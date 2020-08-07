Civics 101

Thursday 6

BERGSTROM SPUR PLATINUM PLANNING STUDY VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE Share input on potential urban trail and transit concepts for the Bergstrom Spur corridor, a former rail line located in South Austin. Online. www.campotexas.org.

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

HEALTHY STREETS FEEDBACK New streets are being proposed for the Healthy Streets Initiative's second phase. Feedback is encouraged via an interactive MAP and initial selection of streets will be made in early July. Online. www.austintexas.gov/healthystreets.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19TH AMENDMENT CENTENNIAL EXHIBITION Contemporary Texas women photographers share photos commenting on the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Online. www.elisabetneymuseum.org.

CLOTHING & HOUSEWARES CURBSIDE COLLECTION PROGRAM Austin Resource Recovery customers are able to schedule a free at-home pickup of unwanted clothing, shoes, accessories, toys, linens, and housewares Ongoing 512/637-7196. www.austintexas.gov/clothing.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

CARVERMUSEUMATX SURVEY The Parks and Recreation Department is seeking community input on the George Washington Carver Museum, Cultural and Genealogy Center master planning process ahead of the project's first virtual meeting on August 8. Ongoing Online. www.austintexas.gov/carveratxplanning.

PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

SAVE HISTORIC MUNY DISTRICT MEETING See agenda for details. 2-4pm. Online (see agenda to register). www.austintexas.gov.

FIX-IT AT HOME! TOUR DE BIKE Learn the basics of bike repair. 5-6pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: MENTAL HEALTH IN AUSTIN City Council candidate Pooja Sethi and local health professionals discuss accessing mental health services in Austin. 8-9pm. Facebook Live. www.fb.com/poojaforaustin.

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES SPECIAL MEETING Trustees will vote to possibly delay the first day of school from August 18 until September 8. 9pm. Online. www.austinisd.org/board.

Friday 7

ECONOMIC PROSPERITY COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING Discussion and action on 2020 budget recommendations and economic recovery process working groups, among other business. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

WALLER CREEK LOCAL GOVERNMENT CORPORATION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

ANIMAL ADVISORY COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 3pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 8

FREE DAYS AT ZILKER BOTANICAL GARDEN Starting this year, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department will begin offering eight days of free entry each year at Zilker Botanical Garden. Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-8672. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

LET HER SPEAK: PROTEST CONVOY FOR JO JORGENSEN The Commission of Presidential Debates is refusing to allow any third party to debate without polling at 15%. The catch? Those polls typically exclude third party candidates. Join this first nationwide peaceful protest, safely from the comfort of your vehicle, to speak out against disenfranchisement of third party candidates such as Jo Jorgensen. Locally, the protest will travel convoy-style in a loop around Downtown. Decorate your car with flags, slogans in shoe polish, gold glitter, etc., and join the parade! 11:30am-1pm. LBJ Library Parking Lot 37 to Downtown. Free. www.fb.com/letherspeakatx.

TO WRITE: WOMEN IN TEXAS HISTORY BY ANGELA BOSWELL As part of Oakwood Chapel's summer digital exhibition "To Vote" on Austin suffragists, author Angela Boswell will give a talk on her foundational book Women in Texas History. 2-3:30pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Sunday 9

Monday 10

AUSTIN MUSIC DISASTER RELIEF FUND The city's Economic Development Department reopened the fund on Aug. 10 to reach additional local musicians facing hardships due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Apply for one of the $1,000 grants online if you're eligible. Applications open until funding expended Online. www.austintexas.gov/department/austin-music-disaster-relief-fund.

CAMPO TRANSPORTATION POLICY BOARD MEETING Action Items include amendments to the 2019-2022 Transportation Improvement Program and 2045 Regional Transportation Plan, among others. 2pm. Online. www.campotexas.org.

FIX-IT AT HOME! SEWING Learn the basics of sewing by hand. 4-5pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN ISD BOARD INFORMATION SESSION Agenda will be posted at least 72 hours before the meeting. 5:30pm. Online. www.austinisd.org/board.

AUSTIN ORGANIC GARDENERS CLUB MEETING John Dromgoole, founder of the Natural Gardener, will discuss why it's important now more than ever to grow our own food. He’ll explain the differences between a kitchen garden and a food garden, how to start a food garden, and ways to encourage others to do the same. Second Mondays, 7pm Online via Zoom. www.fb.com/austinorganicgardeners.

FAR NORTHWEST PROGRESSIVES MEETING Hear from the candidates for the next Travis County judge Andy Brown, Dyana Limon-Mercado, and Jeff Travillion. 6:30-8pm. Online. www.farnorthwestprogressives.club.

Tuesday 11

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION Check online for updates on the agenda. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

COMMUNITY BOND OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE MEETING AISD Board of Trustees appoints individuals to the CBOC to oversee all bond projects. 6-8pm. Online. www.austinisd.org.

BLACK LIVES MATTER AUSTIN GENERAL BODY MEETING A meeting about dispelling assumptions and thinking critically on criminal justice reform. This month's focus is on radicalism. Tue., Aug. 11, 7-8pm 1709 E. 12th. Free. www.fb.com/blacklivesmatteraustin.

Wednesday 12

POLITICIANS & MUSICIANS: GET OUT THE VOTE LETTER WRITING PARTIES Join Swing Left ATX and Vote Forward for an entertaining night of music, community action, and getting out the vote! Volunteers will send heartfelt handwritten letters to unregistered and low-propensity voters, which has been shown to significantly boost voter turnout. Each Wednesday features a Texas House candidate and Texas musicians to entertain during the letter-writing. Virtual. Free. www.swingleftatx.org.

COMPLIANCE 101: ASSISTING PRIMES WITH MBE/WBE COMPLIANCE Prime contractors will learn how to complete Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Compliance forms. Noon-1pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

Thursday 13

FREE DAYS AT ZILKER BOTANICAL GARDEN Starting this year, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department will begin offering eight days of free entry each year at Zilker Botanical Garden. Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-8672. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

