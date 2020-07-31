Civics 101

Thursday 30

PROJECT CONNECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE The virtual open house is designed to welcome a new round of feedback on Austin's high-capacity transit plan. Online. Free. www.capmetro.org/projectconnect.

CARVERMUSEUMATX SURVEY The Parks and Recreation Department is seeking community input on the George Washington Carver Museum, Cultural and Genealogy Center master planning process ahead of the project's first virtual meeting on August 8. Ongoing Online. www.austintexas.gov/carveratxplanning.

SHAPE AUSTIN'S FUTURE: REDISTRICT ATX City Council district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, and now is your opportunity to get involved by applying for the Applicant Review Panel or the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Get all the details at RedistrictATX.org. Online. www.redistrictatx.org.

BERGSTROM SPUR PLATINUM PLANNING STUDY VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE Share input on potential urban trail and transit concepts for the Bergstrom Spur corridor, a former rail line located in South Austin. Online. www.campotexas.org.

DIVEST FROM WHITE SUPREMACY, DEFUND THE APD Undoing White Supremacy Austin is calling on white Austinites to support defunding the Austin Police Department. The campaign is demanding Mayor Steve Adler, City Council members, and City Manager Spencer Cronk: fire Police Chief Brian Manley; adopt a zero-tolerance for police shootings; and to divest and defund APD. See website for list of demands and specific action steps. Ongoing www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

CITY OF AUSTIN "HOW TO HELP" PORTAL Looking for the right way to help your community during the pandemic? Or do you have a volunteer opportunity that you want to list? Visit the city's "How to Help" portal to make a match. The portal includes ways to help from home, donation drives, and active community engagement opportunities. Online. howtohelpaustin.givepulse.com.

CLOTHING & HOUSEWARES CURBSIDE COLLECTION PROGRAM Austin Resource Recovery customers are able to schedule a free at-home pickup of unwanted clothing, shoes, accessories, toys, linens, and housewares Ongoing 512/637-7196. www.austintexas.gov/clothing.

HEALTHY STREETS FEEDBACK New streets are being proposed for the Healthy Streets Initiative's second phase. Feedback is encouraged via an interactive MAP and initial selection of streets will be made in early July. Online. www.austintexas.gov/healthystreets.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Online. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

AUSTIN LGBT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ADVOCACY COMMITTEE MEETING Austin's queer biz chamber discusses community efforts to help during the pandemic. 1:30-2:30pm. Online. www.austinlgbtchamber.com.

Friday 31

COFFEE CONNECTIONS Austin's LGBT(QIA) Chamber of Commerce members catch up, network, and share resources. 8-11am. Online. Register in advance. www.austinlgbtchamber.com.

WALLER CREEK LOCAL GOVERNMENT CORPORATION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

COA HAZARD MITIGATION PUBLIC MEETING The city is gathering public input for updating its Hazard Mitigation Plan. 10-11am. Online. www.austintexas.gov.

FIX-IT AT HOME A local expert leads an interactive, online workshop on the basics of a sewing machine. 10-11am. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/austin-resource-recovery.

REDISTRICT ATX VIRTUAL Q&A FOR STUDENT APPLICANTS If you are a student in Austin and want to participate in the redistricting process, this is an opportunity to learn more about the requirements and how you can get involved. 4pm. Facebook Live. www.redistrictatx.org.

Saturday 1

CAR CARAVAN TO STOP THE PERMIAN HIGHWAY PIPELINE Kinder Morgan’s Permian Highway Pipeline is a threat to the sole source of drinking water for more than 1.5 million Texans from its origin in the Permian Basin in West Texas, across the Central Texas Hill Country to Katy near the Gulf Coast. This car caravan protest is one way to take a stand against it; call 512/469-3075 for the location. You can also donate to the Carrizo/Comecrudo tribe, sign the petition, and email or call the Railroad Commission. Get all the details online. 10am. Downtown Austin. www.cleanenergynowtexas.org/action-center.

MARCH TO AMPLIFY BLACK VOICES AND DEFUND THE POLICE 7:30-10:30pm. Starting location: UT-Austin Tower, 110 Inner Campus Dr..

Sunday 2

Monday 3

HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING The committee will discuss the appointment of members to the Central Health Board of Managers. 2pm. Videoconference. www.austintexas.gov.

AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES SPECIAL MEETING The board will address "transfer appeals/grievance" (a more detailed agenda will be posted at least 72 hours before the start of the meeting). 5:30pm. Online. www.austinisd.org/board.

PEDESTRIAN ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING This week's discussion Items include the Health Streets Initiative, Austin Outside's proposed 2020 "Safe Mobility Bond," and Project Connect, among others. See agenda for details. 6pm. Videoconference (see agenda for streaming link). www.austintexas.gov.

FAR NORTHWEST PROGRESSIVES MEETING Hear from the candidates for the next Travis County judge Andy Brown, Dyana Limon-Mercado, and Jeff Travillion. 6:30-8pm. Online. www.farnorthwestprogressives.club.

Tuesday 4

TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT VOTING SESSION See agenda for details. 9am. Online. www.traviscountytx.gov/commissioners-court.

LEGALLINE Call in for free legal advice the first Tuesday of every month. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

Wednesday 5

2020 VIRTUAL STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS Mayor Steve Adler delivers the annual "State of the City" address. The speech will be livestreamed on Austin's government access channel, ATXN, with feeds in both English and Spanish. 6pm. ATXN. www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live.

Thursday 6

