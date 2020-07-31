Headlines / Quote of the Week

Money Talks Pt. II: In a marathon hearing on the city's proposed 2021 budget, hundreds of Austinites called for city officials to reduce funding for the Austin Police Department at last Thursday's City Council meeting. The next public hearing is today (July 30). See "Council Mulls Radical Changes to Police Structure."

Light Rails Ahead: City Council and the Capital Metro board of directors voted to adopt a $7 billion "initial investment scenario" for funding Project Connect, which puts the transit system plan one step closer to the November ballot. See "Council and Cap Metro Prepare to Hand Transit Plan to Voters."

Back to School: Local health authorities can't issue orders closing schools as a preventive measure against COVID-19, according to an opinion released by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Tuesday afternoon. Hours later the Texas Education Agency announced school districts that close classrooms solely because of local health orders will not receive funding – a reversal of TEA's earlier guidance – citing Paxton's letter.

Hut Hut Huh? In a Travis County Commissioners Court session on Tuesday, Austin Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said Austin Public Health was "caught a little off guard" by UT-Austin's plan to open the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium this fall with 50% capacity, which translates into 50,000 fans. Escott told commissioners, "I think it's not really living in the realm of reality for what we're likely to experience this fall."**

Eviction Moratoriums Extended: Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe issued new orders last week extending bans on residential evictions in Austin-Travis County until September 30.

Ch-Ch-Changes at TCDP: County Democratic precinct chairs will select Travis County Democratic Party Chair Dyana Limon-Mercado's successor on Mon., Aug. 3, as Limon-Mercado resigns to run for county judge. TCDP chair candidates are Progress Texas Executive Director Ed Espinoza and Katie Naranjo, a founding partner of political consulting firm GNI Strategies.

Pandemic and Polls: Governor Greg Abbott extended the early voting period for the November election to Tue., Oct. 13, six days earlier than its originally scheduled start on Oct. 19. Abbott's July 27 proclamation also allows more time for eligible mail-in voters to hand-deliver ballots prior to Election Day.

The City Auditor continues to seek applicants for the City Council redistricting process with a special call to women and minority groups. Austinites can apply to serve on the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission by Sept. 1 and Sept. 30, respectively. Eligibility criteria and details at www.redistrictatx.org.

Quote of the Week

“It’s like the officers are in a different reality than the one I live in.”

– Attorney Rebecca Webber, who’s representing Mike Ramos’ mother, on watching APD’s “critical incident” video of Ramos’ fatal shooting, released earlier this week. See "APD Releases Long-Delayed Video of Ramos Shooting."

**Editor's note: In a July 29 message to the campus community, Interim President Jay Hartzell said UT is looking into filling Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at 25% capacity, per the request of Kevin Eltife, chairman of the UT System Board of Regents.