded birthday wishes for the city. Get all the deets online. Event is Sat., Aug. 15, 6-8pm; preordered kit pickup Aug. 13-15 Online. www.republicsquare.org/events.

AUSTIN CONVENTION ENTERPRISES, INC. MEETING See agenda for details. 9am. Online. www.austinconventionenterprises.com.

CITY OF AUSTIN EMPLOYEES' RETIREMENT SYSTEM: NOMINATING AND ELECTION COMMITTEE See agenda for details. 9am. Online (see agenda for Zoom details). www.austintexas.gov.

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET HEARING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

ROBERT MUELLER MUNICIPAL AIRPORT PLAN IMPLEMENTATION ADVISORY COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING New business includes an update on the East 51st Street Mobility Project. 10-11:30am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

MAYOR'S COMMITTEE FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

CAN BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING The board will hear CAN partner updates on the impact of COVID-19 in the health, basic needs, and education & economic development arenas. 1-3pm. Online (see agenda for Zoom details). www.austintexas.gov.

CONSTRUCTION ADVISORY COMMITTEE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING There will be an update on public works projects and the ongoing response to COVID-19. 3-4:30pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 15

AUSTIN'S BIRTHDAY BASH Downtown Austin Alliance's third annual event is going virtual. Celebrate Austin quarantine-style with an at-home party including a concert with a lineup curated by Jonathan “Chaka” Mahone of Riders Against the Storm. Bring a piece of Republic Square to your backyard with a preordered picnic basket from Salt & Time Cafe and/or a Toy Joy birthday party kit with an Orangetheory Fitness class pass, available to pick up at the Square. You can even play a part by submitting recorded birthday wishes for the city. Get all the deets online. Event is Sat., Aug. 15, 6-8pm; preordered kit pickup Aug. 13-15 Online. www.republicsquare.org/events.

FLANNIGAN FIELD ORGANIZING LAUNCH Jimmy Flannigan's field organizing team leads an afternoon of training and direct voter outreach for Austinites looking to get involved in the D6 council member's reelection campaign. Noon-2pm. Online. Free. www.jimmyflannigan.com.

Sunday 16

Monday 17

STRIKING A BALANCE CAREGIVER CONFERENCE AGE of Central Texas and the Area Agency on Aging of the Capital Area co-host the largest, longest-run free caregiver conference in Central Texas. Family caregivers discover local resources, learn new skills to meet the needs of their caregiving situation, and connect with other caregivers and local experts on aging. Mon.-Thu., Aug. 17-20 Online. Free. www.ageofcentraltx.org.

PARKS AND RECREATION BOARD: CONCESSIONS AND CONTRACTS COMMITTEE See agenda for details. 10-11:30am. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE MEETING Discussion Items include mental health first response and health systems in public safety. 2pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

SAVE HISTORIC MUNY DISTRICT MEETING See agenda for details. 2-4pm. Online (see agenda to register). www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 18

STRIKING A BALANCE CAREGIVER CONFERENCE AGE of Central Texas and the Area Agency on Aging of the Capital Area co-host the largest, longest-run free caregiver conference in Central Texas. Family caregivers discover local resources, learn new skills to meet the needs of their caregiving situation, and connect with other caregivers and local experts on aging. Mon.-Thu., Aug. 17-20 Online. Free. www.ageofcentraltx.org.

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION See website for latest updates to the agenda. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

Wednesday 19

STRIKING A BALANCE CAREGIVER CONFERENCE AGE of Central Texas and the Area Agency on Aging of the Capital Area co-host the largest, longest-run free caregiver conference in Central Texas. Family caregivers discover local resources, learn new skills to meet the needs of their caregiving situation, and connect with other caregivers and local experts on aging. Mon.-Thu., Aug. 17-20 Online. Free. www.ageofcentraltx.org.

AUDIT AND FINANCE COMMITTEE REGULAR MEETING See agenda for details. 9:30am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN ENERGY UTILITY OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE REGULAR MEETING See agenda for details. 1:30pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 20

STRIKING A BALANCE CAREGIVER CONFERENCE AGE of Central Texas and the Area Agency on Aging of the Capital Area co-host the largest, longest-run free caregiver conference in Central Texas. Family caregivers discover local resources, learn new skills to meet the needs of their caregiving situation, and connect with other caregivers and local experts on aging. Mon.-Thu., Aug. 17-20 Online. Free. www.ageofcentraltx.org.

AUSTIN WATER OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE REGULAR MEETING The committee will discuss potential on-site water treatment methods for the Tesla site, among other briefings. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

WATERLOO PARK VIRTUAL TOUR Tune in to see the latest construction progress of Austin's newest Downtown park, which is set to include the 5,000-person-capacity Moody Amphitheater, along with 1.5 miles of trails and other features, once complete. 12:30-1:30pm. Online. www.waterloogreenway.org.

MOBILITY COMMITTEE MEETING The committee will discuss and take possible action on the proposed street impact fee ordinance and program. 1pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.